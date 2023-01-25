Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Representative, speaks at a town hall meeting in Skamania County.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Representative, returned to southwest Washington following the start of her first term in Congress to hold her first public town hall since her election in 2022.

The 34-year-old Democratic Congresswomen was heralded in November following an upset victory in the 2022 midterm election, which upended Republican representation in Skamania County that had lasted for more than a decade.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Representative, speaks at a town hall meeting in Skamania County.