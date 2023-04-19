Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — The afterschool program Right At School in Hood River County is struggling to hire necessary staff, with long wait times for required federal background checks being the primary issue, according to Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.
Polkinghorn gave the Hood River County School Board of Directors an update on the district’s partnership with Right At School, an afterschool program at May Street and Westside elementary schools, at the April 12 board meeting.
Right At School provides a safe place for students to go after school, and providers are employees of that program, not of HRCSD. Still, the district has been struggling to keep the program running this year, Polkinghorn said.
“In fact, it has not opened at May Street yet,” he added. “A big factor in why it has been difficult is because of the backlog at the national background registry. All RAS employees must be cleared by the national background registry office, and the wait time from application to clearance has been 8 to 10 weeks. During this period, people seeking employment with RAS are forced to wait in unpaid status. Most choose not to wait and seek employment elsewhere. This has made staffing RAS a challenge.”
Prior to spring break, he said the entire RAS staff at Westside Elementary resigned, leaving many families without reliable afterschool care. RAS is recruiting staff and the national background registry issues have improved, with the wait now around two weeks. But in order to reinstate the program at Westside, a program manager must be hired, and no one has yet accepted the job.
“During the past month or so, the district has been recruiting our current staff to provide afterschool care for students at May Street and Westside,” Polkinghorn said. “To date, we have had no interest.”
In a follow-up email, Polkinghorn said he had spoken with some of the affected families. “Many are using friends or neighbors to provide care, others have found available afterschool care elsewhere, and others are scrambling day by day, or week by week.
“As a district, we understand the importance of accessible and reliable afterschool care. We were excited about what RAS was able to offer when it was open — accessible, reliable after school care, at the child’s attendance school. However, the staffing issues, even though they are outside RAS’s control, have made the care unreliable and thus a burden on families, which is unfortunate.”
The district is under contract with Right At School until the end of the school year and has scheduled a meeting with RAS management for April 25 to discuss the remainder of the school year, as well as whether the district will continue the partnership.
Polkinghorn expected that, should the district decide not to renew the contract, administrators will send out proposals to other agencies to provide that service.
Mid Valley, Parkdale and Cascade Locks elementary schools, as well as Wy’east Middle School, run the Excel afterschool program, though it is not considered childcare but enrichment. Funds for the program come from a 21st Century Learning Grant specifically for schools that qualify for Title 1 services. HRCSD staff works at that program.
