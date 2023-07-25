KeyBank’s Key4Women program, MESO, and the Portland Thorns FC are collaborating to host a business pitch contest for women-owned businesses located in specific counties in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Opportunities for start-ups and existing businesses will be offered, with cash awards totaling $50,000. The grand prize winner will receive $20,000.

To be eligible, businesses must be 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. They must also be headquartered in one of the following Oregon counties — Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia, Hood River, Yamhill, or Marion — or one of the following Washington counties — Clark, Cowlitz or Skamania.