On Tuesdays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 9, “Persistent Pain Fall Virtual Classes” will run via Zoom from 1:30-3 p.m.

The series is free, but registration is required at 541-296-7319; a link will be given at registration. For more information, including class listings, visit mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/persistent-pain-education-program.

Classes are as follows:

  • Sept. 28: Explain Pain with Andy Roof
  • Oct. 5: Nutrition & Pain Management with Tracy Dugick
  • Oct. 12: Moving out of Pain with Laurie VanCott
  • Oct. 19: Building Skills to Address Your Pain with Laurie VanCott
  • Oct. 16: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part I with
  • Eric Holeman
  • Nov. 2: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part II with
  • Eric Holeman
  • Nov. 9: Sleep it Off: The Interaction Between Pain and Sleep with Dr. Paul Cardosi