NORCOR, Aug. 6-13
Animal and wildlife violations:
Aug. 6 — Steven Delroy Senter, eight counts misdemeanor wildlife offense; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 8 — Kiana Faye Hatch, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Aug. 8 — Lorena Viveros Cruz, harassment, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal mischief II; released.
Aug. 9 — Michael Ray Martin, three counts misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Aug. 10 — Nicolis Maurice Carter, assault IV, reckless driving, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 11 — Matthew Joshua Taylor, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Aug. 12 — Jacob Brent Jordan, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Aug. 12 — Keverly A. Tufti, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 6 — Mark Jacque Lafaive, criminal mischief II; released.
Aug. 9 — Quinn James Simer, interfering with a police officer, criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
Aug. 9 — Carl Eugene Ackley, criminal trespass II; released.
Aug. 12 — Dustin Diteman, criminal mischief II and disorderly conduct II.
Aug. 12 — Frank Yahtin, unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I and recklessly endangering another person.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 6 — Amy Lecia Beukelman, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 7 — Isaias Castro Esparza, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disorderly conduct II and recklessly endangering another person.
Aug. 7 — Ronald Roy Beliel Jr., misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reck-less driving and three counts recklessly endangering another person; released.
Aug. 9 — Lee Andrew Davis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 9 — Andrew Christopher McIak, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 9 — Logan Phyllip Gortler, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 9 — Armando Bahena, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 10 — Cameron James Finucane, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 10 — Shelbi Kay Grant, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, offensive littering and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Aug. 10 — J. Guadalupe Sandoval Florez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 11 — Marie Edline James, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 12 — Stuart Alan Donkers, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 12 — Felipe Ortega Preciado, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 6 — Tyler Jacob Foster, attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense) and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 8 — Ernest Matthew Birney, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, disorderly conduct II and two probation violations.
Aug. 10 — Bobby Lee Herring, felony driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 6 — Marcus Allen Kahler, failure to appear II, burglary I, aggravated theft I and criminal mischief I.
Aug. 6 — Steven Daniel Pharris, three probation violations and possession of a prohibited firearm (mach gun, short barrel, silencers); released.
Aug. 6 — Brian Michael Edley, eight counts failure to appear II.
Aug. 7 — Cecelia Jewel Crawford, post-prison supervision sanction and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Aug. 8 — Travis Michael Lloyd Norton, probation violation.
Aug. 9 — Derek Hubler, probation violation.
Aug. 9 — Garrett Wayne Caspino, parole violation, criminal trespass II, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.
Aug. 9 — Daniel Curtis Myers, violation of a release agreement.
Aug. 10 — Dean Dudley Huddleston, probation violation.
Aug. 10 — Christopher John Drake, two probation violations.
Aug. 11 — Shawn Allen Scott, probation violation; released.
Aug. 11 — Casey Ryan Thomas Simpson, two counts post-prison supervision sanction.
Aug. 11 — Sean Michael McAllister, post-prison supervision sanction.
Aug. 11 — Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore, parole violation; released.
Aug. 11 — Jodie Lynn Speck, four counts failure to appear I and failure to appear II; released.
Aug. 12 — Cleve Barry Liston, post-prison supervision sanction, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Aug. 12 — Timothy Martin Brennan, parole violation.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 11 — Alexander Cuadra Galarz, comercial sexual solicitation.
Aug. 13 — Ivan Hernandez Gonzalez, two counts sex abuse II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 6 — Kenneth Arthur Stephens Jr., aggravated theft I, burglary I and criminal mischief I.
Aug. 12 — Dawn Leah Nightingale Kane, theft III; released.
Other:
Aug. 6 — David Matthew Glenn, reckless burning.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 2-8
Notable incidents
A cougar sighting was documented in White Salmon.
Fraud was reported in White Salmon.
A non-injury vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash was reported in White Salmon.
A damaged sign and power box was reported in Bingen.
Subjects were warned for illegal burning in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Aug. 1-7
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), drug law violation (two), felon in possession of a weapon (one), forgery (two), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (five) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Catalytic converter, bicycle, backpack, wallet, laptop, shoplifting at a local business, and property falsely advertised for rent. In one incident, a citizen reported the theft of a wallet and phone, in addition to harassment.
