WHITE SALMON— Skyline Health Medical Clinic welcomes Pediatrician Jennifer Morrison, M.D., to its practice. She began caring for patients on April 19.

Morrison is board certified in pediatrics and certified in Basic Life Support, Neonatal Resuscitation and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. She earned her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean Saint Maarten Alpha Omega Phi Honor and Service Society, and completed her residency at Northwell Health Staten Island University Hospital and her chief residency at SUNY Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.