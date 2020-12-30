The Dalles Police
Dec. 18-23
Agency assists:
Dec. 18 — W. Richland Court, 700 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Dec. 21 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Department of Human Services requested help from law enforcement.
Dec. 21 — The Dalles — Officers received a call from Kayszille Police, Utah, regarding a subject who had reported being assaulted the day before in The Dalles.
Dec. 22 — W. Fifth Place, 1000 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Dec. 22 — The Dalles — Hood River County Sheriff’s Office contacted The Dalles Police regarding stolen credit cards that had been used in The Dalles.
Dec. 22 — The Dalles — Subject requested help after taking several unknown pills in an attempt to end their life. Medics transported the subject to the hospital willingly.
Dec. 22 — The Dalles — Officers were called to check on a subject who had posted cryptic messages on social media. The subject was transported to the hospital by medics after briefly speaking to officers.
Dec. 23 — E. 10th, 600 block — Officers assisted with a medical call. A subject was having a seizure and was transported to the hospital.
Animal calls:
Dec. 21 — Wright Street, 2400 block — Sick raccoon reported to be laying in a yard. Fish and Wildlife were notified.
Dec. 22 — E. Second, 3500 block — Dog bite reported from public health.
Dec. 23 — River Road, 200 block — Van found parked in the lot with two dogs inside. The dogs were retrieved.
Dec. 23 — E. 13th, 2200 block — Dog reported to have entered a backyard and chasing chickens. The owner retrieved the dog.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 18 — W. Second — Disturbance reported.
Dec.18 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 19 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Disturbance reported.
Dec. 19 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Dec. 19 — E. 12th and Quinton — Assault reported.
Dec. 19 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for kidnapping I and kidnapping II, assault III, and unlawful use of a stun gun.
Dec. 19 — E. 16th — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 19 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 20 — E. 16th — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 20 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Dec. 20 — W. Sixth — Assault reported.
Dec. 20 — W. sixth — Disturbance reported.
Dec. 20 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Male requested a medic for a female following an assault. The female advised she was stabbed in the head. The female refused medical treatment. Officers searched the area of the suspects but were not able to locate.
Dec. 20 — W. 13th — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 21 — W. 13th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 21 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Male arrested for a warrant and domestic violence assault IV.
Dec. 21 — N. Old Dufur Road — Juvenile cited and released for two counts of harassment.
Dec. 22 — E. Ninth — Harassment reported.
Dec. 23 — W. Pomona — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 23 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 20 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — White powder found inside a bag. Officers picked up the bag for disposal.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 18 — Barge Way Road, 1500 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone got into the garbage and made a mess.
Dec. 18 — E. Fourth, 200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Dec. 18 — W. Second, 400 block — Female reported to be hitting people as they walked by (disorderly conduct).
Dec. 18 — E. 13th Place, 1600 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Dec. 18 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male trespassed from a business.
Dec. 19 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for trespass.
Dec. 19 — W. second and Pendland — Male warned regarding disorderly conduct and advised to stay out of the roadway unless lawfully crossing the street.
Dec. 19 — W. Pomona Street — Trespass reported.
Dec. 20 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 21 — W. Second, 1400 block — Male trespassed from a business.
Dec. 21 — W. Second — Trespass reported.
Dec. 22 — E. Second, 700 block — Vandalism reported. Vehicle tires were slashed sometime overnight.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 19 — 10th and Vey Way — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, cited and released to his wife at NORCOR.
Dec. 22 — River Road, 200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, interfering with a police officer, menacing and resisting arrest. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 20 — W. Eighth, 300 block — Theft from a bank account reported.
Dec. 23 — E. 10th, 1200 block — Online scam reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 18 — W. Second, 800 block — A box truck lost several five-gallon buckets containing liquid fertilizer for marijuana. Officers located the truck and escorted the driver back to help load up the buckets.
Dec. 19 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Hit and run reported. The male suspect was later cited for failure to preform the duties of a driver, violation driving while suspended and no insurance after admitting to the hit and run.
Dec. 21 — Boat Basin Road — Oregon Department of Transportation notified of a large boulder in the middle of the roadway.
Dec. 20 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 21 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 21 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 21 — W. Sixth and Webber — Two car traffic crash reported. Oregon State Police took over the investigation and officers assisted OSP.
Dec. 21 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Traffic crash reported.
Dec. 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 1500 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 22 — Union and Fifth — Law enforcement received two calls regarding a person in a wheelchair in the middle of a crosswalk.
Dec. 23 — W. 11th, 900 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 23 — E. Third — Male arrested on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 19 — E. Fourth, 400 block — A ladder was placed on the side of a house overnight and appeared to be set up to look into a window. It was unknown if the person was peeping or attempting to enter the residence.
Dec. 19 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Stump grinder and associated trailer taken overnight from where they were parked. The items had been rented and combined value was more than $15,000. Both were entered as stolen.
Dec. 19 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Stolen cell phone reported, valued at approximately $800.