Two hit and run incidents: A vehicle was damaged in the Rosauers parking lot and a pedestrian crosswalk sign was destroyed after being struck at the intersection of Eugene and 10th.
One motor vehicle crash, involving a Hood River County Sheriff Office truck. No injuries were reported.
A female was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, mail theft, forgery and 36 counts of identity theft. In the same incident, a male was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, mail theft, forgery, 36 counts of identity theft and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
A Hood River male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A jewelry store reported the fraudulent use of a credit card.
Vandalism was reported at FoxTail Cider; skateboarders created scuff marks on benches outside the business.
A local bar reported a video poker machine screen had been shattered.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 6-12
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Animal neglect (one), assault (one), criminal mischief (two), criminal trespass (six), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), harassment (one), reckless burning (one), theft (two), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
A female was lodged at NORCOR for criminal mischief II, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and harassment after a fight.
A female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol; BAC registered .14%. She was cited and released to her sister.
Sixteen thefts: Propane canister from a storage unit, cement blocks, chain saws and a hedge trimmer, license plate from a vehicle, 175 pounds of copper wire from a truck (worth more than $1,000), money, an extension cord, approximately $139.14 in White Claws from a grocery store, fraudulent use of a credit card, stimulus check, EBT card, a bicycle and two stolen vehicles. In one incident, four catalytic converters cut from four different vehicles at Sixth and Chenowith; in another, a catalytic converter was found half-removed on Mt. Hood Street. In another incident, a vehicle was broken into and an iPod, phone charger and prescription medication removed.
Three burglaries: A male attempted to get into a female’s apartment. In another incident, a male broke into a home and took a laptop and a wedding ring.
A stolen vehicle recovered at Ninth and Liberty and returned to its owner. Another vehicle was recovered at W. Cherry Heights and Chenowith Street; the wires to the starter had been pulled out, the stereo removed and the window busted out. A stolen U-Haul truck was additionally recovered on E. Second.
Seven motor vehicle accidents, one of which had a reported injury, and three hit and runs.
A brush fire was reported on Webber Street and a male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for reckless burn-ing. In another incident, a ground fire was reported on W. Second.
Four slashed tires were reported in a parking lot on W. Sixth; slashed tires were also reported on Mt. Hood Street.
A BB gun was found inside a porta-potty tank on a school campus by an employee cleaning it out.
Officers were flagged down by a male stating that his friend had overdosed. The male called medics while officers administered Narcan. The second male was carried by the first male and officers to the entrance of a camp to meet medics. The second male regained full consciousness and denied overdosing and refused medical attention.
A male was stabbed superficially multiple times at the Lone Pine In Lieu Site.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 6-12
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), failure to maintain lane (one), and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle accidents: In one incident, two subjects were reported as injured and another trapped. In another, a subject’s BAC registered .27%. In another, a male was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to maintain lane; BAC registered .14%.
As per Hood River County, it was reported that someone had been shot at Little Badger Campground. A subject reported a party of hunting was in a field when the shooting occurred. Lifeflight was called and the victim taken to a hospital in Bend. It was later reported that the bullet went directly through the victim’s spine and the patient is a paraplegic.
Two frauds: A male reported contact with a female and exchanging photos; the female threatened to post photos online if the male did not pay her money. The male reported already giving her $500 in gift cards. In another incident, a subject reported identity theft; a credit card and phone account were opened under her name.
Four thefts: Vehicle registration information, remote control car and remote, a vehicle and two generators.
A male was reported missing. It was later found that he had been in a motorcycle accident in Richland, Wash., and was lifeflighted to a hospital.
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue; a boat got stuck in the Deschutes River. The missing mail was located.
Deputies found approximately 20 cows out of a fence on Highway 197/Tygh Ridge Road. Deputies were able to get the cows back inside the fence line and the area of damage fence was marked with yellow crime tape.
Deputies advised a group of 15 from Thailand, armed with rifles and hand guns, of the issue of shooting in the forest during a fire ban.
