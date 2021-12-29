NORCOR, Dec. 17-22
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 17 — Daniel Curtis Myers, felony domestic assault IV, two probation violations, contempt of court and criminal mischief II.
Dec. 17 — Dan Crook Schmidling, assault IV.
Dec. 18 — Rebekah Ann Postema, harassment; released.
Dec. 18 — Harry Max Bullock, harassment.
Dec. 19 — Joshua Michael Martin, felony domestic assault IV, strangulation, and violation of a restraining order.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 21 — William Lee Jensen, disorderly conduct II and theft III; released.
Dec. 21 — Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, two counts criminal trespass II and theft III.
Dec. 21 — David James Sendejas, criminal trespass I.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 17 — Jose Arturo Ornelas Garcia, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 18 — Justin Patrick Smith, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dec 19 — Luis Arturo Martinez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dec. 20 — Ivan Emil Owens, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dec. 20 — Elizabeth Rene Skinner, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 20 — Mary Catherine Macquire, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Dec. 21 — Keely Marie Gurley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 17 — Chad William Colson, attempt to elude police officers (vehicle offense).
Dec. 17 — Ariel Ortiz Sanchez, reckless driving, criminal mischief II and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 22 — Alana Faye Seidel, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and post-prison supervision sanction.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 17 — William James Pickner, failure to appear II; released.
Dec. 17 — Gustavo Adolfo Cervantes Castro, two counts failure to appear II; released.
Dec. 18 — Amber Renee Whitefoot, parole violation.
Dec. 19 — Dennis James Hester, parole violation, failure to appear II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Dec. 21 — Ricardo Javier Ortiz Torres, four probation violations.
Dec. 22 — Vincent Edward Dufresne, probation violation.
Theft or burglary:
Dec. 19 — Wesley Lee Martens, burglary I and criminal trespass I.
Dec. 20 — Austin Jay Kalista, theft II; released.
Dec. 20 — George Morton Saling, theft III, two probation violations and felony felon in possession of a weapon.
Dec. 21 — Karle Lyn Roth, theft III; released.
Other:
Dec. 18 — Haley Kristina Levesque, resisting arrest; released.
Dec. 20 — Dustin Lee Clark, attempt to elude a police officer (foot), possession of a stolen vehicle and theft III.
Bingen-White Salmon, Dec. 6-19
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle accidents: All were non-injury. Two were reported in Bingen and two in White Salmon. A disabled semi was also reported in White Salmon.
One shoplifting theft was reported in Bingen, and a theft of snow skis reported in White Salmon.
Officers assisted with two disorderly patients in White Salmon. Disorderly conduct was also reported in Bingen.
Two subjects was trespassed from a property in Bingen in different incidents.
Hood River Police, Dec. 12-18
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (one), harassment (one), intimidation (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Three thefts: Shoplifting, items taken from a short-term rental, and a vehicle stolen from Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
Three criminal mischief reports: In one incident, a business reported someone attempted to gain entry. An unknown suspect tried to force open two doors. The locks were damaged and contained pry marks. It is not believed anyone entered the business or that any items were missing. In another incident, a suspect attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a gas station.
Two driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, an Oregon male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving while suspended. The man also had warrants out of Clackamas and Clark counties.
A non-injury motor vehicle crash took place at the intersection of 12th and Montello.
Officers responded to a report of a female at a local business threatening another female with a knife. Upon contact, the female tried to leave and resisted arrest. The female threatened to kill her mother with a box knife; she was lodged at NORCOR for menacing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Along with Hood River Emergency Medical Services, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male. He was unable to be resuscitated and passed due to natural causes.
The Dalles Police, Dec. 17-22
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Animal neglect (one), assault (one), burglary (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended (one), harassment (two), reckless driving (one), theft (three), trespass (four) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Multiple downed power lines and tree branches were reported in The Dalles on Dec. 20.
Two burglaries: In one incident, a male entered an apartment building and opened a door, attempting to enter; he was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for burglary.
Three thefts: Two phones in separate incidents, and duffel bag including laptop.
Four motor vehicle crashes: A male was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after a three-car motor vehicle accident; BAC registered .17%. In another incident, a male was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .17%. In another incident, a male was cited for driving under the influence and careless driving after driving into Kramer Field due to ice on the road; BAC registered .28%.
A male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .21%.
Two subjects reported their vehicles had been egged in separate incidents.
A male was arrested for trespassing and theft and lodged at NORCOR after it was reported that he had repeatedly visited a residence, stealing a rope and throwing rocks and snowballs at the house.
Drug paraphernalia was found in a zip pouch at Sorosis Park.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 17-22
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Elude (one), theft (four), and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one).
Notable incidents
Eight motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a sanitation truck hit a power line on Highway 216, and sparks were flying from downed power lines; Oregon Department of Transportation eventually got the vehicle moving again.
Six thefts: Gas, vehicle, package, part of a barbwire fence, camera equipment valued at approximately $10,000, and a license plate.
Deputies received a report of a van that had possibly siphoned fuel from a vehicle. It was later reported by Klickitat County Sheriff Department that the vehicle was stolen. One subject fled and was later located on the north side of the road department parking lot, and taken into custody at gunpoint. A juvenile male was lodged at NORCOR juvenile for theft III, one male lodged at NORCOR for theft III, one male lodged for possession of a stolen vehicle, elude on foot and theft III, and one male was cited and released at Mid-Columbia Medical Center for unauthorized use a of a motor vehicle.
Two burglaries: Tools and items from a storage shed and entry into a house.
Oregon State Police
On Dec. 14, an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) employee reported that an unknown subject(s) accessed several junction boxes near exit 82 and removed approximately 4,500 feet of copper wire with an estimated value of $6,000.
On Dec. 20, an Oregon State Police trooper overheard Wasco County attempting to locate a vehicle siphoning gas on 12th Street in The Dalles; a short time later, it was broadcast that the vehicle was unsigned stolen out of Klickitat County. The trooper then heard a Wasco County deputy locate the vehicle. The trooper ran code to her location and gave her a description of the male subject who fled on foot from the vehicle. The trooper assisted The Dalles Police Department in location the subject, who had fled on foot and ultimately locked himself in a storage shed near the county shops. The male was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR without further incident.
