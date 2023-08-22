2023 Smoke

From this viewpoint in Rowena, the sun rises like a red ball through the smoke.

 Gary Elkinton photo

THE DALLES — North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) announced all district schools are now equipped with outdoor air quality monitors on Aug. 16.

An endeavor that was in collaboration with the Oregon State University Extension Service, air quality levels from these monitors and other local sites can be found at map.purpleair.com or fire.airnow.gov, a website maintained by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), or on the district facilities website.