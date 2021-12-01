NORCOR, Nov. 19-24
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 19 — Thomas Joseph Davey, two counts harassment and disorderly conduct II.
Nov. 21 — Omar Cruz-Garcia, domestic menacing; released.
Nov. 22 — Siona Lagavale Fanene, harassment, interference with making a police report and criminal mischief II; released.
Now. 23 — Lucy Clara Mason, harassment; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 24 — Robert Blaine Taylor, criminal mischief I.
Nov. 24 — Dacoda Tythen Weaver, theft I, two counts criminal mischief I, two counts unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal trespass II.
Nov. 24 — Anton Muzichenko, criminal mischief III and disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 19 — Barbara Jean Major, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Nov. 22 — Peter Andrew Olson, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Nov. 23 — Holly Marie McGourty, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 19 — Michael Monroe McCoy, reckless driving; released.
Nov. 22 — Dylan Robert Lowe, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and failure to appear II.
Nov. 23 — Michael Lee McCafferty, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 20 — Christopher John Drake, probation violation and in possession.
Nov. 20 — Velvet Star Bartsma, misdemeanor violation of court stocking protective order; released.
Nov. 23 — Justin Wayne Martin, five probation violations.
Nov. 24 — Benjamin J. Brooks, probation violation.
Nov. 24 — Christopher Fox-Southard, United States Marshals federal hold.
Nov. 24 — Rosendo Sanchez-Martinez, United States Marshals federal hold.
Nov. 24 — Jody Tyler Shelton, United States Marshals federal hold.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 23 — Damien Gist Walton, contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor; released.
Other:
Nov. 22 — Jack Robert Inions, outfitter guide offense; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Nov. 15-21
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crime, which resulted in arrest: Malicious mischief (one).
Notable incidents
One theft (wallet, White Salmon) and two vehicle prowls (two, White Salmon).
Property damage (criminal mischief) reported in Bingen.
A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence malicious mischief III.
Hood River Police, Nov. 14-20
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal possession of a forged instrument (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), drug law violation (two), reckless burning (one), theft (two) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Eleven thefts: A trail camera from a law office, shoplifting at Rite Aid, and a lock from Walmart. The following items were stolen from vehicles: Two incidents of theft of wallets, keys and garage door opener, clothing and keys, spare key, credit cards (subsequently used at multiple stores in the area), tools from two work vehicles and glasses from two personal vehicles.
Six warrant arrests: In one incident, a transient male with four outstanding warrants was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Four stolen vehicles: In one incident, a vehicle was stolen from a local business barking lot while the victim was in the store for around 15 minutes. The vehicle was locked and the victim was in possession of the keys.
Two driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a forged instrument.
Two drug law violations: During a traffic stop, it was discovered the driver did not have a valid license or insurance. The driver was detained and a criminal amount of methamphetamine and heroin were located on his person. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous suspicious items of sealed merchandise with no receipts, saws and a recently cut out catalytic converter.
A driver of a stolen vehicle from Portland eluded police after a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle was later abandoned and the driver was not located. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
A stolen vehicle from Eugene was located near the skate park. Multiple items were recovered and are in the process of being returned to victims.
Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault.
The Dalles Police, Nov. 19-24
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crime, which resulted in arrest:
Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), dog as a public nuisance (one), driving uninsured (one), felon in possession of a firearm (one), harassment (two), interference with making a police report (one), theft (four) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs reported.
Two motor vehicle crashes reported.
Fifteen thefts: EBT card, cell phone and hiking gear, backpack, package, five reports of shoplifting, electric bike and other items, mountain bike, muffler from a vehicle, three vehicles (one an attempted theft), and items from a vehicle.
Two burglaries: A business was broken into; three doors were broken but nothing was taken. In another incident, a door was kicked open to a residence.
One identity theft: Money from a bank account.
A broken vehicle window was reported at the Shilo Inn; video footage was obtained and it appeared to be an attempted vehicle theft. A vehicle was also reported to have been broken into on Federal Street, with three doors and the trunk open.
A male was arrested for domestic harassment, interference with making a police report and criminal mischief II after a domestic dispute report.
While attempting to contact a male regarding a stolen vehicle behind his residence, it was learned he had a felony warrant. Officers contacted the male in his living room. He had a rifle and drug paraphernalia in the room. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for a warrant and felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers assisted with a trailer fire at the Lone Pine in lieu site. The trailer was fully engulfed when officers arrived. No injuries were reported.
Wasco County, Nov. 19-25
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crime, which resulted in arrests:
Felon in possession of a firearm (two), menacing (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
One stolen vehicle was reported.
Three motor vehicle crashes: One incident was a vehicle vs. buck.
Oregon State Police
At 12:27 a.m. on I-84 at milepost 66 in Hood River Nov. 21, a Mack dump truck that had been seen as disabled on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane caught on fire for unknown reasons. There was no one seen around the dump truck prior to the fire and it was confirmed no one was inside the dump truck after the fire was extinguished.
Both eastbound lanes were shut down so fire personnel could safely extinguish the fire. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Hood River Fire, Mosier Fire and Oregon Department of Transportation. The dump truck was towed.
There were no license plates on the truck and a VIN was not visible. The UDOT number on the door of the truck is registered to a company out of Porter, Texas. The company was contacted and a voicemail left. Several hours after the incident, the person responsible for the dump truck contacted OSP and reported one of his employees was en route to a job site in another state when the truck broke down.
•••
At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 21, OSP troopers responded to a commercial motor vehicle fire near milepost 62 at Hood River. They assisted ODOT, Hood River City Police, Hood River County Sheriff and multiple fire units with traffic control.
Traffic eventually backed up to Mitchell Point due to the freeway closure. The A lane was opened shortly after 8 a.m. and both lanes were opened just prior to 9 a.m.
