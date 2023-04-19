Bingen-White Salmon Police, March 27 - April 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: None
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury.
One identity theft in White Salmon.
Two reports of harassment.
One report of disorderly conduct.
Two animal calls.
Hood River Police, April 2 - 8
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (0ne), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (six), littering (one), theft (three), urinating in public (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Six theft reports. Shoplifting (three incidents), electric bicycle, motor vehicle, and a victim of a scam.
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of The Dalles was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (schedule II), delivery of a controlled substance (schedule II), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), delivery of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Four motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, officers responded to a two-car crash on Twenty-second and May Streets. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), failure to yield right of way, and driving uninsured. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Officers arrested and lodged an individual at NORCOR on charges of initiating a false report.
An attempted burglary was reported at Indian Creek Apartments.
Officers cited a Hood River resident for throwing a cigarette out of his vehicle window.
Hood River County Sheriff, March 1 - 31
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving while suspended (one), disorderly conduct (two), DUII (three), harassment (one), theft (one), trespass (one), warrant (11).
Notable incidents
Three hit and runs reported. No reported injuries.
Five motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury.
Four assaults reported.
Three unattended deaths.
Eleven warrant arrests. In one incident, a deputy stopped a vehicle in Hood River for a passenger not using a seatbelt. Both driver and passenger had outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant. One felon had concealed brass knuckles and was also charged with possession of a restricted weapon.
A juvenile was cited for strangulation.
Three search and rescues were conducted. Incidents included an injured hiker on Summit Creek, a search and rescue operation on Eagle Creek Trail, and two uninjured subjects rescued from Mt. Defiance.
One March 26, a deputy responded to a fire near the intersection of Hwy 30 and Highway 35 near the river. One person was checked by EMS and released.
Ten thefts reported. Items included skis, cigarettes, multiple wallets from Hood River Valley High School, antique vehicle, firearm from vehicle, mailbox from York Hill Drive. In two incidents, deputies took reports of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, criminal mischief and theft reports local trailheads.
A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Five reports of identity theft.
One report of fraud.
A firearm was left behind in a vacation rental.
A burglary report was taken in Cascade Locks.
Three firearms were collected.
Two dogs were reported in Hood River.
Deputies took a report of a nuisance dog in Parkdale.
The Dalles Police, April 7 - 13
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), no charge listed in log (two), post prison supervisory sanction (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (one), trespass (two), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Three hit and runs were reported.
Two motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, two cars collided on Cherry Heights and West Eighth.
Three stolen vehicles were located.
Seven thefts reported. Bike, motor vehicle (three incidents), suitcase, motor scooter. In one incident, a silver Toyota pickup was taken from Sixth Street. In the vehicle were a loaded rifle and a German shepherd/pointer mix named Ida.
Two incidents of ID theft.
Fifty-five mental health calls were recorded.
A reporting party found four hypodermic needles in an ash tray. An officer retrieved them for disposal.
Eighteen animal calls were recorded. Incidents included dogs at large / found dogs (two lodged at Home At Last), allegedly thin fence-climbing dog, pitbull running through traffic, allegedly aggressive dog, lost dog.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 7 - 14
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, a vehicle crashed into a ditch due to a tire blow-out on Hwy 197, and was towed from the scene. In another incident, a driver lost control on a corner, slid off a bank and into some trees. Due to its position five feet off the road it would have to be extracted by a tow company.
One burglary reported. A barn on Hwy 30 was broken into by a person wearing a black Halloween-style mask. Hand tools were stolen, and a welder recovered on the property. Deputies were assisted by OSP and a drone from The Dalles Police.
Two theft reports. Gas cards, mail.
A lost firearm was reported.
A reporting party said a political banner stating “F– Biden” was hung across a Sandlin Road, a county road, in violation of ordinances. The property owner was asked to take the flags down and said they would.
One mental health call.
Six animal calls. Dogs at large, allegedly aggressive dogs.
Oregon State Police, April 7 - 14
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (three), failure to perform duties of driver in accident with property damage (one), failure to register as a sex offender (one), reckless driving (two), reckless endangerment of highway workers (one), warrant (0ne).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs.
Three motor vehicle crashes, one injury. In one incident, a black Chrysler Pacifica and a school bus crashed on SR-218, near Fossil in Wheeler County. The bus driver stated the Chrysler Pacifica appeared to be coming to a stop, only to make a U-turn into the bus. The bus driver had minor injuries. In another incident, the driver of a silver GMC Sierra was towing a flatbed U-haul trailer northbound on US 97. The driver was unable to stop and ran over a large boulder in the lane of travel. The boulder went under the pickup and damaged the engine. The driver was able to pull over to the shoulder.
One recovered vehicle. A citizen reported finding a stripped out car on an abandoned forest road while hunting. The reporting party was able to provide a license plate. The vehicle was discovered to be reported stolen from Hood River in 2021. The owner was contacted and arrangements made to retrieve the vehicle.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-84. The vehicle had struck the center concrete barrier and spun, coming to a rest on the right shoulder. The driver was taken into custody for DUII and reckless driving. In another incident, black Honda Accord was stopped for speeding on I-84, milepost 65 eastbound. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment and there were multiple open containers of alcohol in the passenger compartment. The Honda had a significant amount of fresh damage to the front and passenger side. A family member who was following in a separate vehicle reported the Honda had crashed in the construction zone near milepost 56. The driver consented to performing standardized field sobriety test and performed poorly; they also admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested and transported to Hood River Sheriff’s Office,where they provided a breath sample with a final result of 0.14%. The vehicle was impounded for safekeeping, and the driver issued multiple criminal citations.
The petitioner of a restraining order came to The Dalles Patrol office and surrendered several firearms for safe keeping. The restraining order was confirmed and the firearms were placed into evidence for safe keeping.
On April 7, a person called in stating he was hunting and had witnessed a bull elk dying in front of him. Fish and wildlife troopers responded and through interview and scene evidence it was determined that the bull elk had attempted to jump a fence but tripped on a wire. The elk landed head first and the weight of the elk continued forward. It appeared to have died from a broken neck. The bull was salvaged and the meat will be donated to a charity food bank.
