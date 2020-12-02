The Dalles Police
Nov. 23-26
Agency assists:
Nov. 23 — Klickitat County — Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with locating a vehicle.
Animal calls:
Nov. 23 — W. Second, 600 block — Aggressive, unleashed dog reported. The owner was warned and told to get a dog license.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 23 — W. Richland Court — Female arrested for domestic harassment.
Nov. 23 — W. 13th — Harassment reported.
Nov. 24 — E. Ninth — Harassment reported.
Nov. 24 — W. Second — Assault reported to have occurred two weeks ago.
Nov. 25 — Mt. Hood Street — Disturbance reported. Two individuals with restraining orders against each other were together in a parking lot and reported to be trying to start fights.
Nov. 25 — W. Ninth — Male cited and released for assault IV and a parole violation, and taken to a hospital in Portland.
Nov. 26 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 26 — W. Third, 300 block — Disturbance reported. A male was cited for failure to appear on several criminal mischief crimes.
Nov. 26 — Veterans Drive — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 23 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Nov. 23 — Lone Pine Drive, 500 block — Two subjects cited for trespassing.
Nov. 24 — E. 10th, 2400 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 24 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was served with a letter of exclusion.
Nov. 24 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Two males trespassed from a property.
Nov. 24 — W. Second, 600 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 24 — E. Second Street, 100 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 25 — E. Ninth, 1100 block — Vandalism reported. A brick was thrown at an HVAC system.
Nov. 25 — W. Fourth, 200 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 26 — W. Sixth, 2400 block — Vandalism reported. Damage to a gate and vehicle scratch reported.
Nov. 26 — W. Second, 3500 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 26 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 26 — Liberty Street and W. Fifth — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run and elude. BAC registered .17 percent. She was cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Officers assisted with a call regarding two kids in a locked vehicle.
Nov. 23 — Nevada Street, 1600 block — Officer assisted with the changing of a flat tire.
Nov. 24 — W. Fourth and Third Place — Hit and run reported. A vehicle was side-swiped.
Nov. 25 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — A vehicle backed into another vehicle. Information was exchanged.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 23 — The Dalles — Juvenile female arrested for a warrant.
Nov. 23 — The Dalles — Female warned about a no offensive contact order.
Nov. 25 — W. Sixth — Male cited and released for a failure to appear warrant.
Nov. 25 — The Dalles — Female arrested for violation of a temporary stalking order and lodged at NORCOR.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 23 — The Dalles — Sex crime/rape reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 23 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Attempted theft of a vehicle and criminal mischief reported. A large cigarette trash can was moved in an attempt to get a vehicle out of a parking lot.
Nov. 23 — E. Third, 500 block — Two stolen flashlights reported.
Nov. 24 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Stolen tags on a vehicle reported.
Nov. 24 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Shoplifting reported. A couple walked out of a store with a cart filled with groceries (theft II).
Nov. 24 — W. Kingsley Street, 1000 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 24 — E. Second, 800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 25 — Pentland Street, 600 block — Theft reported. A debit card and $300 of gifts were taken from a vehicle.
Nov. 25 — W. 16th, 500 block — Car prowl reported.
Nov. 25 — Eureka, Calif. — California Highway Patrol located a stolen vehicle from The Dalles.
Nov. 25 — E. 13th, 1300 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 25 — W. 10th, 300 block — Theft of a license plate reported.
Nov. 26 — Ninth Street Bridge — Stolen license plate recovered.
Other:
Nov. 23-26 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 23 mental health and/or welfare checks.
Nov. 23 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Weapons denial report generated for a male with a felony conviction in 2003 for possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 24 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Weapons denial report generated for a female with a felony conviction from another state.
Nov. 25 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Nov. 26 — E. Eighth Street, 900 block — Shots fired reported by three different callers. Officers searched the area and fireworks could be seen in the sky. Officers searched the area but no more fireworks were set off.
