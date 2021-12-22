NORCOR, Dec. 10-16
Animal and wildlife violations:
Dec. 16 — Lionardo Munoz Plascensia, two misdemeanor wildlife offenses; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 13 — Juan Estrada Uvalle, harassment, assault IV, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I, criminal mischief III, criminal trespass II and burglary II.
Dec. 15 — Hermelinda Mendoza Hernandez, menacing, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest.
Dec. 16 — Kimberly Althena Perez Ryan, assault IV; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 10 — Scott William Speigel, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I; released.
Dec. 11 — Alex Zuniga Hernandez, unlawful possession of oxycodone I, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance schedule II, unlawful possession of heroin I, unlawful distribution of heroin, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, false information to a police officer (vehicle offense), failure to carry and present an operator’s license and violation of a release agreement.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 12 — Marvin Allen Pohl, disorderly conduct II, harassment and resisting arrest; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 13 — Jessica Marie Bell, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Dec. 13 — Weston Lee Harvey, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 15 — Athena Ghiz Moss, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dec. 15 — Michael Scott Stenberg, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and unlawful possession/ concealment of firearms; released.
Dec. 16 — Jorge Daniel Alcantar Avila, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, five counts recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief II and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
Dec. 16 — Kenneth Allen Duffy, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 10 — Cristyan Lara-Cisneros, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Dec. 13 — Salomon Soto, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 10 — Chance Widner, two counts failure to appear II, resisting arrest and a probation violation.
Dec. 13 — Aldo Contreras Solano, two probation violations.
Dec. 13 — Matilda Marie Hoisington, failure to appear II.
Dec. 15 — Tyler Joseph Foster, two post-prison supervision sanctions.
Dec. 15 — Shad Ryan Brookshier, two counts failure to appear I, two probation violations and post-prison supervision sanction.
Dec. 15 — Crystal Mayo Palomo, three counts failure to appear I and three counts failure to appear II.
Sex offenses:
Dec. 15 — Daniel Shane Griffin, commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 15 — Mark Albert Cyrier, probation violation, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft III; released.
Hood River Police, Dec. 5-11
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (eight), failure to carry/present a license (one), minor in possession of marijuana (three), providing false information to a peace officer (one), providing a place for a minor to consume alcohol (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Shoplifting, mail and three car prowls.
Three hit and runs: Locations included Navigate Wireless, Ferment Brewing and Front and State streets.
Two driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests: In one incident, a traffic stop was conducted for multiple moving violations. The male driver showed signs of impairment and did not have identification. Inside the vehicle were three containers of marijuana and none of the occupants were 21 years of age to possess. The male driver was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to carry/present a license, providing false information to a peace officer, possession and delivery of heroin, possession and delivery of oxycodone and minor in possession marijuana. Another juvenile male was lodged for possession and delivery of heroin, possession and delivery of oxycodone and minor in possession of marijuana. One male was cited and released to family for minor in possession of marijuana.
Officers responded to a report of two males fighting in the street. Both were cited and released for disorderly conduct.
Hood River County Sheriff, Dec. 1-12
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), menacing (one), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Bicycle, mail, car prowl, license plate, items from a wallet and three vehicles (two were attempted theft, both in Cascade Locks). One identity theft was additionally reported (unauthorized use of a credit card) as well as one burglary (residence in Pine Grove).
Four motor vehicle accidents: Injuries were reported in a single vehicle crash on Fir Mountain Road, and another single vehicle crash on Dee Highway.
The Dalles Police, Dec. 10-16
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Careless driving (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), harassment (one), hit and run (one), reckless endangerment (five), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (10).
Notable incidents
Eight motor vehicle accidents: In one incident, a male was cited for careless driving after sliding on a patch of ice and hitting cement blocks; the vehicle was towed. In another, a male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after rear ending another vehicle; BAC registered .18%. In another, a vehicle slid into the side of a house and a male was subsequently arrested for hit and run with property damage, driving under the influence of intoxicants, five counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving and criminal mischief II.
Six hit and runs.
Eighteen thefts: Items included five stolen vehicles (one later located and towed), shoplifting (Grocery Outlet), two incidents of tools from a truck, two reports of stolen money, fuel and items from a vehicle, employee lockers, bag of cans from a porch, items from a vehicle, ladder from a shop, two cell phones, and theft of services.
Three burglaries: Storage units were broken into, a home (suspects stole a ham and a turkey from a freezer), and attempted prying open of a back door of a restaurant.
One robbery: A transient male reported someone had threatened him with a gun and then stole items.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 10-16
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal trespass (one), felon in possession (five), theft (seven), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one).
Notable incidents
Three reports of fraud: In one incident, a subject purchased two American Express gift cards and sent them as per a Facebook Messenger request, realizing later that it was a scam. In another, a fraudulent medical insurance policy was suspected.
Four burglaries: Firearms from a cabin, and a storage unit broken into. In one incident, a subject was checking on a house and saw subjects run away as they pulled in; a male was cited for criminal trespass I. In another, a home was broken into and numerous miscellaneous hand and power tools were stolen.
A subject was reported to be running through a wheat field on Fivemile Road, then to be climbing the bank to Highway 197. A male was later admitted to the hospital for a medical condition, and cited and released for five counts of felon in possession, seven counts of theft I, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary I.
Two motor vehicle accidents.
