Join The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM) in Stevenson, on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1-3 p.m. for a special book signing event with Laurie Case Wilhite author of the book “Paddle to the Pacific.”

This autobiography is an “excellent journal, full of beautiful pictures as well as an incredible description of the unique beauty many call home, the Columbia River,” said a CGICM press release.