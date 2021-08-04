NORCOR, July 23-30
Animal and wildlife violations:
July 29 — Taylor James Chudek, animal neglect II; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 23 — Jesse Paul Juris, assault on a public safety officer, criminal trespass I, criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
July 24 — Sharon Marie Gowdy, menacing and disorderly conduct II.
July 24 — Hugo Gomez Castro, felony domestic assault IV, domestic menacing and criminal mischief III.
July 25 — Patricia Diaz, two counts assault on a public safety officer, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest.
July 26 — Angela Marlene Perry, harassment.
July 28 — Daniel Curtis Myers, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
July 28 — Alena Grijalva, harassment; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 24 — Andrea Marie Lockhart, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and a probation violation.
July 26 — Dylan Lee Deer, distribution and possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 28 — Jonathan Ray Smith, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I, criminal mischief III and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 23 — Chance Tyler Brace, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 26 — Byron Dean Bradley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
July 26 — Michael Mesones, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
July 26 — Oscar Daniel Gonzalez, two counts felony driving under the influence of alcohol and contempt of court; released.
July 26 — Ramon Ramirez Romero, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driv-ing; released.
July 27 — Leanna J. McDowell, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
July 27 — Ernesto Murillo, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 28 — Caden Lee Molan, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; re-leased.
July 28 — Lori Lynn Krueger, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
July 29 — Thomas Jefferson Huffman, misdemeanor driving the influence of alcohol; released.
July 29 — Eddy Ofisa, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 29 — Michael George Justin, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 30 — Silvester Rafael Montes Lopez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 30 — Sebastian Lee Ray Ayala Garcia, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 27 — Justin Casey McClour, six counts identity theft, theft I and theft III.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 24 — Isai Jacob Ruiz, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and three counts failure to ap-pear II.
July 26 — Jose Hector Montoya Araujo, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
July 26 — Randy Sherman Cumiford, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense).
July 27 — Valentino Steven Romero, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
July 28 — Grahm F. Harter, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage); released.
July 29 — Manuel Fidel Mateos, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
July 30 — Kenneth Gene Burns, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage).
July 30 — Justin Patrick Jones, two counts misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 23 — Francisco Lopez Galvan, five probation violations.
July 23 — Cody James Woodruff, three probation violations.
July 23 — Christopher John Drake, two probation violations.
July 24 — Conan Setefano Iaulualo, violation of a restraining order and four probation violations.
July 27 — Jesse T. Shirtcliff, probation violation.
July 28 — Agustin Hernandez Villaobos, probation violation.
July 28 — Lisa Kay Birkel, probation violation.
July 28 — Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, three parole violations.
July 28 — Michael Joseph Sampson, failure to appear I and three counts failure to appear II.
July 28 — Jarod Ryan Thomas, failure to appear II; released.
July 29 — Lia Tamica Pope, probation violation.
July 29 — Zachary Luke Tyler, post prison supervision sanction and failure to appear bench warrant.
July 30 — Torin Christian Lepage, federal hold.
Sex offenses:
July 28 — Tanner Sinclair Carrico, felony failure to register as a sex offender; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 25 — Chaylene Josephine Charles, robbery II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, burglary I and menacing; released.
July 26 — Jesus Saaverda, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony fugitive from another state.
July 28 — Anthony Nesta Jr., burglary II and theft II; released.
July 29 — Alfredo Anthony Martinez, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft I (possession of stolen property) and two counts theft III; released.
July 30 — Jordan Lyle Fus, burglary II, theft III and criminal trespass I.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 19-25
Notable incidents
One assault was reported, with the investigation ongoing.
Officers assisted EMS with a medical call in White Salmon and a subject who was locked out of a vehicle in Bingen.
A firearm was turned into the police department for safekeeping.
Theft of bottles were reported in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, July 18-24
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (one), hit and run (one), obstructing (one), reckless burning (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (one), trespass (two) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Shoplifting at Safeway, a forged check at a local bank, a kayak, parts from two church vehicles and a utility trailer stolen in front of the owner’s home.
Two DUII arrests: In one incident, a driver collided with a utility pole, causing extensive damage and loss of electrical power throughout the entire downtown corridor. The driver was lodged at NORCOR with charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. In another incident, officers responded to reports of a hit and run at the intersection of Seventh and Cascade Avenue. Officers located the suspect vehicle and identified the at-fault driver, who was found to be heavily intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, obstructing, hit and run, and driving without insurance.
One motor vehicle crash: Officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of May and 13th; one driver was injured and transported to the hospital.
Officers made contact with a male transient, after entering a fenced property of a residence and then entering the home. The male resisted arrest and spit saliva on the officer while being transported to NORCOR. Charges include criminal trespass I, criminal trespass II, resisting arrest and assault on a public safety officer.
A traffic stop was conducted for multiple moving violations. The male driver was detained for failure to carry and present a license and was ultimately cited for possession of methamphetamine and released.
A resident reported graffiti on a building.
The Dalles Police, July 23-30
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), burglary (two), controlled substance (one), criminal mischief (2), criminal trespass (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), harassment (two), identity theft (six) interfering with a 911 call (one), menacing (three), robbery (one), theft (four) and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Twenty-five thefts: Water bottle from a porch, license plate, cell phone, ID card, credit card, six catalytic converters from vehicles, a bike, leaf blower and air compressor, two reports of theft of cash, four vehicles, a pack of cigarettes, tools, two reports of firearms, two reports of shoplifting, a package, a box cutter from a vehicle, and redeemable cans. In one incident, a female was arrested for robbery II, burglary I, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and menacing after officers took report of the theft of car keys from a home. In another, a male was reported to be jumping at cars in the road and throwing rocks. The male was seen walking out of Bi-Mart, holding several items. When he saw officers, he dropped the items and stated he had stolen them He was cited and released for theft III.
One burglary: A male was lodged at NORCOR for burglary II, theft III and criminal trespass II.
Two car prowlers: A subject was reported to be looking into vehicles with a flashlight at 2 a.m.; in another incident, a vehicle was riffled through, with insurance and registration cards, chains and jumper cables removed.
Four motor vehicle accidents and six hit and runs reported.
A male was lodged at NORCOR for assault IV and disorderly conduct II after punching an employee.
Vandalism to a vehicle reported; estimated cost of the damage was $1,000.
Officers assisted with a brush fire near the Casa Loma apartments.
Child neglect was reported and Department of Human Services called.
Wasco County, July 23-29
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s ffice responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Four thefts: Two batteries from a grain truck, redeemable cans, a package, and an ice chest with groceries inside.
Three frauds: A subject reported being contact via Facebook regarding a phone for sale. The purchasing party said they had sent a double payment and were requesting cash back via a different app, but had yet to send any money. The subject had already sent the package. In another incident, a female reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a district attorney and that she had a warrant and needed to send money. The female sent the money and reported the subject will now not answer. Deputies advised it was most likely a scam. In another incident, a male reported to have deposited a check from an unknown source and feared it was a scam.
Vandalism to a mailbox reported; the post office was notified.
Three traffic crashes, two of which were vehicles vs. deer.
Deputies assisted with an outbuilding fire in The Dalles.
A subject reported being out on the water and feeling weak and needing assistance. Medics were staged at Lyle. It was later determined the caller was near Hood River.
