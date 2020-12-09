Hood River Police
Nov. 22-28
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 28 — Hood River — Washington female arrested, cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 24 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Male cited for criminal trespass. The male had been warned and cited multiple times and continues to trespass. The information was forwarded to his probation officer.
Nov. 27 — Pine Street, 1000 block — Broken car window reported (criminal mischief).
Nov. 28 — Prospect Avenue, 1800 block — Local resident trespassed.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 26 — Hood River — Local male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 28 — Hood River — Local resident lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 23 — 21st Street, 900 block — Credit card reported to have been used in another state.
Nov. 27 — 28th Street, 1000 block — Fraud reported. An individual sent a pre-paid credit card to an individual claiming to be from Pacific Power.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 25 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 27 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Vehicle impounded. The driver had suspended driving privileges and the vehicle was uninsured.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 25 — Hood River — Violation of a release agreement reported (stalking).
Nov. 28 — Cascade Avenue — Gresham resident issued a criminal citation for failure to appear on an arrest warrant out of Multnomah County Justice Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
Nov. 25 — Belmont Avenue, 1400 block — Warming shelter resident cited and released for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The subject additionally had criminal warrants out of Clackamas County for criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II, harassment and theft III.
Nov. 25 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Shoplifting reported.
Nov. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Female reported the theft of a cell phone from a shopping cart. The phone was later turned in and returned.
Nov. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Theft III reported (shoplifting).
Nov. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two males reportedly stole items from a store (theft II).
Nov. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Washington male arrested for shoplifting.
Other:
Nov. 24 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Transient cited for public indecency (urinating in public).
Hood River County Sheriff
Nov. 16 to Dec. 2
Agency assists:
Nov. 18 — I-84 at milepost 55 — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic crash.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 17 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 27 — Highway 35, 100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 20 — Gilhouley North — Deputies cited a female for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment.
Nov. 30 — Summit Drive, 3900 block — Odell male cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 16 — Wy’east Road, 3200 block, Odell — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 20 — Eagle Loop, 3800 block, Odell — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 23 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Vehicle towed.
Nov. 23 — Highway 35 near Van Horn Drive — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 23 — Belmont Avenue, 1400 block — Male cited for multiple active warrants out of Hood River County.
Dec. 1 — Hood River County — Potential restraining order violation reported.
Nov. 27 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited and released on an active warrant out of Multnomah County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 16 — Belmont Drive, 2500 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Nov. 24 — Allen Road, 6500 block, Parkdale — Cold burglary reported. Four antique firearms were taken.
Nov. 25 — Mitchell Point — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Nov. 29 — Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead — Theft from vehicle reported.
Dec. 1 — Bridge of the Gods, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Other:
Nov. 16 — S.W. WaNaPa, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Missing female and two small children reported. They were all found on Nov. 19 in Skamania County.
The Dalles Police
Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
Agency assists:
Nov. 30 — 10th and Mt. Hood Street — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Nov. 30 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Dog with no identification lodged at the animal shelter.
Dec. 2 — Webber Street, 200 block — Officers received notification from the Medford Police regarding two failure to appear warrants from Wasco County (possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of heroin). The male subject was lodged at Jackson County jail.
Animal calls:
Nov. 30 — W. 10th, 2500 block — A vehicle struck a deer. Public works was scheduled to remove the deer in the morning.
Dec. 3 — E. 15th, 1000 block — Dog owner warned for dog at large.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 27 — E. Ninth — Fight reported between two males. One male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
Nov. 27 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Nov. 27 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 28 — Veterans Drive — A male was reported to be physically combative.
Nov. 28 — E. 11th — Harassment reported.
Nov. 28 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Fight reported. A female was lodged at NORCOR by Intertribe.
Nov. 28 — W. 10th — Male lodged at NORCOR after a domestic call.
Nov. 29 — Garrison Street — Harassment reported.
Nov. 30 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported. A male was in a parking lot, screaming profanities. The male was contacted by officers.
Dec. 1 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Dec. 1 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Dec. 1 — Richland Court — Fight between numerous subjects reported. Medics were requested for a female with a scraped knee and other superficial injuries.
Dec. 1 — Mt. Hood Street — Disturbance reported.
Dec. 3 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Out of control patient reported. Officers arrived and found the male was hallucinating and being non-compliant with hospital staff regarding returning to his room, grabbing an employee in front of officers. After a minor struggle, officers detained the male and returned him to his room. He was still non-compliant. The male was arrested for harassment, assault on a police officer and criminal mischief I, and lodged at NORCOR.
Dec. 3 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 29 — W. Sixth, 3100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Nov. 30 — W. Second, 1400 block — Windows broken out of a vehicle (vandalism).
Dec. 1 — W. Second, 600 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 1 — Lone Pine Boulevard — Trespass reported.
Dec. 2 — W. Third, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Dec. 2 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Criminal mischief reported. Three males were attempting to break the glass at a business.
Dec. 2 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Male trespassed.
Dec. 3 — W. Third, 300 block — Male cited for criminal mischief II regarding a previous incident on Mt. Hood Street, 400 block.
Dec. 3 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 27 — W. Second, 1400 block — Male cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Dec. 1 — E. 12th and Dry Hollow Road — Possible drunk driver reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 27 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Possible hit and run reported.
Nov. 28 — W. 10th, 800 block — Vehicle towed for blocking a parking area.
Nov. 28 — W. Sixth and Webber — Traffic crash reported.
Dec. 1 — Lone Pine Drive, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 3 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Traffic crash reported. A male was later cited for careless driving and violation driving while suspended. Minor damage to both vehicles reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 27 — W. 10th, 600 block — Male cited and released on a warrant out of Wasco County Circuit Court.
