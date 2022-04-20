NORCOR, April 8-15
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 11 — Lisa Yvette Gonzales, 34, no city given, assault II.
April 12 — Daniel Garcia Gandara, 22, Hood River, felony domestic assault IV and harassment; released.
April 14 — Roderick Steven Longsinger, 30, Corvallis, assault II and IV, three counts disorderly conduct II and unlawful use of a weapon.
April 14 — Kaleb Adam Schindler, 37, Corvallis, assault II.
April 15 — Kyle Ryle Frizzell McIntyre, 29, The Dalles, domestic menacing and harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 12 — Tazmond Rayne Bly, 22, Hood River, unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine I and resisting arrest; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 11 — Jimmy Xavier Cockrum, 18, Pasco, criminal mischief II.
April 11 — Wesley Lee Martens, 37, The Dalles, criminal trespass II.
April 13 — Leanna Joann McDowell, 51, Oregon City, criminal trespass II; released.
April 14 — Rachel Diane Israel, 38, The Dalles, disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 8 — Megan Lynn O’Meara, 24, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 8 — Francisco Irineo Lopez-Ramos, 51, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 8 — Elisa Dawn Beck-Watabe, 49, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I; released.
April 8 — James Lyle Hoisington, 57, Airway Heights, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 9 — Oscar Bruno Trigo, 51, Pocatello, Idaho, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 10 — Susan Marie Gilchrist, 60, Colfax, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 10 — Ismael Jose Baca, 34, Pendleton, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 10 — Jeremy Daniel Shultz, 45, Madras, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and felony fugitive from another state.
April 12 — Anthony Richard Arcuri, 40, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of methadone I; released.
April 12 — Armando Munoz Orozco, 32, Pasco, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 13 — Abigale Rebecca Jean Reish, 27, Stevenson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 13 — Michael John Schroder, 49, White Salmon, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
April 14 — Jolene Marie Merry, 33, Underwood, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and recklessly endangering another person; released.
April 14 — Brandon Scott Trimble, 34, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
April 14 — Robert Bruce Benson, 58, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 8 — Wesley William Nelson, 53, Wood Village, Ore., felony driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 8 — Dacoda Tythen Weaver, 33, Gresham, reckless driving, probation violation and false information to a police officer; released.
April 9 — Jessica Marie Bell, 35, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 10 — David Ramos Galvez, 36, Pasco, reckless driving, felony driving under the influence of a controlled substance, felony felon in possession of a weapon, obliterating or changing ID marks on a firearm and unlawful possession/concealment of firearms.
April 13 — Anatoliy Georgiyevich Plachinta, 28, Portland, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run) and reckless driving; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 8 — Gustavo Gonzalez, 25, Wapato, Wash., felony fugitive from another state.
April 8 — Saidou Sama, 37, Portland, two counts failure to appear II; released.
April 9 — Thomas Elliott West, 41, The Dalles, probation violation.
April 9 — Daniel August Adams, 52, The Dalles, probation violation; released.
April 10 — Abel Rivera, 40, Kennewick, felony felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful possession/concealment of firearms; released.
April 11 — Avery Morgan McGrath, 29, Corvallis, probation violation.
April 12 — Bruce Norman Hinman, 42, Hood River, 11 counts failure to appear II.
April 13 — Corey Allyn Melton, 30, Cascade Locks, probation violation.
April 13 — Brian Scott Austin, 45, The Dalles, probation violation.
April 13 — Joana Isabel Ramirez, 37, Hood River, post-prison supervision sanction; released.
April 14 — Joshua Robert Alley, 34, Hermiston, parole violation.
April 14 — Brian Austin Scott, 34, The Dalles, three probation violations.
April 14 — Matthew Nicholas Kirby, 33, The Dalles, two probation violations.
April 14 — Ulises Arroyo Valle, 28, Hood River, drug court sanction.
April 14 — Emanuel Olmos Cruz, 27, The Dalles, parole violation.
April 14 — Alexis Vieros Cruz, 24, The Dalles, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order), failure to appear I, two counts failure to appear II and a parole violation.
April 14 — Scott Lawrence Lacock, 42, The Dalles, two probation violations, burglary II, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft I and III, criminal mischief II and a post prison supervision sanction.
April 14 — Kaonai Saechao, 31, Damascus, Ore., felony fugitive from another state.
April 15 — Devin Giovanni Delatorre, 29, The Dalles, five counts failure to appear II; released.
April 15 — Brian Scott Straub, 32, Molalla, probation violation, two counts failure to appear I, four counts failure to appear II and a parole violation.
Sex offenses:
April 14 — Rolan Harvey Meyers, 37, Corvallis, luring a minor, and online sexual corruption of a minor I and II.
Theft or burglary:
April 13 — Ximena Juanita Rojas West, 22, Portland, theft I; released.
