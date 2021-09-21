On Tuesdays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 9, “Persistent Pain Fall Virtual Classes” will run via Zoom from 1:30-3 p.m.
The series is free, but registration is required at 541-296-7319; a link will be given at registration. For more information, including class listings, visit mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/persistent-pain-education-program.
Classes are as follows:
- Sept. 28: Explain Pain with Andy Roof
- Oct. 5: Nutrition & Pain Management with Tracy Dugick
- Oct. 12: Moving out of Pain with Laurie VanCott
- Oct. 19: Building Skills to Address Your Pain with Laurie VanCott
- Oct. 16: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part I with
- Eric Holeman
- Nov. 2: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part II with
- Eric Holeman
- Nov. 9: Sleep it Off: The Interaction Between Pain and Sleep with Dr. Paul Cardosi
Commented