NORCOR, April 15-22
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 16 — Raquel Rogelia Navarro, 23, The Dalles, animal neglect II and animal abandonment; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 15 — Troy Virgil Sam Smith, 31, Warm Springs, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
April 16 — Eduardo Manuel Cespedes, 23, Miami, harassment; released.
April 17 — Lance Arthur Morgan, 47, Edmonds, Wash., menacing; released.
April 18 — Devin Daniel Henrichsen, 30, Carson, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment.
April 21 — Alitasi Ameera Hisatake, 22, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and child neglect II.
April 21 — Nicholas Gary Holt, 32, Hood River, menacing and failure to appear II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 20 — Doney Jack Roley, 34, Portland, unlawful possession of a controlled substance schedule II, post-prison supervision sanction and failure to appear I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 15 — Marcos Ernesto de la Torre, 24, The Dalles, criminal trespass II and theft II; released.
April 18 — Tanner Logan Turner, 22, Stanfield, Ore., two counts criminal trespass II, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft III (possession of stolen property), tampering with physical evidence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 15 — Brandon Charles Logue, 29, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
April 17 — Sarah Jean Reinecker, 22, Caldwell, Idaho, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 18 — Michael Paul Partlow, 73, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
April 18 — Manuel Mendoza, 51, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 18 — Teodoro Flores, 43, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 18 — Jason Richard Kalani Spain, 34, White Salmon, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 19 — Darrick Drayfus Smith, 40, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 19 — Oscar Jack Powell, 19, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 21 — Bruce Eric Peterson, 58, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 21 — Benjamin Moises Toledo, 27, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 15 — Vadim Klets, 22, Vancouver, recklessly endangering another person and attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense); released.
April 15 — Enrique Daniel Pacheco, 23, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 18 — Juan Enrique Jaime Aguirre Olmos, 23, The Dalles, attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense), misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run) and a probation violation; released.
April 21 — Francisco Abel Delgado Flores, 39, Hood River, failure to carry/present operator’s license and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 15 — Daniel Christopher Hinrick, 41, Hood River, three probation violations.
April 15 — Mark Alan Niswander, 30, Sacramento, four counts failure to appear II and theft II; released.
April 16 — Jonathan Michael Wallace, 35, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear II; released.
April 16 — David James Sendejas, 30, The Dalles, parole violation.
April 17 — Joseph Dale Shuler, 40, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear I; released.
April 17 — Marcus Allen Kahler, 39, Odell, four probation violations, three counts failure to appear I and theft III by receiving.
April 17 — Isai Jacob Ruiz, 22, White Salmon, four counts failure to appear II and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 17 — Johnny J. Chapman, 27, Yakima, two counts failure to appear II.
April 18 — Robert Mel O’Neal, 48, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
April 18 — Peter Francis Gustafson, 62, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
April 18 — Aidan Brambila, 30, probation violation.
April 18 — Chance Widner, 32, Mosier, violation of a release agreement and contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
April 18 — Kerry Phillip Johnson, 66, Hood River, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order); released.
April 19 — Tina Marie Ard, 38, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
April 19 — David Jaafe Wentworth, 30, The Dalles, three counts failure to appear II, parole violation and supplying contraband.
April 19 — Jacob David Wilson, 31, The Dalles, parole violation.
April 19 — Larry Lauzon, 62, The Dalles, 10 counts failure to appear II and a post-prison supervision sanction.
April 19 — Kurt Michael Painter, 27, Richland, Wash., felony fugitive from another state.
April 20 — Keith Emerson Grant, 42, Hood River, parole violation.
April 20 — Reshenda Patrease Strickland, 42, Vancouver, three probation violations.
April 20 — Cory James Widner, 30, The Dalles, failure to appear II.
April 20 — Brenda Jean Berry, 42, Hood River, probation violation and failure to appear II.
April 20 — Billy Joe Berry Speakthunder, 57, Warm Springs, two counts failure to appear II.
April 20 — Keenan Marquil Woods, 28, The Dalles, probation violation.
April 21 — Jacob Daniel Carr, 35, Fairview, three counts contempt of court, failure to appear I and unlawful possession of cocaine I; released.
April 22 — Zeke Allan Rockwell, 41, The Dalles, failure to appear II, three counts failure to appear I and a probation violation.
