Join The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM) in Stevenson, on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1-3 p.m. for a special book signing event with Laurie Case Wilhite author of the book “Paddle to the Pacific.”
This autobiography is an “excellent journal, full of beautiful pictures as well as an incredible description of the unique beauty many call home, the Columbia River,” said a CGICM press release.
Case Wilhite, a retired local teacher, writes about a dream come true — her kayak adventure down the Columbia River from John Day Dam to the Pacific Ocean.
In her reflections, for example, Case Wilhite writes about her paddle from Home Valley to Stevenson, right up to Bob’s Beach, with a night’s stay at the Riverside Lodge.
“This was a special stretch for me,” she writes, “because Stevenson is one of my favorite places in the Columbia River Gorge.”
This interactive book signing with the theme, “I Love the Columbia River,” will include a photo slide show of her journey from John Day to the Pacific, as well as guitar music by author’s husband, Don Wilhite.
Museum admission will be free, and coffee and cookies will be served.
“Join CGICM from 1-3 p.m. and enjoy a stunning look into the river that thousands love and call home!” said the press release.
