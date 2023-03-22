CGN drone
Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

At the regular city council meeting on Monday, March 13, The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy presented an overview of the new drone policy for The Dalles Police Department (TDPD). He was accompanied by Officer Kanyon Reams, who Worthy introduced as a subject matter expert in drone operations and policy development.

In his presentation, Worthy explained that the drone can only be used in compliance with federal, state and local laws. Facial recognition technology and random surveillance are prohibited. The policy also states that TDPD will not use the drone to harass, incriminate or discriminate against anyone. Additionally, the drones will never be weaponized.