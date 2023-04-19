CGN education file
HOOD RIVER — The afterschool program Right At School in Hood River County is struggling to hire necessary staff, with long wait times for required federal background checks being the primary issue, according to Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.

Polkinghorn gave the Hood River County School Board of Directors an update on the district’s partnership with Right At School, an afterschool program at May Street and Westside elementary schools, at the April 12 board meeting.