Klickitat PUD crew replaces a power pole severed when it was struck by a motor vehicle at around noon on Monday on Highway 14 across from Underwood Fruit in Bingen. Photo was taken at 5:15 p.m. Underwood officials reported that the accident knocked out electricity and shut down production for the afternoon.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo

 

