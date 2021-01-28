Wasco and Hood River counties in Oregon and Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington remain in their states' most restrictive COVID-19 categories, with one death reported this week in both Wasco and Klickitat counties. Wasco and Hood River are in Oregon’s “extreme risk” category; Klickitat County is in Washington’s “Phase 1” category.
Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties
A 23rd person has died in Wasco County from COVID-19. The woman tested positive on Dec. 24 and died at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation on Dec. 30.
“We are grateful a vaccine is now available to combat COVID but it will take time to vaccinate everyone who wants one,” Shellie Campbell, interim director for North Central Public Health District said in a news release Jan. 21. “We appreciate your patience. In the meantime, we must continue to wear a mask, maintain distance, wash hands, stay home when sick and avoid large gatherings.”
Weekly case counts in Wasco County between Oct. 4 and Jan. 10 show a rise in weekly cases to a peak the week of Dec. 13, which reflected cases from the Thanksgiving holiday. Cases then declined for two weeks, but saw a slight rise in early January. “We are still definitely higher than we would like here in Wasco County,” Health Officer Mimi McDonell told the Wasco County Board of Commissioners during their regular session Jan. 20.
Sherman County saw a spike in early January, attributed to social and family gatherings. Gilliam County also saw increases in mid December and early January, following the holidays.
Statewide case numbers followed a similar pattern, with a mid-December peak followed by declining case counts.
“Our post-Christmas holiday rates do not appear to be as high as those after the Thanksgiving holiday.” McDonell noted. “That is something to be happy about.”
Wasco and Hood River counties remain in Oregon’s COVID-19 “extreme risk” level, and Sherman and Gilliam counties are at “lower” risk, the lowest risk category. McDonell pointed out that more counties have moved to the “high” and “moderate” risk levels, another positive sign statewide. “There has been some shifting, and again, some if it is in a positive direction.”
Nationally, Oregon remains among those states with the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection. “Oregon and our area should be really proud of what we have done and can continue to do. There has been a lot of negativity and fear, but what we are doing is working.”
Schools
Revised guidelines for Oregon schools, which continue to be advisory rather than mandatory, along with revised metrics, were released Jan. 19.
North Wasco County School District 21 is primarily offering online education, hybrid or in-person schooling is underway in Dufur, South Wasco County and Saint Mary’s Academy, and schools have continued with in-person education in Sherman and Gilliam counties.
The new guidelines and metrics are designed to allow for students to access in-person education more easily than under previous guidelines, McDonell said.
North Wasco County District 21 in The Dalles is among those currently adjusting their “in-person” blueprints for each school, which map out how guidelines will be physically implemented in each school building.
The health department’s education team has gone out to various physical sites to look at how guidelines will be implemented at each school, and will continue to help in that process, McDonell said.
Vaccine availability
"Last week was a bit of a roller coaster, as to vaccine amounts received locally,” McDonell said. The state announced a large increase in doses, but those doses did not become available. “We thought that was going to happen, but it didn’t happen,” she said. However, there has been an increase in vaccine doses coming in from the state.
Wasco County continues to vaccinate within the Phase 1a priority list, which includes long term care residents and staff; EMS/first responders; health care providers; congregate living facility residents and staff; and persons receiving in home care. “I’m super excited, two of our facilities, The Oregon Veterans Home and The Dalles Health and Rehab, residents and staff have received their second dose of the vaccine,” McDonell said. Columbia Basin Care is up for their second dose this week. On Jan. 19, 47 per 1,000 people had been vaccinated.
The state currently has the second dose vaccine in backup for those receiving the first dose, she said.
The group most difficult to reach are persons receiving in home care and their care providers, she said. “It’s more challenging reaching out to that group.”
Wasco County is anticipated to complete Phase 1a vaccinations by Jan. 30. Sherman has completed Phase 1a, and Gilliam expected to complete Phase 1a Jan. 22.
“We are right on the cusp of going to Phase 1b,” McDonell said. That phase will include five groups, as prioritized by the state. The first group will include childcare providers and early learning and K-12 educators and staff, who will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Jan. 25. The second group is people 80 and older, who will be eligible to receive the vaccine Feb. 8.
Additional groups in Phase 1b include people 75 and older, people 70 and older, and people 65 and older. Eligibility dates for those groups have not yet been determined.
McDonell noted that how Phase 1b doses will be administered is still being determined, and encouraged those who become eligible to be patient. “We only have one or two people to answer the phone,” she explained. “As soon as we know how those vaccines will be administered we will push that information out.” Current vaccine information can be found online, with statewide information on the vaccine at covidvaccine.oregon.gov and local information on the North Central Public Health District’s website at www.ncphd.org or wascoshermangilliamcovid19.com. The district also publishes updates in both English and Spanish on Facebook, www.facebook.com/NorthCentralPublicHealth.
