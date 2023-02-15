Oregon Motor Motel

Signs advertise the Oregon Motor Motel on Second Street, The Dalles. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council announced Wednesday that it has finalized the purchase of the Oregon Motor Motel, located at 200 W. Second St. in The Dalles, which it will renovate and convert into a 54-room, 100-bed transitional housing shelter.

According to a press release from MCCAC, the purchase and renovation of the was made possible by a $4.27 million grant from Project Turnkey 2.0, a state program that gives communities resources to buy hotels and motels and turn them into shelters. MCCAC applied for the grant in summer 2022 and was awarded the funds through a partnership of the OregonCommunity Foundation, Oregon Housing Community Services, Oregon Legislature and a diverse statewide advisory council.