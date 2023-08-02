Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 9 - 22
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one).
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crashes, both non-injury, reported in White Salmon.
A stolen vehicle was reported in White Salmon, with ongoing investigation.
A burglary was reported in Bingen. A window screen was damaged; there were no suspects.
Two thefts were reported. In one incident, medication was missing.
In two incidents in White Salmon, hazmat was involved. One incident involved spilled gasoline, another a broken gas pipe.
Two animal calls recorded.
Hood River Police, July 16 - July 22
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (12), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (six), providing false information (one), theft (three), trespass (two), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), unlawful entry into motor vehicle (one), warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
Twelve DUII arrests. In one incident, an adult was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance), delivery of a controlled substance (schedule II), possession of a controlled substance (schedule II), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts providing false information to a peace officer, failure to carry / present a license, and a probation violation warrant. In the same incident, a Hood River resident was arrested on and lodged at NORCOR on charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, delivery of a controlled substance (schedule II), possession of a controlled substance (schedule II), and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Eight warrant arrests. In one incident, two transient individuals were arrested for failure to appear warrants out of Hood River County.
Five theft reports. Shoplifting at Walmart (three incidents), mountain bike, and theft by deception.
Officers arrested and lodged an individual at NORCOR on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and a parole detainer.
Officers arrested and lodged a subject at NORCOR on charges of burglary and theft.
The Dalles Police, July 21 - 28
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), bias crime (one), criminal mischief (two), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (one), harassment (one), menacing (two), no charge listed (one), offensive littering (one), restraining order violation (one), trespass (four), unlawful use of weapon (one), warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
One hit and run reported. A parked vehicle was sideswiped.
Four vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. One vehicle struck another parked vehicle on Liberty Street. Both vehicles were towed.
On July 24, A robbery was reported by a customer at a business on Sixth Street. No one was injured, although a pocket knife was noted. The suspect had a hunting mask covering their face and wore full camouflage. Police dog Xena tracked the suspect toward 10th Street, until pulled off due to another priority call. The money drawer was located ditched behind the building.
A person was arrested for assault and bias crime after a foot pursuit.
Officers arrested a person for menacing and unlawful use of weapon after they allegedly pulled a knife on another person and made verbal threats.
Two restraining order violation reports were taken.
Twenty mental health calls were recorded.
Ten thefts reported. Two unspecified incidents, items taken from vehicle, security camera, shoplifting (four incidents), generator. In one incident, some power cords, which contained copper, were cut away.
A stolen vehicle was recovered, minus its plates. Drug paraphernalia taken from the vehicle was processed for destruction.
A drone was found near 10th Street and turned in as found property.
Fifteen animal calls recorded, including two “hot dog” calls. Dogs at large, barking dog, missing dog, alleged cougar sighting, dog bite.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 21 - 27
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), attempt to elude (one), criminal mischief (one), foot elude (one), reckless driving (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (one), unlawful entry into motor vehicle (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One pursuit. On July 21, Wasco County and The Dalles officers responded to a report of a restraining order/no contact order violation. The suspect left in a black spray-painted Dodge Journey. They were hit by another vehicle doing a U-turn Pleasant Ridge and Threemile, then struck a trash can and proceeded up Threemile. The witness vehicle came to rest with all four tires up. Spikes were set up at Dry Hollow, but the pursued vehicle turned around in a field and left at speeds of 50 and 60-65 mph according to officer statements recorded in logs. It then attempted — unsuccessfully — to ram a pursuing officer. The pursuit returned to The Dalles by way of Kelly Avenue, where the driver bailed on foot and proceeded down 10th Street. Officers lost visual at that point, until the driver was spotted a few minutes later taking off down 11th with a Harley-style motorcycle and skull cap. A tow was requested for the suspect vehicle, which was resting in a backyard, while county police dog Xena found a good scent. A report was taken for seven crimes, but The Dalles Police logs did not note a successful outcome of Xena’s chase. On July 22, The Dalles and OSP located the suspect at a residence on 10th Street and staged around the building. Units made a loud announcement before discontinuing operations.
One vehicle crash. A two-vehicle crash with injuries occurred on I-84 near milepost 73 eastbound.
One mental health call recorded.
One report of a restraining order violation.
One theft reported. E-bike, airpods.
A stolen vehicle was reported.
Five animal calls. Cows and bull breaking through a fence, dogs at large, goats at large.
Oregon State Police, July 21 - 24
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: assault (one), DUII (two), reckless driving (two).
Notable incidents
Seven vehicle crashes, three non-injury, three injury, one fatal. In one incident, OSP investigated a single-vehicle crash on US 97 near milepost 26. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. OSP is conducting a crash reconstruction. In another incident, OSP, Wasco County Sheriff, and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to a crash involving two vehicles that had rolled over. A small passenger car left its lane of travel, driving into the side of a small SUV in the slow lane. The small car forced the SUV off the roadway. The SUV struck an embankment, causing it to roll over onto its side. The car continued onto the shoulder, also hitting an embankment and rolling onto its side. Both drivers were transported for minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed. The driver of the small car was cited and released for reckless driving. In another incident, a trooper responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle. A semi-truck pulling a trailer crashed into the median, blocking the fast lane, and spilling diesel fuel. Local fire and law enforcement units responded to assist with traffic control. ODOT responded and coordinated HAZMAT response. The driver was cited.
A stolen vehicle was recovered after the victim reported that it was seen on I-84 near milepost 94 eastbound.
One unattended death investigation.
