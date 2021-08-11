NORCOR, July 30 to Aug. 5
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 30 — Zeke Allan Rockwell, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and strangulation.
Aug. 1 — Denise A. Graham, harassment and disorderly conduct II; released.
Aug. 4 — Jordan Lyle Fus, assault IV, assault II, assault on a public safety officer, harassment and disorderly conduct II.
Aug. 4 — Earl Carlisle McCormack, strangulation, harassment and failure to appear II.
Aug. 5 — Matthew Lee Toney, 13 counts telephonic harassment; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 3 — Brandy Joy Proffitt, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, 16 counts identity theft, five counts mail theft and two counts forgery II.
Aug. 3 — David Paul Prink, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, 16 counts identity theft, five counts mail theft, two counts forgery II and felony felon in possession of a weapon.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 2 — Arnoldo Alexis Castillo Perez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 3 — Brian Christopher Greene, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 3 — Paul Arlene Martin, felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 4 — Darren Edward Olson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and assault IV; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 31 — Lofton Anders Olmstead, two counts recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
July 31 — Joseph Leonard Jones, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, failure to carry and present (operator’s license) and resisting arrest.
Aug. 1 — Asuncion Estrada Pena, failure to carry and present an operator’s license; released.
Aug. 3 — Dustin Lee Clark, four counts attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense), four counts misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, and reckless driving. Wanda Jane Bryan, offensive littering; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 30 — Stephen Randall Shockey, five counts failure to appear II and theft III.
July 30 — Jordan Vincent Brennan, two probation violations; released.
July 31 — Barry Walter Anderson, failure to appear I and contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
July 31 — Lisa Marie Liston, post-prison supervision sanction.
July 31 — Kaitlynn Mae Morrissey, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
Aug. 1 — Cory James Widner, four counts failure to appear II, two counts failure to appear I, unlawful possession of heroin and felony felon in possession of a weapon.
Aug. 1 — Craig Justine Wilson, felony fugitive from another state; released.
Aug. 4 — John Benjamin Perry, three probation violations and giving false information to a police officer.
Aug. 5 — Joshua Paul Scott, failure to appear I, three counts failure to appear II, giving false information to a police officer, felony assault IV, 2 criminal trespass I, two counts disorderly conduct II, menacing, robbery I, three counts theft III, two counts unlawful use of a weapon.
Aug. 5 — Christy Marie Martin, post-prison supervision sanction.
Aug. 5 — Dylan Lee Deer, drug court sanction.
Aug. 5 — Sarah Josephine Benjamins, probation violation.
Aug. 5 — Agustin Hessayn Olivas, failure to appear II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 3 — Hector Miguel Reyes Abalos, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Aug. 3 — Luis Filberto Puc Aguilar, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Other:
Aug. 2 — Juan Gerardo Cruz Eudave, unlawful purchase of a firearm and unlawful possession and concealment of firearms; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 26 to Aug. 1
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle accidents: In one incident, a crash in Bingen resulted in injury; the investigation is ongoing.
Two vehicles were damaged in White Salmon (criminal mischief), as was a lock (property damage) in Bingen.
Theft of wood reported in White Salmon.
A dog bite in White Salmon was documented; in another incident, a dog was reported to be chasing wildlife. A snake was relocated in Bingen.
Hood River Police, July 25-31
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (four), disorderly conduct (three), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (two), harassment (one), hit and run (one), interfering with a peace officer (two), resisting arrest (three), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
Eight warrant arrests: A resident of Mosier was lodged at NORCOR on four outstanding warrants, three from Wasco County and one from Hood River County.
Six thefts: A van was stolen from a church, a counterfeit $20 was used at a local business, a stolen kite board and three separate incidents of theft of catalytic converters.
Four hit and runs were reported at the following locations: Third and Oak, E. Marina Drive, Farm Stand and Faith Bible Church.
Three driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, a citizen reported a drunk driver at the Hood River Event Site. Once the responding officer located the drier and conducted an investigation, a subject was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Two motor vehicle accidents: In a crash at 13th and May Street, one passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance and a vehicle was towed.
A domestic assault outside the police department. When officers attempted to detain the involved parties, a struggle ensued, in which all involved obstructed and/or resisted arrest.
A burglary was reported at Columbia Gorge Wind & Water. Items were stolen from their trailer on The Hook.
Officers took a report of child porn, which has been forwarded to the detective.
The Dalles Police, July 30 to Aug. 5
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Animal neglect (one), assault (five), burglary (one), criminal mischief (two), criminal trespass (one), disorderly conduct (three), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (four), driving while suspended (three), harassment (four), minor in possession of alcohol (one), parking (one), strangulation (two) and warrant (17).
Notable incidents:
Twenty-one thefts: Lawn ornaments were reported to have been stolen overnight at an apartment building on two different occasions, four catalytic converters, three incidents of cell phones, a wallet, four vehicles, a mower and weed eater from the side of a home, personal documents, bicycle, cash register from a business, and a check that was taken from an office and cashed.
Five burglaries: A damaged window was reported, as well as stolen property. In another incident, medication was reported as stolen.
Six motor vehicle accidents and seven hit and run.
Officers responded to a report of dogs in distress inside a parked van. The officers found no water, air conditioning or a fan and noted it was 105 degrees outside. A female was cited and counseled for animal neglect II. Numerous other reports were also taken of dogs left in vehicles and in possible distress due to heat.
A male ran a vehicle into a yard; BAC registered .17%. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Officers assisted with a tree and vehicle fire at the railroad yard.
Officers assisted with two unattended deaths; in another incident, officers assisted transients with the cleanup of litter. Officers also assisted Oregon State Police with a high-risk vehicle stop on I-84 at milepost 87, and two subjects were taken into custody without incident.
A fight was reported between two males and a female. One of the males chocked the female and hit the other male. The male was arrested for assault II, assault IV, two counts of disorderly conduct, harassment and attempted assault on a police officer, and lodged at NORCOR.
A fight was reported between a male and female. The male was seen choking the female. The male was arrested for strangulation, harassment and an outstanding warrant, and lodged at NORCOR. The female was cited and released for three warrants.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 30 to Aug. 5
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Dog as a public nuisance (one) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Three thefts: A cargo trailer, catalytic converter, and a motor bike. There was an additional report of a vehicle stopping and opening every mailbox.
Four fraud: A subject reported receiving threatening text messages that deputies recognized as a scam. In another incident, a credit card was used to purchase an airline ticket.
Two burglaries: In one incident, a shop had been broken into and a plasma cutter, as well as small tools, were taken.
Deputies assisted with a medical call for an unconscious, breathing subject who had possibly overdosed. Lifeflight was called.
Four motor vehicle accidents, including a vehicle that hit a deer and a rolled semi truck.
Deputies assisted with fires on Dodson Road, Mill Creek Road and the Lower Access Road, and with a vehicle fire on I-84 at milepost 81.