She noted the department’s COVID staff is literally unable to get their work done because of high call volume.
“I understand how frustrating and frightening this can be, but please be patient and use our online resources,” she said.
McDonell noted many groups and agencies were working together to accomplish the vaccinations. “There is just so much going on in terms of collaboration in our region, we are really fortunate to have such great community partners,” she said. “We are trying to utilize all of our resources.”
"We have been able to hire some new people for our vaccination crew. The readiness center is a huge benefit for our region. We are trying to make second appointments foir people when they receive their first dose."
Testing
Testing has continued locally, as well as outbreak investigation and contact tracing. “We and our partners are continuing that work, in addition to the vaccine rollout,” she said.
Oregon Health Authority held a free vaccine testing clinic in The Dalles Jan. 21. The purpose was twofold, McDonell said. “First we are probably still not testing everyone we should be testing, as only symptomatic people are being tested. So it’s unlikely we will get those without symptoms tested. There has been less testing statewide in December, as vaccines have been rolling out. Also, they are trying to promote testing in the rural areas, where its harder to get the vaccine out.
“Generally, they are trying to get an understanding of the presence and spread of the virus throughout the state,” she said.
Hood River County
Hood River County remains in Oregon’s “extreme risk” category. As of Jan. 10, Hood River County had test positivity rate of 5.6 percent, according to the Oregon Health Authority. There have been 969 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the county; 1,318 people have been vaccinated.
Washington
The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of the death of a community member on Jan. 19 from COVID-19.
The individual was from White Salmon, age 71, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 21. The individual was admitted to a Portland area hospital in early January and died Jan. 19. It was unknown at the time of the press release if the individual had underlying health issues in addition to having COVID-19. Klickitat County has had a total of 642 COVID-19 cases to date and now five deaths.
The previous COVID related death of a Klickitat County resident occurred earlier this month.
All close contacts were identified and notified at the time the individual tested positive last month. At this time, it appears that the case was related to community transmission.
COVID restrictions
The Washington State Governor’s Office has divided the state into regions, with all regions currently in Phase 1, the most restrictive.
The southwest region, currently in Phase 1, includes Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.
A region’s phase will be determined weekly by the Department of Health (DOH) in response to four metric requirements. To go forward from Phase 1 to Phase 2, regions must meet all four metrics: Decreasing trend in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (decrease >10 percent); Decreasing trend in two-week rate new COVID-19 hospital admission rates per 100K population (decrease >10 percent); ICU occupancy (total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) of less than 90 percent; and COVID-19 test positivity rate of <10 percent.
According to Klickitat County Public Health, the county metrics as of Jan. 15 met only two of the four criteria, decreasing trend in cases per 100K population and ICU occupancy of 70 percent.
Phase 1 restrictions
Phase 1 for the most part aligns with restrictions current in place for most counties with a few key exceptions. Indoor fitness and outdoor entertainment, for example, were both previously prohibited but will now be permitted with restrictions.
Currently, all indoor fitness is entirely prohibited. DOH now believes that the state can safely allow appointment-based fitness and training where there is no more than one customer per room or 500 square feet for large facilities. This will allow gyms to schedule people wanting to come in to work out in a safe way to ensure activity during winter months. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Outdoor entertainment establishments will be permitted to reopen in Phase 1, including zoos, outdoor theaters and concert venues, and rodeos, among other outdoor venues. Operation must be by ticketed event only with groups of 10 maximum with a limit of two households. Timed ticketing is required, as well as facial coverings and physical distancing.
Indoor gatherings and indoor dining remain prohibited. Outdoor dining with a maximum of six and limit for two households per table is permitted with an 11 p.m. close.
Retail, worship services, personal services, and professional services — where remote work isn’t available—are limited to 25 percent capacity.
Phase 2 restrictions
Once a region meets all four required health metrics, they will be permitted to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. This phase sees some relaxation in regulations, but masks and physical distancing are still required statewide for all activities.
Indoor social gatherings with people outside of the household begins being permitted in Phase 2 with a max of five people from outside the household and limit of two households. Outdoor social gatherings maximum in this phase is increased to 15 individuals from two households.
In Phase 2, indoor dining will be permitted with a maximum 25 percent capacity and an 11 p.m. close. All other indoor activities must also follow a 25 percent capacity limit. This includes retail, entertainment and groceries, as well as personal and professional services.
Indoor fitness must also follow the 25 percent capacity limit.
In Phase 2 moderate risk indoor sports and all sports outdoors gain flexibility to have league games and competitions, which will help ensure opportunities for kids to be active, which is especially important during winter months and as kids navigate virtual or hybrid schooling.
Outdoor entertaining may host groups of up to 15 with the two-household limit and an overall 75 person maximum. Wedding and funeral ceremonies and indoor receptions may take place following the appropriate venue requirements. Food and drink service limited to restaurant guidance.
