The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has announced that both Oregon Veterans’ Homes, located in Lebanon and The Dalles, have received the 2022 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight, a national company that performs third-party surveys on behalf of skilled nursing facilities.
“Since the opening of the state’s first veteran home in The Dalles in 1997, our promise has been to live up to our motto at Oregon Veterans’ Homes: The Place Where Honor Lives,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Ensuring that we meet the individual needs of every one of our honored veterans and residents has remained the top priority at both Oregon Veterans’ Homes. We care for them because they first served us. It is our honor and privilege to do so, and we are grateful for the dedicated work and exceptional care provided by all employees at our facilities.”
The Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles qualified for the Customer Experience Award in 11 out of 16 categories including overall satisfaction, nursing care, dining service, cleanliness, individual needs, communication, response to problems, treatment and dignity, recommendations, overall safety and overall customer experience.
The Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon received top marks in 16 categories.
The awards are based on more than 150,000 individual phone surveys each year across more than 2,500 care providers. In order to receive this award, a facility must score in the top 15% of the nation in at least one category of care across a 12-month average.
Care at the Oregon Veterans’ Homes is an earned benefit available to eligible veterans, their spouses and parents of a service member who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information about the Homes, visit www.oregonveteranshomes.com.
