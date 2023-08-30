Note: To protect privacy, we do not publish statistics on sexual and domestic violence, suicide attempts or juvenile runaways.
Hood River Police, Aug. 13 - 19
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), DUII (nine), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (one), harassment (one), hit and run (one), theft (three), trespass (two), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Nine DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Spokane, Wash., was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence a controlled substance. The driver acknowledged the presence of two separate illicit substances in their system.
Seven warrant arrests. In one incident, an adult was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for five warrants issued by Hood River Circuit Court.
Two theft reports, both for shoplifting. In one incident, officers cited and released an individual for theft II and criminal trespass II.
One motor vehicle crash, with injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of May and Thirteenth streets. One driver was transported to the emergency room.
A hit and run was noted on the Hood River Toll Bridge.
Officers responded to the emergency room at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital after a vehicle crashed into the building and an unruly individual was causing a disturbance.
Officers took report of an unattended death.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 13 - 19
Notable incidents
A non-injury hit and run was recorded in White Salmon.
Two motor vehicle crashes were reported, both non-injury.
A call was received regarding noise coming from the indoor range at a gun club in White Salmon.
An informational report was taken for theft in White Salmon.
A failure-to-register investigation was recorded as ongoing in White Salmon.
A digital camera was found in White Salmon and turned in as found property.
A deceased deer was called in from White Salmon.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 18 - 24
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Escape (one), detainer (one), driving while suspended (one), probation violation (one), trespass (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crashes. In one incident, a vehicle pulled out from the stop sign at First and Webber. A second vehicle, unable to stop in time, hit the back driver’s side. The crash incurred more than $500 dollars in damage. In another, a Ford Explorer struck a silver 4Runner on Lewis Street.
Three warrant arrests. In one incident, an individual was charged with escape after a pursuit.
Fifteen mental health calls were recorded.
Eight theft reports. Shoplifting (three incidents), credit card, black cellphone, credit card, longboard.
A vandalism report was taken for $200 worth of damage to a window of a vacant house on Liberty Street.
Sixteen animal calls were recorded. Alleged incidents included unlicensed dog, bony cat in distress, dog-on-dog attack, barking dog, dogs at large, strange dog entering reporting party’s vehicle, and “hot dog” welfare check.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 18 - 25
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), probation violation (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One vehicle crash, no injuries reported. A single vehicle rolled onto its top near Taylor Lake, coming to rest with all four tires in the air. An older green pickup, which allegedly ran the reporting party’s vehicle off the road, was not located.
Deputies assisted The Dalles Police with a vehicle crash on W. Second Street on Aug. 24. An SUV went head-on into a concrete wall, resulting in injuries. It appeared that another object had struck the vehicle before it hit the wall. Glass in the road did not appear to be associated with any property damage.
Eight animal calls were recorded. Dogs at large, barking dog, allegedly neglected dog, allegedly aggressive dog, ongoing issue with escapee goats entering the reporting party’s pasture.
Oregon State Police, Aug. 18 - 25
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one), DUII (ten), fail to perform duties of a driver (one), reckless driving (five), recklessly endangering another person (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
On Aug. 18, a trooper responded to a call of a brush fire along I-84 westbound near milepost 98. Troopers located the fire and were able to put out a large portion of the smaller spot fires using a fire extinguisher and a shovel. Sherman County fire responded and was able to put out the larger portion of the fire without it spreading. A small cigar was located and may have started the fire.
Two vehicle crashes, one with injury. In one incident, troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at milepost 147 on I-84 eastbound in Gilliam County. The investigation determined a black VW GTI was eastbound when the driver fell asleep, drifted onto the shoulder, struck the ditch, and rolled multiple times. The driver sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment. They were cited for driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed. In another incident, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 197 and Highway 30. An unknown vehicle cut in front of a Nissan pickup truck, causing it to swerve, which caused a Volkswagon Golf to hit the pickup.
Six DUII arrests. In one incident, troopers responded to a crash involving a silver Subaru WRX striking two parked vehicles, before rolling and coming to rest on its top. The driver was identified per witnesses on scene but then ultimately denied driving. They refused field sobriety tests and were arrested. A warrant was later obtained and served for the driver’s blood. The medical blood draw showed a BAC of 0.32%. The driver was transported and lodged at NORCOR, and issued multiple criminal and violation citations.
OSP and Hood River Sheriff responded to a report of a burglary in progress with shots fired. The complainant reported they was barricaded in their bedroom exchanging gunfire with intruders. Dispatch heard multiple rounds fired by the caller. The caller was compliant with law enforcement and eventually exited the residence. The residence was checked for intruders and none were located. The investigation determined the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis and the original burglary complaint was unfounded. The caller was taken into custody on a police officer hold and transported to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. No further action was taken.
A trooper responded to a report of a wheel blocking the left lane of I-84 eastbound at milepost 117 in Gilliam County on Aug. 22. It was determined the wheel came off of a toy hauler being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. The investigation revealed the wheel sheered off the trailer axle and then struck a Chinook Motorhome that was directly behind, causing minor damage. There were multiple loose and cracked lug nuts found on the remaining trailer wheels. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle, no operator’s license, and driving uninsured.
Commented