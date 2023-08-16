Note: To protect privacy, we do not publish statistics on sexual and domestic violence, suicide or juvenile runaways.
Hood River Police, July 30 - Aug. 5
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Altering identification of a firearm (one), assault (two), carrying a concealed firearm (one), criminal mischief (one), criminal mistreatment (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (10) driving while suspended (one), felon in possession of a weapon (one), harassment (one), hit and run (one), providing false information (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (five), trespass (two), unlawful possession of a firearm (two), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Ten DUII arrests. In one incident, dispatch advised officers of a vehicle that was reported for failure to maintain lane of travel. Officers located the vehicle and observed a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a warrant for failure to appear on a prior charge of the same. The driver provided a breath sample of twice the legal limit.
Nine theft reports. Shoplifting (five incidents), identity theft, cell phone, cell phone and wallet from a vehicle, and a stolen backpack containing containing kiteboard equipment.
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, officers arrested and lodged a person at NORCOR on four outstanding warrants. In another, a person was contacted regarding a known warrant for their arrest. When contact was made they were also trespassing on ODOT property underneath a freeway overpass, for which they were also charged.
Two vehicle crashes, both non-injury. Locations include 13th and Belmont and 12th and B Street.
One hit and run was reported.
Officers arrested and lodged a resident of White Swan, Wash., at NORCOR on charges of felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a concealed weapon, and altering identification of a firearm. In the same incident, a resident of Yakima, Wash., was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for two outstanding Wasco County warrants and providing false information to a peace officer.
Two burglaries were reported. One incident occurred at a residence under construction on 30th Street. Several items were damaged. In another incident, a local fuel station was broken into overnight and numerous cartons of cigarettes stolen.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 4 - 11
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), no charge listed in logs (one), theft (one), trespass (two), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
A brush fire was reported on Second Street.
Two hit and run reports. A white truck was pulling a 14-foot boat west down E. 12th when the boat came undone from the truck and hit a parked car. The truck kept going.
Three vehicle crashes, one with injuries. In one incident, a two-vehicle crash occurred in Fourth Street, with the front passenger wheel of one vehicle completely snapped off. One driver was taken to the hospital.
Nine theft reports. Incidents included PS2, fraud, garbage can, wine, wallet, debit card, theft from vehicle. In one incident, a payroll check was stolen from the center console of a vehicle and allegedly cashed in Minnesota.
A fake $20 bill was received. The reporting party stated they got it in change from a local business.
A restraining order violation was reported.
Seventeen mental health calls.
Three criminal mischief reports were taken for graffiti. Curse words were sprayed-painted on a truck on 12th Street. In a different incident, a window on 13th Street was tagged. In a third, the basketball hoop and utility trailer in front of the listed address were spray painted pink.
A yellow toy gun, demilled 50 caliber and 308 caliber training rounds were found and taken for destruction.
Two citations were issued for urinating in public.
Twenty-four animal calls were recorded. Dogs at large, rooster that crows a lot, barking dogs, dog attack on dog, cat retrieval, dog bite.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 4 - 11
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), parole violation (one), reckless endangerment (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two hit and run reports. In one incident, a white van sideswiped another car. The van hit a mirror, which broke in the victim’s face. A case number was taken for felony failure to perform duties of a driver.
One vehicle crash, no injuries reported. A grain trailer rolled over on Fifteenmile Road.
A restraining order violation was taken.
One theft report. A repeater box was vandalized and a radio stolen out of it.
A person crashed their inflatable kayak near Oak Springs Rapids, and ended up on a rock in the middle of the river. Other people in a raft came by, picked them up, and hauled them down the river a bit where they were able to climb up the bank and to be checked out by an ambulance crew.
Fourteen animal calls were recorded. Dogs at large, rabbit killed by dog, barking dog, cattle in the road, dead dog, two horses running southbound on Deschutes Avenue to Maupin city park, bulls escaped from fences (three incidents). In one incident, a bull was found in an alfalfa field on Upper Fivemile. After several calls to dispatch, the bull was corralled and its owner located. The bull, allegedly "worth a lot of money," was from Redmond and will be heading back there on Thursday, according to the reporting party.
Oregon State Police, Aug. 4 - 8
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (three).
Notable incidents
One vehicle crash, non-injury.
OSP handed a single-vehicle crash in which the driver admitted to operating the vehicle while their 6-year-old child was sitting in their lap and steering. The driver admitted to falling asleep just prior to the crash, and stated they were traveling between 35-40 mph when the crash occurred and they ran a stop sign. The driver, who was not impaired, received two citations.
A vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 65 eastbound was found to have failed to negotiate a curve, crashed, and was abandoned. Follow-up investigation revealed it was taken without permission, crashed and abandoned during the night, and the driver failed to notify law enforcement. The investigation is on-going.
Two thefts. A trooper was contacted by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office regarding theft of a game camera they had set up at Heritage Landing. At that time there was no suspect information.
In another incident, an abandoned boat was located on the shoulder of Highway 30 near milepost 65 and was tagged by OSP. The boat was determined to be stolen by the victim’s neighbor. A trooper responded to the area and during that time period the boat was stolen again. With the help of the neighbor, a local located the boat along Highway 30. The trooper contacted the owners and arranged for it to be picked up. Hood River Sheriff's Office took the original stolen boat report.
