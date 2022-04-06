NORCOR, March 25-31
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 25 — Stephen Clayton Morris Reade, 39, Hood River, menacing; released.
March 26 — Kristin Billey, 31, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, child neglect II, harassment and disorderly conduct II.
March 27 — Jonathan Smith, 26, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment.
March 28 — Esteban Toche, 18, Mosier, assault IV and harassment; released.
March 28 — Michael J. Sullivan, 50, no city given, assault III, criminal mistreatment I and felony domestic assault IV; released.
March 29 — Ryan Jay Main, 27, Milwaukie, assault III; released.
March 30 — Dwayne J. Hathaway, 31, Cascade Locks, two counts kidnapping I, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, domestic menacing, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), and kidnapping II.
March 31 — Cody Wilson Begay, 27, The Dalles, assault IV, strangulation, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief II.
March 31 — Samuel Keith, 20, Corvallis, assault III.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 30 — Arthur Edward Howe III, 44, The Dalles, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, theft III and unlawful manufacture of heroin; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 25 — Preston Dale Cates, 27, The Dalles, two counts criminal mischief II; released.
March 31 — Cade Michael Boston, 24, Madras, criminal mischief III, criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 26 — Jerry Leon Davis, 56, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 28 — Rodell Castillo Esteban, 43, Hillsboro, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 28 — Sabella Sharon Lopez, 30, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 29 — James Andrew Oliver, 51, Bonney Lake, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 29 — Jenna Hernandez, 37, Carson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
March 31 — Joshua Jordan Reed, 25, Corvallis, felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 31 — Audrey Christine Kelley, 34, Anchorage, resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 25 — Kendra Lynn Miller, 47, The Dalles, identity theft, misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card and theft III; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 27 — Charles Allen Bartsma, 47, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and reckless driving; released.
March 28 — Karl George Sterr, 63, Hood River, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 29 — Robert Lee Holquin, 42, Madras, felony driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a parole violation.
March 29 — Ernesto Murillo, 28, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 29 — Emma Tatom, 25, The Dalles, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
March 30 — Geoffrey Willens Abraham, 50, Portland, reckless driving; released.
March 31 — Cody Goodell, 31, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 28 — Dustin Lee Clark, 20, Junction City, four counts failure to appear I, two counts failure to appear II, four probation violations, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
March 28 — Dylan Lee Deer, 26, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 28 — Timothy John March, 25, The Dalles, two probation violations.
March 28 — Samantha Dawn Gibson, 25, The Dalles, failure to appear II, tampering with physical evidence, identity theft, false information to a police officer theft II and a probation violation.
March 30 — David Eugene Ross, 42, Gresham, two probation violations.
March 30 — Jessica Marie Bell, 35, The Dalles, two probation violations.
March 30 — Cypress Joseph Chvatal Jones, 28, Portland, three probation violations.
March 30 — David Eugene Ross, 42, Gresham, two probation violations.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 28 — Corina Grace MacWilliams, 21, Oregon City, theft III; released.
March 28 — Cade Michael Boston, 24, Madras, theft III, three counts criminal trespass II and three counts theft III.
March 29 — Mark Eugene Dillon, 53, Cascade Locks, theft III; released.
March 31 — Anthony James Overholser, 36, Corvallis, probation violation.
March 31 — Luke Elbinger, 30, Corvallis, probation violation.
March 31 — Dylan Ray Ligocki, 21, The Dalles, failure to appear I and II.
March 31 — Joshua Charles Vanhook, 33, Portland, parole violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, false information to a police officer, felony failure to register as a sex offender and identity theft.
March 31 — Stephen Randall Shockey, 30, The Dalles, theft II.
Other:
March 31 — Gregg Larry Boehlke, 56, Mitchell, Ore., two counts unlawful use of a weapon, two counts menacing, two counts recklessly endangering another person, interference with a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct I.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, March 21-27
Notable incidents
Two reports of domestic violence.
Two reports of trespassing. In one incident, a subject was advised there was no camping in the park.
One burglary and one fraud reported.
Two reports of criminal mischief (damaged windows).
Hood River Police, March 20-26
Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (three), menacing (two), offensive littering (one), possession of a concealed weapon (one), resisting arrest (one), restraining order violation (one), strangulation (one), theft (two), throwing away lighted material (one), trespass (three) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Four DUII arrests, all alcohol related. Of those arrested, three are Hood River residents.
Three thefts reported: Shoplifting at Walmart, license plate from a vehicle and possession of a stolen check. In one incident, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in a neighborhood regarding a vehicle driving by vehicles multiple times at 3:30 a.m. Officers located and stopped a vehicle matching that description for a moving violation. The male and female occupants were from the Portland area and showed multiple indicators they were searching vehicles to break into. Both were cited for possession of methamphetamine. The male was also cited for possession of a stolen check.
A Mosier resident was arrested on the charges of possession of a scheduled II controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of a concealed weapon.
A resident of Craig, Alaska, was arrested on the charges of throwing away lighted material, resisting arrest and offensive littering.
Officers responded to the hospital regarding suspicious injuries on a patient. The female had knife wounds on her hand, which were sustained during a fight with her boyfriend. The male was located later and taken into custody, and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of assault II and menacing.
Officers responded to a residence for a welfare check where a witness observed a possible domestic situation. After contacting the residents, it was determined the male had a no contact order excluding him from being around the female. The male was transported to, then booked and lodged at NORCOR.
The Dalles Police, March 25-31
The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), false information to a police officer (one), theft (six), trespass (four) and warrant (19).
Notable incidents
Eighteen thefts reported: Two catalytic converters, eight shoplifting, money, two car prowls, pickpocket, medication, package, personal belongings and a scooter.
Two burglaries: In one incident, video showed two suspects enter the Adult Shop around 4 a.m., returning four times in three different vehicles. The suspects attempted to take the ATM but failed.
Three motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a dog was hit by a vehicle; a male went out to get the dog and was hit by another vehicle, sustaining a minor injury. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.
Six hit and runs.
A large brush fire was reported on W. Second on March 28.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home. A male was later arrested on a confirmed Wasco County warrant, and a female on three warrants out of Clackamas, Hood River and Wasco counties.
A male was contacted regarding misuse of 911.
Commented