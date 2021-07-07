Site sought for new $1.5 million ‘navigation center’ to serve multiple local agencies
THE DALLES — The Mid-Columbia Community Action Council recently received $1.5 million for the development of a navigation center in The Dalles.
MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint spoke at the city council meeting on June 28 and said that the navigation center would serve as a multi-agency service site, as well as a homeless shelter. The current shelter would move to the new building, LaPoint said, as would many local agencies.
The MCCAC still has to find a location for the navigation center, LaPoint said. “We’re looking throughout The Dalles to find a site that will work for this project,” he said.
The funds come from Oregon House Bill 5006, the budget reconciliation bill, which awarded millions of dollars to agencies across the state.
Despite the $1.5 million from HB 5006, LaPoint said the MCCAC foresees needing more funding for full completion of the project.
Multiple local organizations have already pledged money to the project, including the Mid-Columbia Center for Living and One Community Health, he said. He believes it will be a worthwhile endeavor for the community in the long-run.
“It’s really good news for this community,” LaPoint said. “It’s going to get a resource into The Dalles that we have probably needed for a really long time and Mid-Columbia Community Action is very excited to take the lead on this project.”
