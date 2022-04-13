NORCOR, April 1-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 3 — Kristin Calica, 21, Warm Springs, harassment, criminal mischief I and misdemeanor disorderly conduct I.
April 4 — Jayne D. Juhlin, 36, Bingen, assault public safety officer, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief III and resisting arrest.
April 5 — Teddy Wayne Parsons, 69, Lyle, harassment; released.
April 5 — Joshua Seferino Postema, 45, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
April 8 — Keith Allan Hulbert, 34, The Dalles, harassment; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 6 — Alex Michael Kemp, 30, The Dalles, unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance schedule II and tampering with physical evidence.
April 7 — Martin Joseph Hedewald, 59, Stevenson, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methadone II and theft III; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 1 — Cade Michael Boston, 24, Madras, criminal trespass I and II, interfere with a police officer and harassment.
April 5 — Wesley Lee Martens, 37, The Dalles, criminal trespass I and theft III.
April 6 — Cade Michael Boston, 24, Madras, disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II.
April 7 — Kaitlynn Mae Morrissey, 28, Parkdale, criminal trespass II, theft III, failure to appear I and II, 11 probation violations, 10 counts unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft II and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 1 — Charles Allen Bartsma, 47, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 2 — Nathan Fletcher Floyd, 21, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 2 — Adam Frederick Ekman, 34, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
April 3 — Casey James Nolan, 24, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and criminal mischief II; released.
April 3 — Kenneth Harold Fox, 50, Alger, Mich., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 4 — Erik Ruben Gutierrez, 28, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
April 4 — Jose Luis Sandoval-Delgado, 22, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts failure to appear II; released.
April 4 — Thomas Joseph Davey, 59, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 4 — Myrtle Lillie Suppah, 36, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person; released.
April 5 — Tanner Sinclair Carrico, 45, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 6 — Cody Hayes Shoaf, 35, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 6 — Antonio Casas Cardenas, 45, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 7 — Michael Ray Bixel, 40, Eagle Creek, Ore., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts menacing, unlawful possession/concealment of firearms and reckless driving.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 5 — Michael Eric Blaine, 36, Sandy, Ore., reckless driving; released.
April 5 — Peter August Curry, 32, The Dalles, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), attempt to elude police officer (foot), interference with a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct II, three counts failure to appear I and four counts failure to appear II.
April 6 — Brandon Charles Parsons, 35, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, felony felon in possession of a weapon, failure to appear II, unlawful possession of heroin I and unlawful distribution of heroin.
April 7 — Greg Elmer Owen, 63, Carson, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 1 — Jessica Lynn Muschaweck, 38, Parkdale, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
April 1 — Matthew Nicholas Kirby, 23, The Dalles, violation of a release agreement; released.
April 2 — Jordan Shawn Wheeler, 31, Cascade Locks, six counts failure to appear II, harassment and criminal mischief I.
April 2 — Julie Ann Scherf, 52, The Dalles, failure to appear II and false information to a police officer;
April 2 — Henry Russell Benson, homeless, 50, parole violation; released.
April 2 — Jorge Luis Sedano, 20, Parkdale, violation of a restraining order; released.
April 2 — Robert Scott Luthi, 55, Auburn, Calif., violation of a restraining order; released.
April 3 — Karina Nicole Childers, 30, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
April 3 — James Daniel Perez Hammond, 28, The Dalles, two counts contempt of court (violation of a restraining order), harassment and criminal trespass II.
April 4 — West Allen Trovtvet, 31, Corvallis, failure to appear II and a parole violation.
April 4 — James Newton Wortman, 57, Portland, failure to appear II; released.
April 4 — Terry Wayne Henderson, 64, The Dalles, three probation violations.
April 5 — Richard Frank Carstens, 40, Stevenson, three counts failure to appear I.
April 5 — Lorena Viveros Cruz, 29, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear I (violation of a release agreement) and two counts failure to appear II.
April 6 — Stephen James Pratt, 28, Madras, three counts failure to appear.
April 6 — Bill Joe Jim, 48, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear II; released.
April 7 — Danny Estel Burke, 52, Tacoma, three post prison supervision sanctions.
April 7 — Shana Marie Henry, 42, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
April 7 — David James Sendejas, 30, The Dalles, probation violation and escape III; released.
Sex offenses:
April 4 — Jakub Karl Carlson, 42, Vancouver, Wash., commercial sexual solicitation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 1 — Scott Reilly Dunoven, 57, The Dalles, theft III and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 2 — Jessica Tiffany Bivins, 38, The Dalles, theft I and carrying of concealed weapons; released.
April 3 — Kody Mitchell Eastman, 27, The Dalles, two counts robbery II and theft II.
