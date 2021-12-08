NORCOR, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 26 — Brien Kieth Farmer, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment; released.
Nov. 26 — Stephan Ryan Watts, harassment, criminal mischief II and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Nov. 27 — Santos Rodriguez Miramontes, felony assault IV and disorderly conduct II; released.
Nov. 27 — Israel Salamanca Marquez, menacing and criminal mischief II; released.
Nov. 28 — Dennis Leroy Wilson, domestic menacing and unlawful use of a weapon; released.
Nov. 28 — Alex Michael Cassady, harassment and interfere with a police officer; released.
Nov. 30 — Shannon Rebecca King, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Nov. 30 — Mario Alberto Gutierrez, two counts assault III, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons (hit and run), two counts recklessly endangering another person, and failure to perform the duties of a driver property damage (hit and run), criminal mischief II and reckless driving; released.
Dec. 2 — Renee Denise Bickmore, assault IV, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 30 — Jones William Thomas, criminal trespass II, resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer, false information to a police officer and burglary I.
Dec. 1 — Eleazar Heredia, criminal trespass II; released.
Dec. 1 — Marty Todd Cates, two counts criminal trespass II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 28 — Dwayne J. Hathaway, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
Nov. 29 — Jose Guadalupe Vasquez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 29 — Sergei Alexseevich Berezin, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Nov. 30 — Felipe Lara Avila, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
Nov. 30 — Austin Neal Hemperley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 1 — Andres Flores, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 2 — Eric Chad Cooke, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 2 — Justin Marcus Sipolt, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 28 — Kyle Brian Long, parole violation.
Nov. 28 — Robert Andrew Norris, parole violation and felony fugitive from another state.
Nov. 29 — Joshua Maisonet, two probation violations.
Nov. 29 — Sylvester Harrison, post-prison supervision sanction.
Nov. 29 — Larry Raymond Dorr, probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Nov. 30 — Dennis Leroy Wilson, violation of a release agreement; released.
Nov. 30 — Jacob Jeremiah Smith, post-prison supervision sanction.
Dec. 1 — Joanna Lynn Walton, failure to appear II, theft II, theft III and two probation violations; released.
Dec. 2 — Sandra Anne Marie Parker, post prison supervision sanction.
Dec. 2 — Dante Terrell Duckworth, post prison supervision sanction.
Dec. 2 — Michael Allen Turner, three probation violations.
Dec. 2 — Alberta Johanna Molina, two parole violations.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 29 — Alejandro Solis, two counts encouraging child sex abuse I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 29 — Kaesha Elaine Hilton, theft II; released.
Nov. 30 — Samuel Dan Olney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Nov. 30 — Levi Joshline Jim, theft II, escape II, resisting arrest, attempt to elude police officer (foot), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, five counts criminal trespass II, five counts burglary II, four counts theft I, two counts criminal mischief I and felony fugitive from another state.
Dec. 1 — Randall Leroy Scull, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of burglar tools; released.
Other:
Dec. 1 — Bradford Michael Chaney, unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and menacing; released.
Dec. 2 — Mychael Allen Vanpelt, child neglect II.
Hood River Police, Nov. 21-27
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Furnishing alcohol to minors (one), minor in possession of alcohol (17), theft (three), and unlawful possession of burglary tools (one).
Notable incidents
Seventeen minor in possession of alcohol arrests: Officers responded to a residence after reports of several cars racing through a neighborhood and young subjects walking towards a house on B Street. Upon arrival, officers confirmed there was a very large gathering in the basement of under-aged drinkers. An adult was arrested and charged with furnishing alcohol to minors.
Five thefts: Four incidents of shoplifting and money stolen from a center console of a vehicle.
Three hit and runs: One incident occurred in the Safeway parking lot.
Officers received a report of an unauthorized use of a credit card after the victim discovered multiple charges to her account. The bank canceled the card and refunded the money. There are no suspects.
Officers responded to an unattended death at an apartment complex.
Hood River Sheriff, Nov. 19-30
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), strangulation (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle accidents: All were non-injury.
A female was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a motor vehicle crash at Highway 35 and Rainbow Road.
Two thefts: Laptop in the Portland area, and a vehicle.
Two search and rescues: In one incident, an overdue or lost four wheeler was reported by Mount Defiance; in another, an injured hiker at Tamanawas Trail.
The Dalles Police, Nov. 24 to Dec. 2
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), criminal trespass (one), driving under the influence of a controlled substance (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended (two), harassment (two), illegal parking (one), menacing (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), unlawful use of a weapon (one) and warrant (15).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle accidents; all were non-injury.
Nine hit and runs.
Five burglaries: In one incident, a storage unit was broken into. In another, a door was open and footprints seen at Cargil Elevators, Inc., but nothing was out of place; and in another, a travel trailer was broken into and items stolen. There was also one incident of theft of a power saw from a garage after a lock had been cut.
Twenty-two thefts: Stolen vehicle, two purses in separate incidents, five phones in separate incidents, two shoplifting (Napa Auto Parts, Grocery Outlet), bicycle, keys, bank card, vaporizer and a propane heater. The following were additionally stolen out of vehicles: Change and cash, tools, battery and other items, wallet and a pocket knife; a bag of decoys from a boat; and a catalytic converter from a bus.
An attempted vehicle theft was also reported.
A male was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a report of a vehicle traveling fast down Webber on the wrong side of the road and hitting a sign on the sidewalk. Car parts were located on the sidewalk.
A head-on collision was reported at exit 88 on I-84 Nov. 30, which resulted in two vehicles engulfed in fire. The on ramp and eastbound lane were closed; Oregon State Police and Wasco County Sheriff also responded.
Wasco County Sheriff, Nov. 24 to Dec. 2
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle accident was reported. Deputies additionally assisted Oregon State Police with a fatal motor vehicle accident on Highway 197 at milepost 11.
Three identity thefts: Forgery was reported on a truck deed, as was credit card fraud, and the fraudulent opening of an account.
Five thefts: Firearm from a vehicle, packages from a mailbox, stolen mail, and medication; a men’s bathroom at Celilo Park was reported to have been ransacked and a handrail missing.
One burglary: Outbuilding locks were reported to have been cut off and firearm missing.
Oregon State Police
On Nov. 29, a fatal motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 197 at milepost 11.75, near Wasco. A Ford Windstar, operated by Barbara Dillon, 77, of Klamath Falls, was southbound when it drifted into the northbound lane. The front of the Windstar struck the right front corner of a northbound Ford F-350, operated by a 79-year-old male from The Dalles, at an angle. The Windstar came to a final, uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane facing northeast. The F-350 came to an uncontrolled rest on its driver’s side on the southbound shoulder facing north. Dillon sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mid-Columbia Medical center. Both vehicles were towed. The Wasco County DA was notified, as was next of kin.