Dec. 19 — E. 11th, 1700 block — Burglary I reported.
Dec. 19 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Truck reported to have been rummaged through.
Dec. 19 — E. Ninth and Laughlin — Theft reported. Speakers were stolen from a vehicle and the suspect left a metal bar inside the vehicle, along with a bent key in the ignition. The rearview mirror was also broken off.
Dec. 19 — Garrison Street, 500 block — Stolen cigarettes off a deck reported.
Dec. 20 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Car prowl reported. Tool set, drill, impact drill and vehicle key were stolen.
Dec. 20 — Liberty Street, 600 block — Car prowl reported. Sunglasses and small change were taken as well as everything in the center console.
Dec. 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft reported. Items were valued at $185.
Dec. 21 — W. 25th Street, 1000 block — Possible theft reported.
Dec. 22 — W. Second, 100 block — Theft reported. Mail was taken out of a drop off box at the drive up site.
Dec. 22 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male cited and released for theft III.
Dec. 22 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Stolen cell phone reported.
Dec. 23 — View Court, 1400 block — Burglary reported.
Dec. 23 — E. Second, 700 block — Theft of stake lights outside a business reported.
Dec. 23 — Seventh and Case Street — Stolen bicycle reported.
Dec. 23 — W. Sixth, 2400 block — Theft of a rifle from a vehicle reported.
Dec. 23 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Dec. 18-23 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 45 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Dec. 19 — W. 13th, 2400 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile later returned home.
Dec. 19 — Floral Street, 900 block — Unattended death reported.
Dec. 21 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject met officers at the front door, unarmed. Officers transported the subject to the hospital for voluntary admission.
Dec. 21 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was transported by officers to the hospital. The subject had a marijuana pipe that they wanted to have destroyed. Officers took the marijuana pipe to be placed into police evidenced to be destroyed.
Dec. 22 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported.
Dec. 22 — W. 10th, 1800 block — Search warrant executed on a vehicle.
Dec. 23 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported.
Dec. 23 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject given a ride to the hospital by law enforcement. The officer stayed with the subject until they were calm and a room was ready. The subject later left the hospital and was agitated. The subject agreed to go back inside after speaking with an officer.
Wasco County Sheriff
Dec. 18-23
Agency assists:
Dec. 18 — Cherry Heights — Hood River law enforcement were in the area to search for a missing per-son. The subject was found deceased.
Animal calls:
Dec. 18 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Aggressive dogs reported.
Dec. 21 — I-84 at milepost 74.5 — Found dog reported. The dog had been missing since Dec. 2 and was skinny but otherwise in good health. Deputies took the dog from the scene to a veterinary hospital and the owners, located in Eugene, were en route to pick up their dog.
Dec. 22 — Fifteen Mile Road, 3600 block — Dog bite reported.
Dec. 23 — Celilo Village Road — Welfare check on horses requested.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 19 — W. Irvine Street — Disturbance reported.
Dec. 21 — W. 13th Street — Harassment reported.
Dec. 21 — Webber Street — Disturbance reported.
Dec. 22 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Harassment reported.
Dec. 23 — E. Highway 216 — Harassment reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 19 — Highway 30 — Several trees were reported to be down in the roadway due to the rain and windstorm the previous night.
Dec. 19 — Blue Box Pass — Stuck vehicle reported; subjects thought they would be able to dig themselves out. One was warned for violation driving on a closed road. The vehicle was ultimately towed.
Dec. 20 — Third and Court — Wrong way driver reported. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 21 — Rowena Crest Viewpoint — A vehicle was reported to be stuck on the road. It went over a curb and backed over two large boulders, becoming high centered. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 21 — W. Sixth and W. Chenowith Loop Road — Driver throwing trash out of a vehicle window reported.
Dec. 21 — 44 Road/Pebble Ford Campground — Male reported his vehicle was high centered in the snow and requested a tow. A Hood River County deputy advised he was en route to locate the male. The male was given a ride to Dufur and the passenger given a ride to Pine Grove. The male was cited for driving on a closed road.
Dec. 23 — Mill Creek, 8100 block — Deputies met with the owner of a trailer that was parked at the above location. The female was advised about numerous contacts with law enforcement regarding the trailer being a parking hazard and that the trailer would be towed if it was not moved by the next morning. Two males were also counseled about not parking the trailer along any county road or right of way and if it happened again, the trailer would be towed due to this being an ongoing issue.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 21 — Webber Street, 200 block — Parole violation reported.
Dec. 21 — I-84 at milepost 86 — A vehicle was parked in front of a billboard. A subject was subsequently lodged at NORCOR on a parole violation and possession of heroin.
Dec. 22 — The Dalles — Male and female arrested on felony warrants out of Wasco County and lodged at NORCOR (burglary and theft II warrant; burglary II, theft II, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, respectively).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 18 — W. Highway 30, 5800 block — Car prowl reported. Large table and battery pack were stolen from a vehicle.
