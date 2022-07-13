Three Master Gardeners are recipients of the Master Gardener of the Year and Behind the Scenes awards for their contributions to the OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardener program.
Sandy Montag of White Salmon is this years’ recipient of the Master Gardener of the Year award.
“Sandy became a Master Gardener in 2012, and quickly became an outstanding volunteer,” said a press release. “Sandy served as president of the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association in 2020, and participated in countless planning meetings to adapt the training classes to fit a Zoom format during the pandemic, while also brainstorming ways to safely continue engaging with the public.”
Montag has consistently participated in curriculum planning as well as in various demonstration gardens, and continues to utilize her leadership skills wherever needed. Currently she is co-leading a team that will enhance the pollinator garden located within the Learning Garden on the OSU Hood River County Extension Service campus. She was a lead participant in the 2022 Plant Sale, offering her skills in planning and execution of this fundraising event. Montag also answers questions from home gardeners while staffing Plant Clinics, and is willing to step up whenever a shift is vacant.
As a leader, Montag shares thoughtful ideas and solves problems in a kind and collaborative manner. Montag continues to mentor new Master Gardener trainees and can be relied upon to connect with new Master Gardeners and make them feel supported and welcomed. She is a knowledgeable, warm, and dedicated member of the Master Gardener program. “As a key contributor to the success of the Central Gorge Master Gardener program, Sandy Montag is very deserving of recognition as the 2022 Central Gorge Master Gardener of the Year,” said the press release.
•••
Paul Mataluccci of Hood River is the driving force of the newly formed social media crew, and for his efforts has received the Behind the Scenes award. Mataluccci was a Master Gardener in the Bay Area before relocating to Hood River and becoming a Central Gorge Master Gardener in 2020.
“After learning that his social media skills were needed, he stepped up to handle this division of the publicity team,” said the press release. “He now leads a dynamic group of Master Gardeners who are building on his platform.
“Paul is an affable leader and team player who empowers those he volunteers alongside.”
Additionally, he has been instrumental in multiple aspects of the 2022 Plant Sale. Mataluccci was on the seed selection committee, helping to select seeds that would perform well in the various local growing zones of the Central Gorge, and was the host of a video teaching new seed starting and up potting techniques to Master Gardeners. He also offered growing space at his flower farm for 360 plants for the Plant Sale while coordinating a group of Master Gardener volunteers who worked with him in an area that also housed plants for his flower farm. He was successful in keeping his business and volunteer efforts together, yet separate in the same space. “Paul Mataluccci is a versatile and valuable Master Gardener, and worthy of the Behind the Scenes award,” said the press release.
•••
Linda Kaufman of Washougal has been a “quiet force” within the Central Gorge Master Gardener program, and “has truly been a Behind the Scenes contributor,” said the press release. Kaufman joined Master Gardeners in 2018, and became instrumental in organizing the Plant Clinic database which allows Master Gardeners to look at Plant Clinic questions and traffic by category. Ultimately, this has facilitated accuracy, consistency, and efficiency in Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic responses.
While she has been recognized for her extraordinary ways of assisting with Plant Clinics, she routinely works in the background and her efforts often go unnoticed by many. Whenever the need to research and conclude an overload of Plant Clinic questions arises, she is one of the first to volunteer.
Although she lives in Washougal, she is often found volunteering at the Learning Garden on the OSU Hood River County Extension campus, and participating in the Master Gardener greenhouse in preparation for the Plant Sale. Kaufman was also a Garden Tour leader for the 2022 Master Gardener Garden Tour.
“Linda is always pleasant and cheerful to work with, and above all, reliable in her volunteer commitments,” said the press release. “This makes her quiet contributions extremely valuable to Central Gorge Master Gardeners. Linda Kaufman is a very deserving recipient of the Behind the Scenes award”.
•••
OSU Hood River County Central Gorge Master Gardeners offer free beginning gardening classes and continuing education to home gardeners. For more information about Central Gorge Master Gardeners visit blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga or contact Megan Wickersham, program coordinator, at megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.