Other:
April 12 — Kayla Nichole Grier, 30, The Dalles, child neglect II; released.
April 12 — Matthew Thomas Grier, 40, The Dalles, child neglect II; released.
April 14 — Jessica Jean Demmert-Lngley, 39, Craig, Alaska, offensive littering and depositing burning material in a forest or on the roadway; released.
Hood River Police, April 3-9
Hood River Police Department responded to the following calls, resulting in arrests: Child neglect (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (six), felon in possession of a weapon (one), hit and run (one), providing false information (one), reckless endangering (two), tampering with evidence (one), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Six drug law violations: In one incident, two males were arrested and lodged at NORCOR for both criminal possession of heroin and fentanyl.
Five DUII arrests: In one incident, a resident of The Dalles was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangering (two counts). After application and receipt of a search war-rant, the resident provided breath samples which revealed a blood alcohol level to be above the legal limit. In another incident, a resident of Hood River was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in addition to hit and run (property damage).
Four thefts: Gas stolen from Heights Shell, shoplifting at Walmart, catalytic converter and cash plus a debit card taken from a locker at the local pool.
A vehicle was observed by City Parking Enforcement to have an unattended child strapped into a car seat. The vehicle was parked in the roadway outside of a public library. A few minutes after an officer arrived, the father returned. The child was determined to be 3 years old. The father was issued a criminal citation for child neglect. A cross report was sent to DHS for their review and follow-up.
Officers took several calls of an unruly male subject blaring his music at two separate locations at unreasonable times during the evening. The male was cited and released for disorderly conduct and given a warning for theft of services for using electricity that didn’t belong to him.
The Dalles Police, April 8-14
The Dalles Police Department responded to the following calls, resulting in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), harassment (one), hit and run (one), theft (three), trespass (one), and warrant (14).
Notable incidents
Sixteen thefts: Two reports of tires off a vehicle (one was a spare), services, 3 shoplifting, 3 vehicles, item from a hotel room, six bags of cans from Home at Last Animal Shelter, bicycle, dog, syphoned gas from a vehicle, Kindle Fire, and a phone and wallet.
Two burglaries: A building and a business.
One robbery: A male and female came into Fred Meyer; the female filled her handbag with groceries and left out the home side door. The male went out the grocery side door with stolen items in a tote and wearing a large coat; it was reported he flashed a gun at an employee. The case is under investigation.
Two car prowls: One incident included an attempted catalytic converter theft.
Four motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury, and four hit and runs reported.
A juvenile brought a toy gun onto a school campus and was subsequently cited and released for harassment as per the juvenile department.
A small baggie of methamphetamine, found in the 300 block of W. Third April 8, was turned in at the police department for destruction.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 8-14
Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls, resulting in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), and offensive littering (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes: All were non-injury.
Three hit and runs.
Two thefts: Services and items from private property.
Oregon State Police
On April 6 just before 7 p.m., an OSP trooper clocked a black Nissan Maxima at 76 mph on I-4 at milepost 81.5. The trooper could not tell if the vehicle had a rear license plate and followed the driver. The trooper observed what appeared to be an aggressive lane change near milepost 79. After observing the driver take off at a high rate of speed, the trooper attempted to overtake and stop the driver for speeding. The driver exited at exit 82 and ran the stop sign. The driver was seen additionally running the stop sign at River Road and U.S. 30. The driver was last seen traveling into The Dalles. Several minutes later, a The Dalles Police officer located the driver parked on Cascade; photographs were taken of the two men inside the vehicle and witnesses were able to positively identify them as the two who got out of the Maxima. One was arrested and lodged for reckless driving, false information to a police officer and a detainer; the other was lodged on a Clackamas County warrant and cited for two Multnomah County warrants. The vehicle had been stolen out of Portland, and the owner notified.
On April 12 at approximately 5:14 p.m., it was reported that a Ford Escape hybrid caught on fire while driving eastbound on I-84 at milepost 59.5. The driver saw smoke coming from underneath the vehicle in the transmission area and was able to pull to the shoulder while smoke consumed the cabin of the vehicle. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon the OSP trooper’s arrival. Fire crews arrived and put the fire out. The vehicle was towed and the driver provided a courtesy ride to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles to be medically checked after breathing in smoke from the fire.
On April 12 at approximately 9:24 p.m., an OSP trooper stopped the driver of a gray Dodge Dart on the right shoulder of I-84 westbound near milepost 80 for exceeding the speed limit. A strong odor of green marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. The driver gave verbal consent to search the vehicle, but said the vehicle did not belong to him and he was not responsible for anything with the exception of his marijuana. Located in the trunk was a large black trash bag; inside was another large trash bag with 18 Ziploc bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The driver said he was unaware of the drugs in the vehicle he was borrowing. The driver was issued a written warning for exceeding the speed limit and released without incident. The drugs were seized and turned over to a federal agency for further investigation.
