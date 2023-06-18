On Thursday, June 15 at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 197 near milepost 44 in Wasco County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a red Pontiac Vibe, operated by Nicholas Lawrence Mueller (31) of Maupin, was traveling northbound on Highway 197 when it began turning into a driveway. A northbound Suzuki K6R, operated by Devan Lee Nelson (26) of Tygh Valley, was behind the Pontiac and struck the rear of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
