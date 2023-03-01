On Feb. 20, the Oregon Wheat Foundation awarded 12 scholarships to Oregon high school seniors. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship to support their studies at their selected university, community college or vocational/trade school.
“This scholarship program allows Oregon Wheat to invest in the future of our state and industry,” said Tom Winn, chair of the foundation. “We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and thank the generous donors who allow this program to continue to grow and make a difference in the lives of young people.”
Local scholarship recipients are:
• Kole Martin, Sherman County High School
• Natalie Martin, Sherman County High School
• McConly Underhill-Wilkinson, The Dalles High School
Annually, the foundation selects up to twelve graduating high school seniors who are children of a grower member of the Oregon What Growers League, or whose parents are employed by a grower member, said a press release. The scholarship is also open to students who have worked for local growers.
The Oregon Wheat Foundation was formed in 1980 to raise funds for specific projects, including the annual scholarship program. The foundation works to promote Oregon’s wheat industry by providing funding for education and the welfare of communities.
For more information about Oregon Wheat Foundation, go to owgl.org.
