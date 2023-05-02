WHITE SALMON— Skyline Health Medical Clinic welcomes Pediatrician Jennifer Morrison, M.D., to its practice. She began caring for patients on April 19.
Morrison is board certified in pediatrics and certified in Basic Life Support, Neonatal Resuscitation and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. She earned her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean Saint Maarten Alpha Omega Phi Honor and Service Society, and completed her residency at Northwell Health Staten Island University Hospital and her chief residency at SUNY Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
“We are thrilled to add pediatrics to our practice,” said Bobbi Sloan, Skyline Health Medical Clinic manager. “Our practice still has the same great providers and staff, but now our patients and their families have access to the exceptional patient-centered services needed to build the medical home they deserve.”
When asked what she loves about pediatric care, Morrison said, “For me, the most rewarding part of pediatrics is working with children and their families. I value building trusting relationships with parents, so I can help keep their children healthy. Watching children grow from birth into adolescence is the best part of my job.”
The clinic is currently accepting appointments for Morrison. To schedule an in-office or virtual visit, call at 509-637-2810.
Skyline Health is an independent community hospital, governed by a board of directors, and is located at 211 Skyline Drive, White Salmon.
