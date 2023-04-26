Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek visited Wasco and Hood River counties last week, where she heard from service providers, stakeholders, and city and county elected officials about top priorities, including housing and homelessness, affordable child care, and mental health and addiction services.
“I’m so impressed by the people I met today who are making things work to improve the lives of their friends and neighbors,” Kotek said in a press release. “I heard very clearly about the challenges facing the Gorge around workforce and housing, as well as an incredible can-do spirit from Oregonians who want to find creative ways to partner with the state to fix problems. They shared a lot of great ideas that I will take back with me to Salem.”
Last Friday, April 21, Kotek toured Columbia Gorge Food Bank in The Dalles, which recently celebrated the completion of a $3 million warehouse, community center, and learning kitchen.
Following the tour, Kotek led a roundtable discussion about housing and homelessness in the region. The conversation focused on the need to build more housing and support ongoing shelter capacity, as well as how increased state partnership would help toward these goals, said a press release.
The governor then traveled to Pacific Coast Producers, a fruit processing agricultural cooperative with a location in The Dalles. She toured their facility and learned about the history of cherries in the region.
The next stop featured a lunch meeting about child care and early learning in Hood River. The lunch included educators and child care providers in the region, including representatives from Child Care Partners, an affiliation of Columbia Gorge Community College and one of 15 regional Child Care Resource and Referrals (CCR&Rs) funded by the Early Learning Division (ELD) to help families find child care and support child care providers.
At the lunch meeting they discussed the impact of paying child care providers better wages and the challenges of finding the necessary space in the area to host early learning programs, the press release said.
Following lunch Kotek visited Mid-Columbia Center For Living in Hood River, the designated behavioral health agency for Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties. Following the tour the governor led a roundtable discussion on behavioral health with MCCFL managers, providers, and counselors. They discussed workforce shortages across the behavioral health spectrum, the positive impact of the Measure 110 Behavioral Health Resource Network (BHRN) in the area, and the growth of gambling addiction.
Al Barton, executive director for MCCFL, said he was honored to have the governor visit.
During the tour, MCCFL highlighted successes and challenges MCCFl has experienced as a rural community health agency. One key burden noted during the visit is the lack of qualified workforce to staff the organization. They highlighted profound success stories about overcoming addiction and mental health struggles from members of the community, and gave a broad overview of the work the organization does.
“We had a real opportunity to shine a light on the people doing the work,” Barton said.
The visit was part of the governor’s “One Oregon Listening Tour,” which will include a visit to every county in Oregon in her first year of office. The press release said the tour is meant to build strong partnerships cross the state in order to solve problems with Oregonians, with a focus on housing and homelessness, mental health and recovery, and early learning and education.
During a brief meeting with local media outlets including Columbia Gorge News, Kotek spoke on her budget proposal for the 2023-2025 biennium, titled “Mission Focused.” The current year’s budget has seen some of the biggest investments to health care capacity, including inpatient beds and outpatient services. She is requesting an additional $90 million on top of the $1 billion that lawmakers approved through a variety of sources two years ago. That additional funding would help to cover gaps, such as ensuring people have access to outpatient services after leaving the Oregon State Hospital, she said.
“I hear from professionals every day, saying we don’t have a strong system. We have strong component parts, but people are falling through the cracks,” she said.
In her first legislative session as governor, Kotek said that the work being done in the legislature has been bipartisan. The Oregon Chips Act, which provides subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers, is one example of bipartisanship, but she said the primary debate will be how to spend public funds. She said she prefers spending money that some of her colleagues in the legislature will want it put in the reserve fund, which already has $2 billion. Kotek said she wants to divert $600 million towards the biggest challenges the state is facing, including housing and behavioral health. “We don’t want to touch the reserves, we just maybe don’t put as much in right now, because we could use it,” she said.
Behavioral health, she added, is an issue that more people want to see faced as a health care issue rather than a criminal justice issue. She is hoping that the budget she is proposing can further the goals of expanding drug treatment services across the state.
“People are frustrated,” she said. “They want to see the treatment services available. So my job is to make sure we’re doing a better job of getting treatment available for folks.”
