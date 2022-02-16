NORCOR, Feb. 6-11
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 8 — Joseph Daniel Libby, 42, Stevenson, aggravated harassment and harassment; released.
Feb. 9 — Osvaldo Avila Navarrete, 25, no city listed, harassment and a parole violation; released.
Feb. 10 — Jorge Carlos Lopez Salas, 47, The Dalles, two counts harassment; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 6 — Ashton Mark Reno, 37, Boise, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (schedule 1), unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (schedule 1) and tampering with physical evidence.
Feb. 6 — Taylor Peterson, 30, Eugene, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (schedule 1), unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (schedule 1), felony fugitive from another state, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, false information to a police officer and tampering with physical evidence.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 6 — Dyllan Isiah Colgan, 29, Stevenson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief II.
Feb. 7 — Robert Louis Timlick, 37, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 4 — Ulises Arroyo Valle, 28, Hood River, drug court sanction; released.
Feb. 5 — Jose Luis Carabantes Leal, 29, Hood River, parole violation.
Feb. 5 — Dawn M. Knight, 39, Boise, felony fugitive from another state.
Feb. 7 — Jonathan Ruben Danner, 23, Springfield, contempt of court; released.
Feb. 9 — Cypress Joseph Chvatal, 28, no city listed, three probation violations.
Feb. 9 — Kevin Marcus Dixon, 37, Portland, three counts failure to appear (bench warrant).
Feb. 9 — Alissa Nicole Seifert, 33, Wasco, probation violation, seven counts identity theft, theft I and three counts theft II.
Feb. 10 — Linda Ruth Pearson Lamm, 71, Hood River, probation violation.
Feb. 11 — Carlos Segovia, 35, Plano, Texas, felony fugitive from another state.
Sex offenses:
Feb. 8 — Sandro Hernandez Huerta, 41, Yakima, commercial sexual solicitation.
Feb. 9 — Daniel Noble Thompson, 57, Bend, purchasing sex with a minor.
Other:
Feb. 10 — Kaleb Adam Schindler, 36, Corvallis, attempt to commit crime (felony B).
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Jan. 31 to Feb. 6
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes: Officers assisted with an accident Jan. 31 in White Salmon. Two non-injury crashes occurred on Feb. 3, both in White Salmon; one was a hit and run.
An attempted fraud was reported in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Jan. 30 to Feb. 5
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (one), harassment (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Six arrest warrants: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for two outstanding probation violation warrants. In addition, citations were issued for unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of oxycodone.
Three driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended and an outstanding failure to appear warrant for DUII issued out of Hood River Circuit Court. The associated blood alcohol level (BAC) was four times the legal limit.
Three thefts reported: Shoplifting, multiple items taken from a boat at the Hood River Marina and a wallet stolen from Walmart.
Three motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury: In one incident, a driver admitted to making an improper left turn while traveling in the right lane of 13th Street. The driver collided with another vehicle as they attempted to turn onto C Street.
Officers responded to a hotel regarding a possible assault with a security officer. The female had two small children and was highly intoxicated. After being given multiple opportunities to leave the hotel, the female was physically removed and taken into custody. The children were released to their father. The female was lodged at NORCOR for harassment, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest.
Hood River County Sheriff, Feb. 2-10
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Attempted assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), harassment (one) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, deputies responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injury on the Access Road to Mt. Hood Meadows.
Four thefts: Items included items from a residence, shoplifting, and two reports of car prowls. There was additionally a report of identity theft.
One burglary: Commercial building in Cascade Locks.
A male was arrested for attempted assault IV, harassment and disorderly conduct at Mt. Hood Meadows.
A male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on I-84 near Cascade Locks.
Deputies assisted a stranded boater on the Columbia River near Hood River.
The Dalles Police Department, Feb. 4-10
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (two), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), driving with broken taillight (one), failure to install an ignition interlock device (one), failure to maintain lane (one), hit and run (one), theft (one), trespass (three), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Sixteen thefts: Items included five vehicles, shoplifting, bag containing personal items, suitcase, generator, specialized bicycle, items from a vehicle, bad checks written to a business, firearms from a home, and freight from a business.
Three burglaries: Storage unit and two residences.
Five motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a vehicle hit a power pole on E. 15th, causing it to lean; a subject was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run and failure to install an ignition interlock device. BAC registered .12%.
Officers stopped a vehicle for a broken taillight and failure to maintain lane; a male was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and cited for the broken taillight and driving while suspended. BAC registered .14%. In another incident, a male was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .19%.
A male was cited for a warrant and trespassed from Goodwill after filming employees who asked him to wear a mask, which he refused to do.
A large rock was thrown through the south window of a Fourth Street business Feb. 8. A report was taken for criminal mischief I. Another incident of a rock through a window was reported Feb. 9 on W. Sixth.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 4-10
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Dangerous animal (one), dog as a public nuisance (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes. Injuries and property damage were reported in a crash on Pleasant Ridge Road; Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded. Injuries were also reported when a car crashed into a tree in Shaniko. Deputies additionally responded to an injury crash on Highway 197 (see Oregon State Police).
Two thefts: Items included property, and a wedding ring and band.
A male was cited for having a dangerous dog after it was reported that a subject was attacked by a dog in the Chenowith Creek Road area. A deputy located the dog, which was barking and aggressive in the middle of the road. The owner was not at home. It took 20 minutes and five people to get the dog under control and loaded to take to Home at Last. The owner was cited after arriving at the shelter.
An attempted fraud was reported in Tygh Valley; a subject received a message from “Amazon” stating someone was attempting to purchase items using their account. The subject was directed to go to an ATM in Cascade Locks and withdraw money. The subject did not give out any personal information or withdraw money. A deputy informed the subject that this is a scam.
Oregon State Police
On Feb. 4 at 3:47 p.m., a Honda Accord left its lane of travel on I-84, westbound at milepost 48. The vehicle struck the center concrete barrier before sliding and striking the right shoulder guardrail.
The driver, 50, from Portland, exhibited indicators that he was impaired and admitted to having an open container of alcohol while driving. He later submitted to a breath test per a warrant with BAC registering .22%. Hew as cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, failure to drive within lane, open container of alcohol and refusal of the breath test.
On Feb. 6 at 12:04 a.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle at 18th and Cascade, Hood River, for driving the wrong way in a bike lane, non-standard lighting and speeding (32 in a 25). The driver admitted to consuming two beers. Hood River Police arrested the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .15%.
On Feb. 10 at approximately 4:29 p.m., Oregon State Police and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash south of Dufur on Highway 197. The reporting party was the driver’s parent, who relayed that the driver was only able to call them through a hands-free system in the car.
Law enforcement and Oregon Department of Transportation conducted a thorough search of Highway 197 and the crash scene was located at milepost 31 by a Wasco County deputy. The investigation determined that the vehicle was southbound and, for unknown reasons, crossed the northbound lanes and drove off the highway into Butler Canyon, coming to rest approximately 100 yards down the canyon.
The driver sustained serious physical injuries as a result and was transported via Life Flight to a hospital in Bend. Other agencies responding were Dufur Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, Tygh Valley Rural Fire Protection District and Juniper Flat Rural Fire Protection District.