Nov. 30 — W. Seventh — Male lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
Dec. 1 — E. 10th, 1600 block — Male cited for a Hood River County warrant.
Dec. 1 — 13th and Riverview — A male was cited for a warrant.
Dec. 2 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for interfering and a parole violation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 27 — W. 14th, 2200 block — Car prowl reported.
Nov. 27 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female cited for theft III.
Nov. 27 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was a rental and the contract expired; the customer refused to return the vehicle or pay. The vehicle was located in Portland.
Nov. 27 — The Dalles — A stolen license plate was recovered and returned to its owner.
Nov. 28 — Brentwood Drive, 600 block — Car prowl reported. Approximately $250 was taken from a wallet, a bicycle backpack and the vehicle title information.
Nov. 28 — W. Seventh, 2900 block — Burglary II reported. Tools were taken and damage done to a property.
Nov. 28 — W. Fourth, 300 block — Burglary reported. Two doors were kicked in.
Nov. 29 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 30 — E. 10th, 200 block — Theft of several catalytic converters reported.
Nov. 30 — The Dalles — Theft reported.
Nov. 30 — E. 13th and Federal Street — Car prowl reported. A jar of change and a wallet were stolen, as well as keys.
Nov. 30 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Burglary reported. Doors were kicked in; when officers arrived, the reporting party was cleaning up human feces, vomit and garbage.
Nov. 30 — E. 13th, 400 block — Credit card stolen out of a vehicle.
Dec. 1 — W. Seventh and Hostetler Street — Traffic crash thought to have happened overnight reported. A power box, fence and stop sign damaged.
Dec. 1 — W. Seventh, 2100 block — Theft reported. Batteries, amp, saw, drill and impact driver all stolen from a vehicle.
Dec. 1 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Theft of items reported.
Dec. 1 — Kelly Avenue, 1200 block — Theft reported. A group of minors walked into the store; two broke off from the group and stole beer from the coolers.
Dec. 2 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Male reported to be attempting to open car doors. He was contacted but denied attempting to open any vehicles. He was warned.
Dec. 2 — W. 17th, 600 block — Theft reported. Hair cutting supplies were stolen from a vehicle.
Dec. 2 — E. Ninth, 2300 block — Theft of packages from a mailbox reported.
Dec. 2 — W. Second — Theft of fuel reported.
Dec. 3 — E. Second, 100 block — Burglary reported. A storage container was broken into. A few small items were missing.
Dec. 3 — W. Fourth, 300 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
Nov. 27-Dec. 3 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 55 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Nov. 27 — W. 10th, 200 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile returned home later that day.
Nov. 27 — E. Ninth, 1600 block — Unattended death reported.
Nov. 27 — W. Seventh, 2400 block — Officer assisted a male who was locked behind a gate.
Nov. 28 — The Dalles — Attempted suicide reported. The subject was taken to the hospital willingly.
Nov. 29 — W. 17th, 600 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Nov. 30 — The Dalles — Child crime reported.
Dec. 1 — W. 10th, 1200 block — Unattended death reported.
Dec. 3 — W. Eighth, 2200 block — Runaway juveniles reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Nov. 29 to Dec. 3
Agency assists:
Dec. 1 — Skyline Road and Orchard View Farms — Male slumped behind the steering wheel reported. Medics were advised.
Animal calls:
Dec. 1 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5200 block — Three horses at large reported. The horses were retrieved by their owner.
Dec. 2 — Highway 197 at milepost 32 — Deer dispatched and moved off the roadway.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 29 — W. Highway 30 — Disturbance reported.
Nov. 30 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 29 — Wamic Store, Wamic — Subject cited for being in the White River Fire closure area, as well as for damaging government property.
Dec. 1 — Fifteen Mile Road — Parking problem reported. A camper with a flat tire had been parked on a property for at least a month and was blocking a gate. Deputies made contact with the owners and asked them to move along or citations would be issued.
Dec. 2 — W. Irvine Street — Trespass reported.
Dec. 3 — Sevenmile Hill Road — Illegal dumping reported.
Dec. 3 — Tygh Valley Road, 8300 block — Trespass reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 29 — Highway 216 at milepost 3 — Rollover, non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
Nov. 29 — Wamic Market Road, Tygh Valley — Rollover motor vehicle accident reported. One person was evaluated for injuries. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 2 — Kelly Avenue and E. Eighth Street — Subject cited for violation driving while suspended and wared for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Dec. 3 — Highway 197 at Deschutes Bridge — Vehicle towed after getting stuck on the bridge.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 29 — Roseburg — Male pulled over in a traffic stop cited for a Wasco County court warrant for parole violation (misdemeanor driving while suspended).
Search and rescue:
Dec. 1 — Badger Lake — Deputies assisted with a search and rescue request from Hood River County. Two subjects had been stuck in snow overnight and reported having blankets, food and water. The vehicle was eventually located after search and rescue snowshoed in; family on snowmobiles came to assist. The subjects made it back to the Government Camp area.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 30 — Wasco County — Sex crime / rape reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 29 — Highway 197, Dufur — Stolen vehicle out of Multnomah County recovered.
Nov. 29 — Huskey Road, 1100 block, Mosier — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 30 — Grant Avenue, 600 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported. Keys to a commercial business property were stolen.
Nov. 30 — Huskey Road, 1100 block, Mosier — Stolen vehicle reported.
Dec. 3 — Boyd Loop Road, 6600 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. Ongoing issue.
Other:
Nov. 29-Dec. 3 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three welfare and/or mental health checks.
Commented