Sex offenses:
April 15 — Steven Leroy Thomas, 68, The Dalles, five counts sex abuse I.
Theft:
April 16 — Shane Alan Scott, 27, The Dalles, theft III and 11 parole violations; released.
April 16 — Patrick Byron Dodd, 38, The Dalles, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief II and theft by receiving I; released.
April 19 — Robert Andrew Norris, 23, East Wenatchee, theft II, parole violation and two counts failure to appear II.
Other:
April 16 — John Alan Fortado, 46, Parkdale, coercion.
April 19 — Jim Edward Pounders, 40, The Dalles, interfere with making a police report; released.
April 19 — Tamber Nicole Willsey, 37, Hood River, false information in connection with a transfer of a firearm and unlawful purchase of a firearm; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, April 11-17
Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crime, which resulted in an arrest: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash reported.
One theft and one burglary reported.
Hood River Police, April 10-16
Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mistreatment (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (eight), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), theft (one), trespass (two) and warrant (12).
Notable incidents
Twelve warrant arrests: In one incident, officers stopped a vehicle for minor traffic violations. The driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for an out of state felony warrant. The passenger was cited for possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and lodged at NORCOR on six outstanding warrants.
Five DUII arrests: Four involved controlled substances. In one incident, a White Salmon resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In the same incident, another resident of White Salmon was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
Three reports of unlawful entry into motor vehicles: Items stole included a laptop and purse, sunglasses, and a suitcase with clothing, shoes, glasses and cash.
Two thefts reported: Shoplifting at Walmart and gas stolen from Szeremi’s 76 Station.
Two motor vehicle cashes: Injuries were reported in one incident; a motorcycle rider crashed after hitting loose gravel, causing injury to his leg. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the rider to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Officers initiated a traffic stop and discovered the driver was suspended and did not have valid insurance. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and the vehicle towed, as it was parked partially in the roadway and on private property.
After being stopped for going 108 mph, a Netherlands man was cited for speeding and reckless driving.
Hood River County Sheriff, April 1-13
Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), drug law violation (one), harassment (two), hit and run (one), reckless driving (one), and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Two reports of items from a vehicle at Tamanawas Falls trail head, firearm and house key from a residence, items from a horse barn, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Four motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a two car crash near the Highway 282 and Summit Drive intersection resulted in injuries, and minor injuries were reported in a crash near Mt. Hood. In another incident, a female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash on Markham Road.
Two hit and runs: A hit and run caused property damage on Wy’east Road. In another incident, a male was arrested for hit and run and reckless driving near Straight Hill Road and was cited and released.
A juvenile male was cited for minor in possession of marijuana at a middle school.
Deputies assisted with an injured biker above Family Man Staging Area.
Deputies responded to a report of a person who had broken into a vehicle at the Wyeth campground and was sleeping inside.
Deputies assisted with a report of a missing snowboarder at Mt. Hood Meadows.
The Dalles Police, April 15-21
The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), theft (three), trespass (two), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (one) and warrant (26).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes: All non-injury.
Five hit and runs: In one incident, a vehicle left the scene after a two vehicle, non-injury crash.
Three burglaries: Theft from an apartment, bags of cans from a shed and a home.
Ten thefts: Services, two vehicles, items from a garage, shoplifting, two car prowls, purse, cellphone, and the cold theft of a firearm.
Vandalism was reported in the 3200 block of W. Sixth; it appeared a rock had been thrown at a door, shattering a glass panel.
Officers responded to a fight April 21; two men beat another subject with a baseball bat.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 15-21
Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Harassment (one), menacing (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), supplying contraband (one), violation of a release agreement (two) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Azure Standard, located in Dufur, was reported to be fully engulfed on April 18. The building was a total loss.
Two motor vehicle crashes: One incident on April 21 occurred on Highway 216 at milepost 9.5, when a vehicle hit a deer; the vehicle was totaled and injuries reported. Life Flight was called and transported the driver to an area hospital. The vehicle was towed.
In a hit and run incident at Pine Hollow Airport, damage to a runway and fence were reported, with rocks and car parts all over the area.
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue; a vehicle was stuck in the snow on USFS Road 44.
Two thefts: Items from a property and a vehicle.
Commented