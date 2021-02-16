Apres-ski conditions were decidedly wet and unpleasant for Oregon State Trooper Zachary Yoder in the case of his arrest of Zachary James David Nyborg, 19, who allegedly fought with security guards on the slopes after causing a disturbance on the ski lift.
Numerous skid-outs, most of them non-injury, kept troopers extremely busy in the Gorge as snow and ice descended Feb. 12-16. As the OSP activity log reflects, weather-related crashes dominated, but troopers or tow truck drivers also dealt with busted guardrails, medical responses, and cases of one unruly skier and a group of trespassing skiers.
Yoder described in an OSP report what happened when he was dispatched to Mt. Hood Meadows at 7:03 p.m. Feb. 14 to “an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at Hood River Meadows Ski Resort.”
“The report was that (Nyborg) was urinating on the buildings and fighting the security staff. Upon my arrival the security staff advised me that the male was highly intoxicated while riding the lift,” Yoder wrote. “At the top of the lift he would not move from the path of the chairs; he continued to argue with the lift operator. This caused the lift to stop with all its passengers waiting for him to move. While the security staff escorted him out of the way he attempted to grab the security guards leg in order to tackle him. The security officer pushed him down. The male crawled forward and grabbed the guard’s ankles.
“He was placed in handcuffs to restrain him. While transporting the male to Hood River, he undressed and urinated in the back of my patrol car. Then, he rubbed his hands in the urine so he could wipe it all over the back of my patrol car. Once he realized the cage window was locked he attempted the force it open in order to wipe urine on me. He kicked and punched the cage several times in an attempt to break through.” Nyborg, a Hillsboro resident, was lodged in NORCOR for Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, and Criminal Mischief III.
On Feb. 15 at milepost 88 in The Dalles, troopers responded to an incident involving a 2019 Kia Optima. An OSP Trooper saw the driver on the shoulder with his hazard lights on and believed the driver was possibly involved in a crash. The trooper quickly learned the driver, a 42-year-old Gresham man, had not crashed but was having an apparent heart attack. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue was dispatched and transported the driver to Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC).
Near the same location a few minutes later, a blue Toyota RAV4 was eastbound in the fast lane passing on the snowy roadway when it hit the concrete Jersey barrier. The Toyota was able to pull to the shoulder of the roadway. The female driver said she was going about 40 mph passing a slower vehicle when she lost control and hit the barrier.
A westbound truck crashed into a center barrier and guardrail on Feb. 15 at milepost 49.5 west of Hood River. Officer Zachary Bohince reported that the truck began to slide on the melting snow, and hit the center barrier, knocking it 20 feet into the opposite lane, and “came back across both lanes of travel and struck the guardrail, coming to rest blocking the slow lane.”
On Feb. 15 at 8:59 a.m. at milepost 12 on Highway 97, a Washington man was arrested on outstanding warrants, and charged with possession of methamphetamine after his car was involved in a wreck on the icy road. The vehicle had passed a truck, southbound, when it lost control on the snow/slush-covered passing lane, according to Trooper Les Kipper. The vehicle, driven by Cecilia F. Perla-Ramos of Vantage, Wash., went across the northbound lane and off the road, rolling onto its passenger side. There were no injuries. The occupants called Bishops Towing, who uprighted the vehicle and pulled it back onto the road. Kipper wrote: “While investigating, I learned one of the passengers had a valid warrant out of Jefferson County for PCS-Meth. The passenger admitted that he had been arrested for PCS in Jefferson County.” Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the suspect, Leobardo M. Ramos-Delgado, was issued a criminal citation to appear in Jefferson County on March 4 at 9:15 a.m.
Trooper Jacob Ferrer responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 79 on I-84 eastbound on Feb. 15 at 6:38 p.m. He reported that a gold semi truck with box trailer lost control due to ice and left the roadway. The 53-year-old drive was transported to MCMC for observation. The truck and trailer remained upright after damaging approximately 150 feet of guardrail and traveling down an embankment.
East of The Dalles, at milepost 122, troopers responded to a non-injury crash involving multiple vehicles on Feb. 16. Trooper Kaipo Raiser reported that a blue bobtail Freightliner was traveling in the slow lane when it lost traction on the icy road and slid into the shoulder concrete barrier and fencing. “It came to an uncontrolled rest at an angle blocking the middle of the interstate. A gray Honda Civic was following the Freightliner and was unable to avoid hitting it and came to rest along the shoulder. An older blue Freightliner was traveling in the fast lane and hit the bobtail Freightliner after it came to a stop blocking the roadway. The older Freightliner came to rest blocking the fast lane. A blue Mazda 5 was following the older Freightliner and also hit the bobtail Freightliner and came to rest along the shoulder. Arlington Towing towed the Mazda and Bishop’s Towing removed all the other vehicles. The roadway was completely blocked for approximately an hour before it was reopened to one lane.
At milepost 84 eastbound on Feb. 15, Trooper Zachary Yoder responded to a non-injury crash involving a 1998 Dodge pick-up, driven by Javier Hurtado, 47. “The truck hit black ice causing the camper trailer he was pulling to fishtail. The vehicles spun 180 degrees going into the ditch. Guzman Brother’s towing removed the vehicles and they were able to leave under their own power,” Yoder reported.
A jackknifed truck blocked the freeway at milepost 146 eastbound, at approximately 1:30 a.m. eastbound. The driver was uninjured after losing control due to icy conditions. On Feb. 12, 11:09 at milepost 79, a Tualatin resident driving a Ford truck said he was going 60 mph when “he took his foot off the gas and the back end slipped out. He stated that he gained control, but about 100 yards later, the back end broke loose again and the truck began fish-tailing. The driver lost control and the Ford Truck struck the guardrail, the median and the guardrail a second time, before coming to rest ... The total distance traveled while pin-balling off the guardrail and median was about 775 feet.”
Feb. 13, along Highway 35, milepost 93: Five subjects with skis where contacted at D & P Orchards just off of SR 35 (just north of MP 93). The report stated, “There were two vehicles parked at the bottom of the hill and the subjects were walking to the top of the orchard. There was an open face that was cleared of orchard trees several years ago. There is a obvious boundary of fence posts that the subjects crossed to go onto the property. After the subjects skied down to their vehicles, they were contacted. The subjects were asked if they had permission from the landowner to be on the property. One of the subjects eluded that they knew the landowner but when asked what the landowner’s name was the subject said his dad knew him. None of the subjects knew who owned the property and they said it was not posted. It was pointed out that the subjects crossed a fence line onto private property. The subjects were told to get permission in the future before going on private property. The landowner was contacted regarding the trespassing skiers. The landowner inquired if the names of the subjects were obtained to see if any damage was done to the sprinkler irrigation system.”
Feb. 14, 3:42 p.m. milepost 53: A Mercury passenger car driven by a Hermiston man “lost control on the icy/snowy road conditions, the vehicle spun around three times before striking the center barrier and travelling across both lanes of travel and coming to rest in the shoulder snow berm.”
Feb, 14, 4:18 p.m., milepost 53: Report of a maroon hatchback traveling westbound at 79 mph during adverse weather conditions. The trooper located a vehicle matching the description and checked its speed as fast as 67 mph (also too fast for conditions). The driver admitted to being suspended and a driver’s check confirmed his driving status was suspended misdemeanor in Oregon. The driver was issued a criminal citation for driving while suspended misdemeanor and for violation of basic rule (too fast for conditions).
