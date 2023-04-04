Before I could walk, I had my hands in the garden soil of my family’s Northern Illinois farm. Once I was able to walk, my great uncle mowed a path through the alfalfa field so I could visit him and my great aunt any time I wanted to. They owned the neighboring farm and were among my first teachers on gardening and soil science.
During my visits with them, I was told stories of how my great-great grandparents had tested the soil before settling on the land that I knew as my home. I was encouraged to follow along as they picked up a palmful of soil and examined its texture. Then, water was gradually added as we worked the moistened soil into a ball in our hands before pressing it into a ribbon between our thumb and forefingers. The ribbon of soil showed how much clay was present, and I was told that clay helps to retain moisture. A very important element when dryland farming. This story taught me my first lesson about soil, and how it supports healthy plant development for profitable crops.
More than half a century later, while in a Central Gorge Master Gardener training class, OSU Soil Science Faculty Advisor James Cassidy led us through this same soil test with soil we had brought from our yards. Knowing what type of soil you have and ways to amend and enhance it are key factors for a bountiful harvest.
There are many types of soil in the Central Gorge region of Oregon and Washington. These can be sandy loam, silt loam, clay, and areas where there’s more rock than soil. Whatever type of soil you have, well … that’s what you have. There’s no way to change it to a different type of soil.
However, you can amend its texture by adding organic matter, like compost. Soil is a mixture of minerals, organic matter, and space between the molecules that hold air and water. By adding compost, you’re refreshing the minerals and nutrients in your soil while improving its texture. You can buy commercial compost, or make it yourself at home.
Making compost is a great way to recycle yard waste, and it’s easy to do. Details on how to make compost, and how much to use, are available through the OSU Extension publication, How to Use Compost in Gardens and Landscapes, at extension.oregonstate.edu/pub/em-9308. Adding organic matter will build and stabilize your soil structure. This will reduce erosion by improving drainage. Your soil will also hold minerals, nutrients and water for plants and soil organisms. In fact, there are one billion living organisms in a pinch of soil, most of which are still to be identified by scientists!
Soil also holds 13 essential plant nutrients. Of these, the primary nutrients are nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K). Fertilizer packaging lists the primary nutrients in this order. For instance, a label showing 5-10-5 contains 5% nitrogen, 10% phosphorus, and 5% potassium. Knowing what nutrients your soil is lacking is important in knowing what, and how much fertilizer to add. Soil testing will give you these details. OSU Extension has all you need to know about testing your soil through extension.oregonstate.edu/gardening/soil-compost/how-do-i-test-my-garden-soil.
Fertilizers can either be organic, or chemical. Your plants don’t care which one you use as they can’t tell the difference. However, the way you apply them is different. As soon as you apply a chemical fertilizer, your plants can uptake these nutrients. It’s an immediate feeding of your plants through the soil. When using organic fertilizers, you need to think ahead and allow time for them to break down in the soil so that the nutrients are ready to be used when your plants need to absorb them. An excellent resource on these topics is available through the OSU Extension, Growing your Own, extension.oregonstate.edu/pub/em-9027.
Click on the “Improving garden soil” and “Fertilizing crops” sections and you’ll go directly to this information.
It’s also important to test for soil pH. A pH of 6.0-7.0 is great for vegetable gardens as this allows for nutrient uptake by the plants. At home pH tests are available at garden centers, hardware stores, and online. If your pH is too high, adding elemental sulfur will lower it, while lime will increase soil pH. It’s a good idea to test for soil pH in the spring and fall. More details on testing your soil pH can be found at catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ec1657/html.
Please note that blueberries need a lower pH of 4.5.-5.5 in order to thrive. Make sure that your blueberries are not planted with other, higher pH loving plants.
Also, check this out for a really fun look at how soil was created, and why we have so much agriculture in our area. Spoiler alert, It’s all about soil: www.opb.org/show/superabundant.
Soil is the most diverse habitat on earth. By amending your soil with organic matter to support organisms, adjusting pH to allow nutrient uptake, and fertilizing as needed, you’ll be rewarded with a healthy soil, and a bountiful harvest.
Find us on Facebook and Instagram @centralgorgemastergardeners.
Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteers provide free beginning gardening classes and continuing education to home gardeners. For research based information about specific gardening or pest questions, submit your concern online at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver or by phone at 541-386-3343. Home gardeners can also drop off plant or pest samples Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River County Extension Service, 2990 Experiment Station Road, Hood River.
The Central Gorge Master Gardener program is a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service. OSU Extension Service prohibits discrimination in all its programs, services, activities, and materials.
