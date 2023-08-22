THE DALLES — North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) announced all district schools are now equipped with outdoor air quality monitors on Aug. 16.
An endeavor that was in collaboration with the Oregon State University Extension Service, air quality levels from these monitors and other local sites can be found at map.purpleair.com or fire.airnow.gov, a website maintained by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), or on the district facilities website.
According to a district press release, these monitors are an added measure the district is taking to improve environmental health in schools. During wildfires or other smoke events, district staff will use these monitors to check air quality levels (AQI) around the district and communicate accurate and timely information to families.
In some circumstances, activities may be changed or canceled in response to hazardous AQI levels and to protect the health of our students and staff.
The monitors detect particulate matter in the air between 0.3μm and 10μm in diameter. Data from the monitors is updated every two minutes. Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 is dangerous to breathe because the particles are so small they can be inhaled deeply into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.
AQI Levels registering more than 100 can be dangerous to young children, especially those with asthma or other lung diseases, heart conditions, diabetes, and other sensitivities to air pollution. According to the press release, when levels reach 150 or greater, all outdoor activities across the district will be canceled or moved to an area with a lower AQI. Given the random behavior of wind and air currents, air quality may change quickly. While the district will do its best to communicate with families in a timely manner, some changes, particularly those with athletics, may be made with little warning.
According to the press release, the possibility of closing schools due to smoke is a complex decision and not one that NWCSD takes lightly. The district typically does not consider closing school unless the air quality index reaches 200, a level deemed “very unhealthy.” To learn more about how to protect yourself and your family from wildfire smoke, visit beav.es/SmokeReady.
Commented