Pacific Crest Innovation Academy varsity and JV Knowledge Bowl teams competed in their first meet of the season at Columbia High School in White Salmon on Monday, Nov. 15.
Knowledge Bowl is a team trivia competition. High school teams of four to six students compete against other teams from neighboring schools to see who can answer the most questions in subjects such as math, science, history and English.
During each competition, teams compete in a written round (45 multiple-choice questions) and two oral rounds (45 questions each round). The winning team is based on the total number of questions answered correctly in all three rounds. The PCIA teams are coached by Ryan Van Duzor, science instructor.
The varsity team of Lexi Manning, Isaac Sabourin, Malachi Sharp, and Blake Vansickle placed first in the league. Their score put them in second in their division for the entire region.
The JV team of Elijah Stradley, Seth Green, and Matthew Morrill competed in their first-ever meet and scored well in the oral rounds and were very competitive for the whole meet, said a press release.