April 6 — Savannah Gretamerilee Lawton, 28, no city listed, two counts theft II; released.
April 7 — Justine Danielle Logan, 29, The Dalles, theft III; released.
April 7 — Audrey D. Stearns, 53, Rufus, theft III; released.
Hood River Police, March 27 to April 2
Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), drug law violation (one), failure to register as a sex offender (one), providing false information (one), restraining order violation (two), theft (one), trespass (three), unlawful use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Five thefts reported: Three incidents of shoplifting and car prowls on two different vehicles at the same residence.
Four warrant arrests: Of those, two involved a male transient who had been trespassed from multiple locations (see incident below).
Three trespassing arrests: In one incident, a male transient was observed to be on a property he had previously been trespassed from. Officers contacted the male and issued him a criminal citation for trespass. The male understood he was not allowed on the property and expressed he did not care.
Three agency assists: In one incident, a domestic assault was reported to be taking place in a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-84 from Cascade Locks. The female passenger advised the male was not stopping to let her out of the vehicle. She also explained he was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed. Deputies were attempting to catch up to the vehicle as it excited into the City of Hood River. Officers assisted in taking the male into custody.
Two restraining order violations: In one incident, a female was lodged at NORCOR on the charge of a restraining order violation after a sheriff’s deputy determined there was probable cause for arrest.
Officers responded to a call of a child playing at the Horizon School playground and that he was not a student there.
A report of possible child abuse was received. In the same incident, the alleged suspect was issued a citation for possession of heroin. This report has been referred to the detective for further investigation.
Hood River County Sheriff, March 25-31
Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), elude (one), kidnapping (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, injuries were reported following a two car crash on Highway 35 near Mt. Hood Meadow’s Access Road. One driver was transported via Life Flight to OHSU with serious injuries.
Several car prowls were reported in the Bell Court area of Hood River.
A search and rescue was initiated on March 26 on the west fork of the Hood River after two subjects jumped into the Hood River after their dog.
A male was arrested near Cascade Avenue and lodged at NORCOR for kidnapping I, domestic assault IV, domestic menacing, reckless driving, reckless endangering and attempt to elude.
The Dalles Police, April 1-7
The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended (one), driving without a license (one), disorderly conduct (one), elude (one), escape (one), false information to a police officer (one), harassment (three), improper use of the emergency communication system (one), interfering with a police officer (three), reckless driving (one), restraining order violation (two), robbery (one), theft (six), trespass (seven), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (18).
Notable incidents
Five motor vehicle crashes: All non-injury.
In one hit and run incident, a pickup truck hit one of the Salvation Army’s white donation bins behind the building on E. Third.
Twenty-three thefts: Money from a billfold, five catalytic converters, six vehicles (one was later recovered), tablet, theft by deception, four car prowls, tools from a garage, purse, mail, two shoplifting and a bicycle. In one incident, a male was lodged at NORCOR for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, elude, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct II and three Wasco County warrants following a report of a stolen vehicle and subsequent pursuit.
Three burglaries: Two homes and a business
The concession stand and one dug out was vandalized at Kramer Field April 1.
It was reported that a male had called 911 more than 21 times for non-emergency reasons; the male was cited for improper use of the emergency communication system. The male continued to call multiple times.
It was reported that Snapchat pictures and videos were being passed around at a school of a student making threats against another student. Officers contacted the juvenile in question.
An unknown person defecated on the front steps of St. Peter’s Landmark sometime between 2:40-3 p.m. on April 6.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 1-7
Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (one), failure to perform the duties of a driver (one), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Four thefts: Chainsaw from the back of a truck, car prowl, scam, and a gun.
One motor vehicle crash: A male was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of W. 10th. BAC registered .18%. The male was the single occupant of the vehicle and had to be extracted. Injuries were reported.
One hit and run.
Deputies attempted to counsel a juvenile in the Maupin area after it was reported he shot a child with an airsoft gun. The juvenile swore at deputies. Deputies spoke with the juvenile’s father.
Oregon State Police
On April 3 at approximately 8:22 am., an OSP trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 282 and Summit Drive in Odell. A blue Subaru did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into a gray Toyota pickup truck at a high rate of speed. The operator of the Subaru, 22, had a dazed appearance, according to the trooper; she was not able to remember her own name and had difficulty answering simple questions. She was transported to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital by medics. The trooper contacted the female at the hospital and observed several signs of impairment. She denied drinking alcohol or using drugs. The driver’s mental comprehension was severely affected and thus she was not able to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, according to the trooper. She was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of controlled substances and reckless driving. A search warrant for her blood was granted and executed without incident. The driver was medically cleared and released to her mother. Hood River Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the crash. The intersection was blocked until both vehicles were towed.
