This year, the 2021 annual Pig Bowl reached record breaking numbers, both in attendance and in donations. The 2021 recipients, Ezra Blue Duckwall and Maleigha Barrett, were both presented with checks for $25,000 each.
The Pig Bowl, a flag football game put on by law enforcement to raise money for local families in need, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Making the decision to bring the game back for 2021, the event was reported to have drawn one of the largest crowds it’s ever had. Along with gaining many donations from local business and individuals through pre-purchased points, the game’s ending scores amounted to 3,342 for Oregon and 3,185 for Washington. According to the pigbowl.net website, this was a milestone.
“This is the first time in the Pig Bowl history both teams have scored over 3000 points!” the website said. “If any of you are good at math, you’ve probably figured out that means it was also a record setting year for donations!”
While excited to share the momentous news with the community, the Pig Bowl organization made the decision to hold the results until both recipients were home. Ezra, who was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a cancer of the brain, was in Portland receiving chemotherapy treatment at the time the event was taking place. Maleigha, who was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy as well as Pachygyria, was able to make an appearance at the game, being escorted with her family as well as members of Ezra’s family by law enforcement on to the track. Characters Smokey the Bear, McGruff the Crime Dog, Bobber the Water Safety Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog made the trip with them, and according to the pigbowl.net website, Ezra’s cousin called the game’s coin toss on Ezra’s behalf.
