Bingen-White Salmon Police, March 20 - 26
Notable incidents
One hit and run reported in White Salmon. The drivers were cited.
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury.
Two thefts reported in Bingen. In one incident, the items were returned to their owner.
An incident of disorderly behavior was documented in Bingen.
Hood River Police, March 19 - 25
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (three), theft (four), trespass (three), unlawful possession of a firearm (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Twelve theft reports. Bicycle (two incidents), items from a motor vehicle, gasoline from a passenger bus, shoplifting (four incidents), theft of services (two incidents), rental scam, and $1,000 in property stolen from a business, after a barbed wire fence was cut.
Three arrests for driving while suspended. In one incident, a resident of Portland was arrested on charges of driving while suspended and an active warrant issued out of Multnomah County.
Three trespass arrests. In three separate incidents, a transient was arrested on charges of criminal trespass. Officers responded to a total of six calls for service at six different businesses requesting they be trespassed.
One DUII arrest. A local resident was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after failing field sobriety tests. Final blood alcohol level was 0.07%.
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury. Officers responded to an unattended vehicle colliding with a parked unattended vehicle on Prospect Avenue.
Officers received a report regarding an allegation of an unknown substance possibly being placed into a beverage without knowledge or consent.
The Dalles Police, March 24 - 31
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), theft (one), trespass (two), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Three hit and runs.
Three motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on Chenowith Loop and W. 10th. In another incident, a Buick and a Civic crashed on Second Street, causing cosmetic damage.
One unattended death occurred.
One incident of arson was reported. Multiple callers reported a boat and garage on fire on 11th Street on March 27. The Dalles Police, Wasco County Sheriff and Dallesport responded. Officers noted propane explosions. The fire was ultimately put out. An officer reported possible threats of the house being burned down. An officer reported someone all in black clothing running through a yard near them. A report was taken for arson and criminal mischief.
Three non-domestic assaults.
Two ID thefts reported.
One phishing scam was reported.
One burglary reported.
Fifteen thefts reported. Electric bike, and a data center broken in to, package from porch, hauler trailer full of sound equipment, vehicle registration, bicycle (two incidents), cans, bags, jewelry, $50 from a self-checkout machine at a business on Mt Hood Street, Smith and Wesson firearm along with $200 in cash, $600 in furniture from an apartment, bag of items from a car, social security checks, shoplifting.
A stolen bike was recovered.
Fourteen animal calls were recorded. Incidents included dogs at large, potential dog attack, a request for assistance in removing a bird from a house, dog off leash, lost dog.
Thirty-five mental health calls.
Wasco County Sheriff, March 24 - 30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. A single vehicle rolled near F. A. Morrow and Keg roads, ending up on its top with hazards flashing. In another incident, two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-84, milepost 69 eastbound.
Deputies assisted with a rollover vehicle on Highway 97, milepost 49.
One burglary reported at a cabin on Pine Hollow. The reporting party stated electronics and tools were missing.
One theft. Shoplifting.
A rock slide was reported across both lanes of traffic Mosier Creek Road. A deputy was able to remove all the larger rocks and boulders.
Rocks were reported in the eastbound lane of E. Second Street. A deputy located one small rock and kicked it away.
An unknown person attempted to light paper towels in the sink and on the counter, and burnt a hole in the soap dispenser, in a women’s restroom at Maupin City Park.
Six animal calls recorded. Welfare check on dog, lost dogs, calf in the road, cow with alleged prolapsed uterus, dog at large.
Two mental health calls were recorded.
A couch was located in the middle of I-84, near milepost 82 eastbound.
Oregon State Police, March 24 - 30
Notable incidents
One hit and run, no injuries. A commercial truck clipped a pilot vehicle on I-84 eastbound near milepost 74, but did not stop to exchange information.
Three motor vehicle crashes, one injury. A white Jeep Renegade, eastbound on I-84 near milepost 53, slowed to a very low speed due to heavy traffic ahead when a blue Subaru Impreza traveling behind it made minimal contact to the rear of the Jeep. A black Chevrolet Tahoe then struck the rear of the Subaru, causing traffic to come to a stop. A silver BMW X3, which was eastbound on I-84 in the right lane, merged to the left lane in front of a black Dodge Ram 3500 pulling a Big T flatbed trailer hauling two Jeeps. The BMW quickly applied the brakes due to the stopped traffic ahead. The Dodge Ram no longer had space to stop in time due to the BWM changing lanes and struck the rear of the BMW, forcing it into the median wall. The black Dodge continued forward, striking the rear of a white Chevrolet Express van, which struck a white Ford Edge, forcing it into the median before it struck a white Dodge Ram 1500. Six vehicle were towed from the scene. All occupants denied medical attention. In another incident, a commercial motor vehicle pulling a blade for a windmill was negotiating a curve on I-84 eastbound near milepost 69, causing the pilot car to block the fast lane. This caused approximately 30 cars to aggressively slow down. A Ford F-150 came to a stop to avoid hitting the car in front of it. A Subaru Crosstrek was unable to come to a stop and rear-ended the Ford. The Subaru pulled to the shoulder, striking a parked Kia passenger car. There were no injuries. The Subaru was towed.
Two thefts. A Florida license plate was stolen from a commercial motor vehicle while it was parked in Cascade Locks. In another incident, troopers received a call of a black Kia SUV with no plates that was involved in a theft in The Dalles, traveling westbound on I-84. A trooper located the vehicle and followed it for several miles before an officer with the Hood River Police Department joined. The vehicle took an exit in Hood River, and before the trooper could activate his emergency lights, drove through a red light at an intersection, almost causing multiple crashes before fleeing at a high rate of speed into Washington. The vehicle was not pursued. Troopers made contact with the toll bridge operators and obtained video footage and photographs of the vehicle and its occupants crossing.
