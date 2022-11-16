Over the next five years, Oregon will pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program that will change the ability of local and statewide programs to address inadequate food, housing and other root-cause issues that lead to poor health.
According to Lexi Stickel, senior health coordinator at PacificSource Health Plans, the way that states design innovative programs or expansion for their Medicaid programs is through waivers with the federal government. This particular waiver is the 1115 waiver.
“It allows for some of the really innovative things that have happened with the Oregon Health Plan,” Stickel said.
Under the 1115 waiver, Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in federal funds to go toward supporting community health by providing food and housing. In addition, the federal government also approved expanded Oregon Health Plan (OHP) coverage for young children, providing continuous Medicaid coverage up to age 6, which is a national first.
“This will make a huge difference in ensuring some of those kindergarten readiness goals happen because we won’t have young kids kind of rolling on and off Medicaid, if their parents or caregivers missed deadlines for getting them enrolled in the system,” Stickel said.
Additionally, this new waiver allows Oregon to cover early periodic screening, diagnosis and treatment for all youth up to age 21, and up to age 26 for those with special health care needs. Though the bulk of the benefit expansions will take effect in 2024, this will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The agreement will also give all OHP members aged 6 and older to have two years of continuous OHP enrollment without having to be re-approved, as compared to the current policy of needing to re-enroll every year.
Oregon will be able to expand health-related social needs coverage for certain food assistance, housing supports and other interventions that are medically appropriate for individuals experiencing certain life transitions, including individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. These services are called “health-related social needs,” and include food and housing supports, including rental assistance for marginalized groups, such as youth in foster care, homeless people and low-income older adults.
One local group that will benefit from this part of the waiver is the Gorge Grown Food Network, particularly for their Veggie Rx program. Veggie Rx is a food prescription program where the focus is food insecurity, as compared to other similar programs where the focus is diet-related disease.
“Six years ago we launched a Vegetable Prescription program to address the fact that one in three residents in this region are food insecure,” Gorge Grown Executive Director Sarah Sullivan said in a presentation with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “In partnership with hospitals, healthcare clinics, and social service providers we have supported thousands of families by providing fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.”
According to Sullivan, however, the program often struggles with funding, due to the large-scale need for their services.
“When we started, we had funding from lots of different entities. I want to say like 15 plus,” Sullivan said. “But, unfortunately, we ran through that funding really quickly, because the need is so high. So since then, we’ve just been kind of cobbling together funding …That’s been really difficult at times to tell folks that are receiving these wonderful locally-grown fruits and vegetables that we’ve run out of funding again.”
It is not yet known how the funds will be split up between partners and community-based organizations. PacificSource and other agencies are working to figure out what’s currently available and what could be improved, Stickel said, but they are also awaiting details from the Oregon Health Authority to understand what will be feasible under their budget. Even so, groups are optimistic.
For Gorge Grown, the waiver could potentially mean a new life for the Veggie Rx program, Sullivan said. Though they don’t yet know how much they’ll be able to receive, it will still likely have a huge impact.
“We’re really, really excited about this because it goes way above and beyond the really limited local funding through healthcare and foundations that we’re able to cobble together every year,” she said.
Stickel seconded that excitement from PacificSource’s end.
“We’re really excited to be able to expand the set of benefits to our members,” Stickel said. “We know that health is determined not just by what happens in the clinic or hospital setting, but also out in your community, whether you have stable housing, whether you’ve got access to healthy foods, and you’re able to have a safe temperature at home, or breathable air. So this feels like a really smart, good step.”
For more information on the 1115 Medicaid Waiver, visit oregon.gov/oha/hsd/medicaid-policy/pages/waiver-renewal.aspx. To learn more about Gorge Grown Food Network and their Veggie Rx program, visit gorgegrown.com.
