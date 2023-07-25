KeyBank’s Key4Women program, MESO, and the Portland Thorns FC are collaborating to host a business pitch contest for women-owned businesses located in specific counties in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Opportunities for start-ups and existing businesses will be offered, with cash awards totaling $50,000. The grand prize winner will receive $20,000.
To be eligible, businesses must be 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. They must also be headquartered in one of the following Oregon counties — Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia, Hood River, Yamhill, or Marion — or one of the following Washington counties — Clark, Cowlitz or Skamania.
Applicants can be an entrepreneur with a new business idea or an existing business with a new product or service that expands their current business with annual sales of less than $3 million.
The online portal for submissions opened July 17 at www.mesopdx.org/key4women. Free application workshops are available with MESO Advisors on July 25, Aug. 2 or Aug. 5.
The application deadline is Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Ten finalists chosen by host representatives will be announced on Sept. 18. A live event will be held on Nov. 16 at Providence Park in Portland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where finalists present a four-minute pitch and field questions for six-minutes to a panel of five judges. Winners will be announced the following day.
Criteria used to determine winners will include the quality of the presentation, clarity of business vision and mission, economic impact of the idea and the soundness of value proposition. Mentoring is also available post-contest to all applicants.
“Women business owners and leaders positively impact our economy and communities in powerful ways every day,” said Rachael Sampson, national director, Key4Women. “Key4Women is on a mission to advocate, connect, and empower them to thrive. MESO and the Portland Thorns are great co-sponsors in this endeavor, and through this pitch contest we look forward to offering two critical supports women-owned businesses often struggle to find or ask for: Mentorship and capital.”
For the 2023 Oregon and SW Washington Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest rules and specifics, including eligibility, submission requirements and the application, visit www.mesopdx.org/key4women.
Commented