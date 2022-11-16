Over the next five years, Oregon will pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program that will change the ability of local and statewide programs to address inadequate food, housing and other root-cause issues that lead to poor health.

According to Lexi Stickel, senior health coordinator at PacificSource Health Plans, the way that states design innovative programs or expansion for their Medicaid programs is through waivers with the federal government. This particular waiver is the 1115 waiver.