Wasco County Sheriff
Nov. 13-28
Animal calls:
Nov. 20 — Celilo Village — Three cows at large were reported to be outside of a fence. The owner was contacted and advised he needed to get the cows off the railroad tracks.
Nov. 22 — Celilo Village Road — Four or five cows at large reported. The owner was advised.
Nov. 24 — Dufur Valley — Horses at large were reported to be causing a traffic hazard.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 23 — Third Avenue, Mosier — Domestic dispute reported. Male trespassed.
Nov. 28 — Third Avenue, Mosier — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 21 — Highway 197 at milepost 16 — Subject cited and released for drug activity.
Nov. 28 — Webber Street, 200 block — NORCOR deputy located a white, powdery substance in a small baggie on the property room floor. Substance tested negative for narcotics.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 20 — Oak Hill Drive, 1300 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 27 — Harpham Campground, near Maupin — Illegal camping reported. The campground is posted as closed.
Nov. 28 — Lake Way, 100 block, Tygh Valley — Trespass reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 20 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 1900 block — Fraud reported. A subject was the victim of an email scam; the suspect pretended to be the subject’s boss and directed her to buy gift cards, which she did. Theft totaled approximately $2,200.
Nov. 24 — Threemile Road — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 16 — Leonard Avenue, 57000 block, Tygh Valley — A truck backed into another vehicle.
Nov. 17 — Highway 197, 1400 block — Younger kids throwing what was believed to be rocks at cars on the highway.
Nov. 17 — I-84 at milepost 96 — Rollover traffic crash reported. Oregon State Police responded. Deputies assisted in trying to locate the driver and passenger but were unable to locate.
Nov. 19 — W. Highway 30 — Parking problem reported. A neighbor parked a vehicle in another person’s front yard.
Nov. 20 — Highway 197 at milepost 43 — A piece of firewood fell out of a truck and hit a patrol car. No damage to the patrol car was found. Another vehicle was also struck and the two subjects exchanged information.
Nov. 20 — E. Second, The Dalles — Vehicle stopped for improper display.
Nov. 23 — I-84 at milepost 80 — Van reported to be unable to maintain lane.
Nov. 24 — I-84 at milepost 68 — Vehicle crash reported. Two subjects were ejected. Hood River County District Attorney’s office was consulted by OSP and the crash reconstructionist arrived shortly thereafter.
Nov. 25 — I-84 at milepost 88 — Driver cited for going 99 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
Nov. 27 — Highway 26 at milepost 70 — Vehicle rollover crash reported. The subject was out of the vehicle and okay. Oregon State Police dispatched troops.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 24 — Mosier Creek Road — Male arrested for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 26 — Highway 197 near Shadybrook Road, Tygh Valley — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a felony warrant out of Washington County for assault III, two counts of robbery III and menacing.
Nov. 28 — Emigrant Street, 80000 block, Tygh Valley — Male cited for a felony warrant out of Clackamas County for a probation violation and possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for criminal trespass II.
Search and rescue:
Nov. 21 — 48 Road — A couple from Seattle were stuck in the snow without firearms, survival gear or experience. They later advised they had called someone to get them out and had been removed from the snow.
Nov. 24 — Wasco County — Male and female reported they were hiking and unable to return to their vehicle before dark. They did not have sufficient shelter or supplies to stay out at night. Search and rescue snowmobiles were dispatched. Clackamas County Foot Patrol made additional verbal contact. Everyone was reported off the trail at 3:48 a.m.
Nov. 28 — Highway 26, 220 road — Two males reported to be stuck in the snow and requested a tow. They reported being capable and comfortable if they had to spend the night in the vehicle. The subjects were located and towed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 13 — Bakeoven Road, 300 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported.
Nov. 13 — Mosier Creek Place, 0-100 block — Theft reported. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle, and two charges made ($709.88 and $205.95) to a credit card.
Nov. 13 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 14 — Dry Creek Road, 1900 block — Flatbed trailer stolen sometime in the past two weeks. The trailer was later located.
