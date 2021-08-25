NORCOR, Aug. 13-19
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 13 — Vernon Smith — Harassment, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, and a parole violation.
Aug. 15 — Nehemias Hernandez Taquez, two counts assault III, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons (hit and run) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 15 — Corbett Isaac Tom, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment, strangulation and assault IV.
Aug. 15 — Merton Gerald Bean, assault II, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Aug. 15 — Shalisa Leanne Rossman, two counts each assault II and menacing.
Aug. 15 — Dayton Munsen, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon; released.
Aug. 17 — Abigail Shavlosky, felony domestic assault IV; released.
Aug. 18 — Joseph David Gehrig, assault IV; released.
Aug. 19 — Taylor Anne Phillips, assault IV; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 14 — Elmer Soto Sandovol, criminal mischief I and disorderly conduct II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 13 — Victor Esquivel Palomera, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 13 — Vicente Enrique Palomera Williams Jr., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 17 — Christie Marie Borton, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 18 — Katrina Emilee Bruce, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 19 — Jessica Marie Bell, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and unlawful distribution of heroin; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 13 — Randell Arthur Anderson, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run, property damage); released.
Aug. 13 — Michael Christopher Johnson, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Aug. 16 — Peyton Boukather, reckless driving; released.
Aug. 16 — Brian Michael Edley, two counts unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, five counts recklessly endangering another person, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run, property damage), criminal trespass II, reckless driving.
Aug. 17 — Veronica Hernandez, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run, property damage); released.
Aug. 17 — Earl Frank Ecklund, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run, property damage); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 14 — Jimmy Jason Tohet, failure to appear (bench warrant).
Aug. 15 — Alexis Viveros Cruz, parole violation, two counts failure to appear II and two parole violations.
Aug. 15 — Henry Eduardo Lavadores Jimenez, two counts felony felon in possession of a weapon and two counts unlawful possession and concealment of firearms.
Aug. 15 — Sarena Breanne King, parole violation, two counts unlawful distribution or unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance (commercial or substantial quantities), unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and unlawful possession of heroin I.
Aug. 16 — Megan Evans, drug court sanction.
Aug. 16 — Lia Tamica Pope, probation violation.
Aug. 16 — Barry Walter Anderson, contempt of court.
Aug. 16 — Kenneth Manuel Barajas, two counts post-prison supervision sanction.
Aug. 18 — Elena Esmeralda Ortiz Robles, post-prison supervision sanction.
Aug. 18 — Jesse Brook Butterfield, felony fugitive from another state.
Aug. 18 — Jonathan Steven Canchola, violation of a release agreement and harassment.
Aug. 18 — Keeno Obrian Lindsay, contempt of court and two probation violations.
Aug. 18 — Dawson Tyler Dewolfe, parole violation, felony felon in possession of a weapon and attempt to elude police officer (foot).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 13 — Charmaine Irene Coon, burglary II, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts theft I (possession of stolen property), forgery II and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Aug. 15 — Heather Rae Eisenschmidt, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal trespass II.
Aug. 16 — Joseph William Farmer, false information to a police officer, robbery III, theft II and burglary II.
Aug. 18 — Dustin Cody Hardin, three counts theft I and two counts criminal mischief I.
Other:
Aug. 14 — Cody Stephen Stackhouse, escape II, attempt to elude a police officer (foot), false information to a police officer and a parole violation.
Aug. 18 — Christopher Brian Truax, child neglect II.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 9-15
Notable incidents
A two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident was reported in White Salmon.
Officers provided agency assists on a traffic stop in White Salmon and a domestic violence situation also in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Aug. 8-14
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), forgery (one), fraudulent use of a credit card (one), theft (one), unlawful use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Vehicle registration stickers, theft II from a motor vehicle and three reports of stolen purses. In one incident, the suspect stole a purse and charged in excess of $2,500 on the credit card. In another, the suspect broke into a vehicle, stole a purse and made several purchases using the stolen credit cards.
Four motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, the driver of a commercial tractor and trailer struck an unoccupied vehicle. The vehicle then struck another unoccupied vehicle, which then struck a third unoccupied vehicle.
Three arrests for stolen vehicles: In one incident, a female driver was lodged at NORCOR for burglary II, forgery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft I and fraudulent use of a credit card. A large quantity of stolen property was in the vehicle and will be returned to the victims.
Two arrests for assault: In one incident, officers observed a female strike a male across the face as they were arguing in front of a local business. The female was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault.
A citizen turned in a plastic baggie of an unknown substance found at the intersection of Oak and Fifth streets.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 13-19
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Animal control (one), assault (one), criminal mischief (one), criminal summons (two), criminal trespass (three), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), elude (one), hit and run (one), menacing (one), reckless endangerment (five), reckless driving (one), warrant (seven), and weapon (one).
Notable incidents
Twenty-two thefts: Two catalytic converters, 2x6 boards, cans from a shed, items from a backyard, items from a storage shed, chain saw from a vehicle, license plates from a vehicle, three cell phones, shoplifting of items from three different stores, theft of packages, and seven stolen vehicles. Additionally, two car prowls were reported as well as two burglaries (both unauthorized access to a storage unit).
A male was transported by medics to the hospital after officers responded to a report of a male laying down in front of the liquor store on Mt. Hood Street.
Five traffic crashes: Cascade Square, W. Seventh, W. Second (pedestrian vs. vehicle), E. 11th and G Street (car vs. parked boat), W. Second (vehicle vs. semi). Five hit and runs were also reported.
A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for five counts of reckless endangerment, felony elude, hit and run, criminal trespass II and reckless driving.
Four criminal mischief: Slashed tires at W. Seventh and BB holes in a window at a school, broken windshield and a rock through a window of a trailer.
Officers assisted with a grass fire at W. 13th.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 13-19
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Probation violation (one), reckless driving (one) and speeding.
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted with two vehicle fires (in the 4700 block of Cherry Heights Road and 2800 block of Skyline Road), and a trailer fire on Sunset Valley Road with injury.
A sex crime was reported at NORCOR.
Deputies responded to a domestic situation. A traffic crash was reported. A female had injuries and was taken to the hospital; she also requested a victim’s advocate. The vehicle was towed. The male half was cited and released on a probation violation and for reckless driving. The male also reported injuries.
A deputy was northbound on Highway 197 and observed a motorcycle passing a vehicle southbound at a high rate of speed. The radar unit clocked the motorcycle at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver had a young child on the seat behind him. He was cited for speeding.
