Check you voter registration to ensure you receive correct ballot in Oregon’s primary election.
Both major parties in Oregon — Republicans and Democrats — are holding closed primaries, which means only people registered as a member of the party can vote for their candidates. The winners go on to face each other in the General Election in November.
You can change your party affiliation online if you’d like to vote in either party’s primary. The deadline to change your party affiliation before the May Election is April 26.
You can also be a member of a minor party or not affiliated with any party at all. You’d still get to vote on the many important nonpartisan contests in the May Election.