Nov. 16 — W. Highway 30, 4200 block — Break in reported. Tools were stolen and other items moved around.
Nov. 16 — Dufur Avenue, 500 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. Sunglasses were stolen.
Nov. 17 — Walters Road, 78000 block, Maupin — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 18 — Fourth Street, 93000 block, Shaniko — Possible burglary reported.
Nov. 19 — Mill Street, 600 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 20 — Mill Street, 600 block, Maupin — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later found in a ditch.
Nov. 20 — Highway 216, 7800 block — Burglary reported. Hand tools were stolen.
Nov. 20 — Highway 293, milepost 3 — Burglary reported. Attempted theft of solar panels was witnessed through cameras. Polk County checked a Rickreall address. Two males were located. One admitted to the crimes and agreed to take Oregon State Police officers to his residence in Madras to re-turn the stolen items. He was charged with burglary I, burglary II, criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III. The other male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 21 — Dry Creek Road, 1200 block — Theft of services reported.
Nov. 23 — Countyline Road, 8200 block — Stolen vehicle out of Warm Springs reported. Deputies were advised (attempt to locate).
Nov. 24 — Railroad Avenue — Burglary reported. Eight generators were stolen.
Nov. 25 — Sixth Street, 200 block, Maupin — Prowler reported.
Nov. 25 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5900 block — Stolen cell phone reported.
Nov. 26 — Pioneer Street, 80000 block, Tygh Valley — Approximately half a tank of gas was siphoned from a vehicle.
Nov. 28 — Bakeoven Road, 300 block, Maupin — Theft of dogs reported. The dogs were later located and returned.
Other:
Nov. 13-28 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to five mental health and/or welfare checks.
Nov. 18 — Highway 218 — Missing juvenile reported.
Nov. 23 — N. Airstrip, 0-100 block, Tygh Valley — Unattended death reported.
Hood River Police
Nov. 15-21
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 20 — Portway Avenue — Units dispatched for a domestic disturbance.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 18 — I-84 at milepost 64 — A The Dalles resident was arrested, cited and released for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Nov. 18 — Button Bridge Road and E. Marina Way — A vehicle was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. After contacting the driver, the officer observed signs of impairment. The driver failed field sobriety tests. He was transported to the courthouse, were he failed a breath test. He was cited and released to a friend.
Nov. 21 — I-84 at exit 62 — A The Dalles resident was arrested, cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 16 — Second Street, 200 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 15 — Hood River County — Hit and run reported that had occurred in the county.
Nov. 17 — Industrial Street, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 18 — I-84 at exit 64 — A The Dalles resident was issued a criminal citation for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Nov. 19 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Single car traffic crash with injury reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 16 — Second Street, 200 block — Items were reported missing from a vehicle that had been parked at a residence overnight.
Nov. 21 — Wasco County, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported (theft II). A shopping cart of merchandise was pushed out of a business.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
Nov. 16-29
Agency assists:
Nov. 20 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with contacting a subject to deliver information.
Nov. 25 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a domestic call.
Nov. 26 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a juvenile runaway.
Nov. 29 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a traffic hazard call. An item was blocking the roadway.
Animal calls:
Nov. 18 — White Salmon — Dog at large reported. The owner was located.
Nov. 20 — Bingen — Dog returned to owner by complainant.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 16 — White Salmon — Domestic violence reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 20 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. A subject was trespassed from a property.
Nov. 24 — White Salmon — Damage to a vehicle reported (property damage).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 17 — White Salmon — Traffic hazard reported; no pedestrian was located on the bridge.
Nov. 20 — White Salmon — Officers assisted a subject locked out of a vehicle.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 20 — White Salmon — Theft reported.
Nov. 23 — Bingen — Attempt theft from a vehicle reported.
Other:
Nov. 18 — White Salmon — Welfare check conducted. The report was unfounded.
Nov. 24 — Bingen — A subject was located and given a courtesy ride to their residence.
