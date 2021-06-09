The Dalles – Continuing its efforts to reach underserved populations in the Gorge, One Community Health (OCH) is holding a COVID-19 vaccine party on Friday, June 11 from 1-6 p.m. at One Community Health in The Dalles. Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for use in anyone at least 12 years old. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
“We are committed to helping all community members stay safe this summer and to support local businesses in their efforts to completely re-open. To get there, we need the community engaged in getting 70% of our residents vaccinated. Right now, Wasco County has a little further to go with 55% of the county vaccinated, so we are redoubling our efforts with access to daily walk-up vaccines and fun events like this Friday’s vaccine party,” said OCH Chief Executive Officer Max Janasik.
Participants who get a vaccine at Friday’s event will receive a free taco from Taco Tumbras and choice of an ice cream from Papa’s Ice Cream or frozen fruit cup from Frutas Locas. Additionally, any Oregonian vaccinated before June 28 is automatically entered into the Take Your Shot Oregon vaccination campaign for the chance to win either $1 million or $10,000. Five 12–17-year-old individuals will also win a $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan. Many of OCH’s community partners will be present, including BiCoastal Media’s Wheels of Hope, The Next Door, Inc., Columbia Gorge Food Bank, and many more. Live music featuring Los Amigos de la Sierra will complete the party atmosphere. Free rides to the clinic will be provided by the LINK bus.
One Community Health has administered over 10,000 shots over the past six months, with an emphasis on reaching underserved populations. OCH has held over 60 vaccination events, and 66.4% of vaccines went to people who identify as Hispanic or Latinx, Migrant/Seasonal Farmworkers, Indigenous People, below 200% of the federal poverty line, and/or LGBTQ+.
“We’ve vaccinated a lot of people over the past six months, and we know the vaccines are safe and effective,” said Connie Serra, MD, Lead Physician. “Even better, they are almost 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. Some people do experience side effects after getting their shot, while other people do not. Those possible side effects are worth it for the peace of mind that your chances of getting really sick, or getting someone else really sick, are basically zero. If you’re still worried about the side effects, I encourage you to talk to your doctor about your concerns.”
Join One Community Health at 1040 Webber Street in The Dalles. More information can be found online at www.onecommunityhealth.org/june-11-vaccine-party or by calling 541-386-6380. If you can’t make the party, OCH has partnered with FEMA to offer a walk-in mobile vaccine clinic located at the St. Mary’s Academy parking lot from noon to 6 p.m. every Monday-Saturday through July 14. For up-to-date information visit www.onecommunityhealth.org/fema-vaccine-unit.