Dec. 23 — FA Morrow Road, Tygh Valley — Car prowl reported. Three vehicles were gone through.
Dec. 23 — Threemile Road, 2400 block — Subject reported to find neighbors mail on his property. Deputies returned mail to the owners or to the post office if contact could not be made.
Dec. 23 — Highway 26, 78000 block — Stolen golf cart reported. The cart was later found and returned to its owner.
Other:
Dec. 18-23 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to five welfare and/or mental health checks.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
Dec. 14-20
Agency assists:
Dec. 15 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.
Dec. 17 — White Salmon — Law enforcement assisted the fire department with a hazmat call.
Animal calls:
Dec. 17 — White Salmon — Dog at large reported. Officers were unable to locate.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 18 — White Salmon — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 18 — White Salmon — Information regarding drugs documented.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 15 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. A subject was trespassed from a residence.
Dec. 16 — Bingen — Criminal mischief reported. Windows were damaged.
Dec. 17 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. Officers contacted the subjects and determined it to be unfounded.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 16 — White Salmon — Fraud reported. There is an ongoing investigation.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 16 — White Salmon — Parking problem reported. An owner was notified to relocate a vehicle.
Dec. 18 — White Salmon — An abandoned vehicle was tagged for removal.
Dec. 18 — White Salmon — Motor vehicle accident on private property reported.
Dec. 19 — White Salmon — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Dec. 20 — White Salmon — One vehicle traffic crash reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 16 — Bingen — Law enforcement received nine different calls regarding vehicle prowls and the theft of personal belongings.
Dec. 18 — White Salmon — Law enforcement received 11 different calls regarding vehicle prowls and the theft of personal belongings.
Dec. 18 — White Salmon — Theft of a motor vehicle reported. The vehicle was recovered in another jurisdiction.
Dec. 19 — White Salmon —Law enforcement notified regarding a vehicle prowl and the theft of personal belongings.
Dec. 19 — White Salmon — Shoplifting reported.
Other:
Dec. 14 — White Salmon — Officers assisted an elderly female who had left her residence.
Hood River Police
Dec. 13-19
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 18 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Trespass reported. A female was throwing water bottles at moving traffic on Pacific Avenue. Upon contact, it was found to be a female who had just been trespassed from the location about 30 minutes prior. She was cited and released for criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 15 — Second Street, 200 block — Local resident reported being scammed for several hundred dollars.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 18 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 18 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Non-injury two car motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 17 — Hood River — Pasco resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on violation of a restraining order.
Dec. 18 — Rand Road — Vancouver, Wash., resident cited and released on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Hood River County.
Sex offenses:
Dec. 15 — Hood River — Officers picked up a sexual assault evidence kit.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 14 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported. The suspects left the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
Dec. 15 — 12th Street, 1100 block — A suspect entered the back of the business in the middle of the night and proceeded to make a sandwich (burglary).
Dec. 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Lost or stolen Air Pods reported from a Goldendale resident.
Dec. 16 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Shoplifting reported.
Other:
Dec. 15 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — A suitcase was located and its owner contacted with no response. The suitcase was placed into safekeeping.
Dec. 16 — Wasco Avenue, 1000 block — Three bicycles were recovered.
Hood River County Sheriff
Dec. 11-22
Animal calls:
Dec. 13 — Parkdale — Deputies responded to the Red Hill Road area regarding a suspicious truck that was stuck in the roadway, headed into the National Forest with a sickly cow laying in the back of the truck.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 20 — Bell Court — Online harassment reported.
Dec. 22 — Cherry Road — Juvenile male arrested for domestic assault.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 13 — Fir Mountain Road — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .30 percent. The male was cited and released to his wife.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 11 — Methodist Road, 1300 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 12 — Cascade Locks — Vehicle towed and the driver cited for no operators license, failure to carry proof of insurance and failure to carry vehicle registration.
Dec. 13 — Old Dalles Road, 2300 block — Deputies responded to a single car traffic crash with injury.
Dec. 14 — Hood River — Deputies attempted a traffic stop that resulted in elude and reckless driving. The driver was later apprehended in Multnomah County.
Dec. 16 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 17 — S.E. Katani Lane, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 12 — Canyon Road, Odell — Male cited and released for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Dec. 21 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for violating a restraining order.
Dec. 22 — S.E. Hississi Lane, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for criminal trespass II and multiple warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 14 — Neal Creek Road, 4800 block — Commercial burglary reported.
Dec. 17 — Willow Flat Road, 4500 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 17 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block, Parkdale — Theft III reported.
Dec. 22 — Martin Road, 1300 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 22 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Theft reported.
Other:
Dec. 13 — Hood River — Possible child abuse reported.
Dec. 13 — Country Club Road, 600 block — Deputies responded to an unattended death.
Dec. 15 — Hood River — Deputies took a report of possible child neglect.
Dec. 21 — Jeanette Road, 1600 block — Unattended death reported.
