On Feb. 20, the Oregon Wheat Foundation awarded 12 scholarships to Oregon high school seniors. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship to support their studies at their selected university, community college or vocational/trade school.

“This scholarship program allows Oregon Wheat to invest in the future of our state and industry,” said Tom Winn, chair of the foundation. “We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and thank the generous donors who allow this program to continue to grow and make a difference in the lives of young people.”