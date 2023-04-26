Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek

Gov. Tina Kotek visited Mid-Columbia Center for Living in Hood River April for a roundtable discussion on behavioral heath needs in the region.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek visited Wasco and Hood River counties last week, where she heard from service providers, stakeholders, and city and county elected officials about top priorities, including housing and homelessness, affordable child care, and mental health and addiction services.

“I’m so impressed by the people I met today who are making things work to improve the lives of their friends and neighbors,” Kotek said in a press release. “I heard very clearly about the challenges facing the Gorge around workforce and housing, as well as an incredible can-do spirit from Oregonians who want to find creative ways to partner with the state to fix problems. They shared a lot of great ideas that I will take back with me to Salem.”