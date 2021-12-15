NORCOR, Dec. 3-10
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 7 — Jeshua Raymond Anderson, menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal mischief III.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 3 — Daniel Jay Beard, deposit trash within 100 yards of water and offensive littering; released.
Dec. 8 — Daniel Alexander DeGre, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 3 — Brook Michelle Benadom, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 3 — Rogelio Plascencia Michel, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 6 — Selina Renee Ford Blackburn, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dec. 6 — Matthew Carl Dedek, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dec. 6 — Alexander Rafael Hilario, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence; released.
Dec. 7 — Omar Cruz Garcia, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 8 — Laylah Hisham Bzezi, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts failure to appear II and reckless driving; released.
Dec. 8 — Alyssa Marie Johnson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 8 — Ambrosio Reyes de la Paz, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 3 — Cory James Widner, reckless driving and a probation violation.
Dec. 6 — Jasmine Demarkus Lusk, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Dec. 8 — Travis Michael Lloyd Norton, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and three probation violations.
Dec. 8 — Julie Marie Poor Bear, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), reckless driving, resisting arrest and a probation violation.
Dec. 8 — William Joseph Justesen, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run), recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 4 — Dustin Lee Clark, three counts failure to appear I and six counts failure to appear II.
Dec. 4 — Jose Irvin Ortega Corona, failure to appear I and felony felon in possession of a weapon.
Dec. 6 —Travis Tobias Miller, post prison supervision sanction.
Dec. 7 — Justin Russell Stiner, felony fugitive from another state.
Dec. 8 — William Dalton Adams, post-prison supervision sanction.
Dec. 8 — James Earl Mulvaney, probation violation.
Dec. 8 — Alan Steven Moore, three probation violations.
Dec. 9 — Dionnte Kevin Cloud-Washington, four probation violations.
Sex offenses:
Dec. 3 — Daniel Lamar Welsh, commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 7 — Tobey Allen Braden, theft I and 88 counts mail theft.
Dec. 7 — Brittany Reann Bundy theft I and 88 counts mail theft.
De. 9 — Shane Allan Boston, theft II.
Dec. 10 — Nicholas Gary Holt, theft I; released.
Other:
Dec. 8 — Adrian Cornejo, coercion.
Bingen-White Salmon, Nov. 22 to Dec. 5
Notable incidents
A hit and run was reported in White Salmon.
A dog bite was reported in White Salmon, and the investigation ongoing.
One robbery in Bingen.
Two vehicle prowls, both in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), drug law violation (five), hit and run (one), minor in possession of marijuana (one), reckless driving (two), reckless endangering (one), theft (three) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Shoplifting, motor vehicle parts, two incidents of car prowl with items taken, and a theft from a building. In one incident, a purse with contents was stolen from a vehicle and a credit card was later used in the Gresham area.
Three warrant arrests: In one incident, a transient female also had a local felony warrant for her arrest; she was cited and released.
Officers responded to a vehicle crash into the waterway off of the Hook. Upon arrival, an SUV was observed in the Hood Basin and contact was made with two juvenile females who had excited the vehicle and made it to the riverbank. Neither occupant sustained any injuries in the accident. The driver advised she was trying to “drift” and lost control of the vehicle. She was issued citations for reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving without a license.
Officers took a report of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. A wallet was removed from the vehicle and a credit card was used at two locations in the Portland area. One of the businesses was contacted and they are reviewing video footage.
Officers reported to the area of Oak and Cascade for a reported male in the roadway, stopping traffic and alarming motorists. Officers located the male, who is a known transient. He was issued a criminal citation for disorderly conduct and advised to stay out of the roadway.
City units responded to a 911 call of a female stating she was kidnapped.
The Dalles Police, Dec. 3-9
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault on a police officer (one), disorderly conduct (one), felon in possession of a weapon (one), possession of methamphetamine (one), resisting arrest (one) and warrant (19).
Notable incidents
Eleven thefts: Shoplifting (Fred Meyer), money from the Moose Lodge, two incidents of bags of cans from a yard, gas from a vehicle, items from a vehicle, handguns, catalytic converter, keys, weed eater, tools from a toolbox. Additionally, one vehicle was broken into.
Eight burglaries: In one incident, a propane torch and tank, welding equipment and part of a steering wheel off a loader was reported. In another, a U Haul truck pulled around the back of a business and loaded up several items before leaving.
One robbery: A male came into a store and stated he was assaulted at gun point; his wallet, car keys and cell phone were taken by two unknown males.
Five motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a vehicle was driven into the side of a building, causing significant structural damage. In another, a vehicle hit a deer.
Three hit and runs.
During a welfare check, officers attempted to detain a male who was holding brass knuckles and refused to drop them. The male was ultimately arrested and lodged at NORCOR for assault on a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and felon in possession of a weapon.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 3-9
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (one), mail theft (176), off-roading (two), speeding (one), theft (two) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One Burglary: A door was damaged and beer cans left inside.
Three thefts: Gas siphoned from a vehicle, packages, and a cell phone.
Thee motor vehicle crashes: All were non-injury.
One hit and run.
It was reported that someone called a cell phone and said a male had hit their vehicle and they needed information. Since no one in the family had been in an accident, the reporting party believed it was a scam.
Counterfeit money was reported to have been found on the ground at the Cherry Heights Viewpoint.
A male and female were lodged at NORCOR, each with one count of theft I and 88 counts of mail theft.
Two illegal dumpsites were reported (Three Mile Road area and Orchard View Farms).
