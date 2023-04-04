CGN gardening soil
Gabriel Jimenez, unsplash

Before I could walk, I had my hands in the garden soil of my family’s Northern Illinois farm. Once I was able to walk, my great uncle mowed a path through the alfalfa field so I could visit him and my great aunt any time I wanted to. They owned the neighboring farm and were among my first teachers on gardening and soil science.

During my visits with them, I was told stories of how my great-great grandparents had tested the soil before settling on the land that I knew as my home. I was encouraged to follow along as they picked up a palmful of soil and examined its texture. Then, water was gradually added as we worked the moistened soil into a ball in our hands before pressing it into a ribbon between our thumb and forefingers. The ribbon of soil showed how much clay was present, and I was told that clay helps to retain moisture. A very important element when dryland farming. This story taught me my first lesson about soil, and how it supports healthy plant development for profitable crops.