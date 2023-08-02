Plant and Pollinator Jeopardy was a popular game at the Central Gorge Master Gardener booth at the Hood River County Fair July 26-29. Kids of all ages and adults learned more about plants and pollinators by coming up with the correct question to the answer that was read to them by Master Gardeners. Those who responded with the correct question (hints were provided when needed) were able to select from a variety of prizes provided by the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association.
Free vegetable and flower seeds were available for everyone, in additions to information on Firewise Landscaping, Invasive Weeds, what flowers to plant to attract pollinators to your garden, and much more. Master Gardeners gave expert gardening advise and took questions to be researched through Master Gardener Plant Clinics.
