The Columbia Gorge chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture (OWA) recently selected teacher Jennifer Scotland of Mosier Community School to attend the annual Oregon Agriculture Institute (SAI) training this summer. Her sponsorship for SAI will be paid by both the chapter and the Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District.
SAI is hosted by the Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences and the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation. It is a three-credit, week long, graduate level course for K-12 educators with little or no agricultural background. Program participants receive hands-on instruction and materials to incorporate agriculture into their classroom curriculum. SAI provides a working environment for participants to experience current, factual, science-based information about agriculture.
In her application, sixth through eighth grade science teacher Scotland wrote that she enjoys learning new skills that she can pass onto her students, will be teaching two electives next year and would love for one of them to be agriculture, that she would like to take students to local farms for field trips and that SAI would give her a good breadth of knowledge to share with students. Scotland is the fourth teacher that the Columbia Gorge chapter of OWA has sent to SAI.
The mission of OWA is “Working Together to Communicate The Story Of Today’s Agriculture.” The group’s purpose is to educate and inform the membership and the public about the importance of agriculture to the economy and to the environment, to engage all phases of Oregon agriculture having mutual concerns, to communicate the story of today’s agriculture, to do everything possible to see that agricultural interests are heard and dealt with fairly, and to support and encourage research that will benefit agriculture.
Cindy Brown is chapter president of the Columbia Gorge chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture.
Commented