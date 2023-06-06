Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Columbia River Gorge is known for its beautiful views, wicked wind for kite boarders and secret swimming holes, but to an inexperienced swimmer or boater it can be a dangerous place to recreate. Swift currents, cold water and unsafe recreation habits are all cause for extra caution when swimming or boating on the Columbia River.
The Oregon State Police and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are teaming up to educate swimmers and boaters on the importance of being safe while out on the water. On May 25, OSP Sergeant with the Fish and Wildlife Division Craig Gunderson, OSP Senior Trooper Jason Walters and USACE Community Relations Specialist Amber Tilton took to the Columbia River to see how people are — or are not — upholding safety standards.
“Memorial Day Weekend signals the beginning of summer for many people in the Columbia Gorge,” said Sergeant Gunderson. Gunderson added that a low employment numbers have affected their workload. He said the department of eight patrols five counties and a 100 mile stretch of river from the Bonneville Dam to Arlington.
While on the water, Gunderson said the OSP and Fish and Wildlife Division does not want to bother people enjoying the water, but if they recognize any instances of unsafe recreation or improper or missing equipment they will make contact and take further action if it is needed. Gunderson and Walters patrolled the Columbia River and made contact with several fishermen who were following guidelines put forth by OSP and the Fish and Wildlife Division; regulations like having life jackets on board, fishing when and where it is allowed and presenting updated licenses and registration for their water vessels.
“We don’t do a lot of warnings for not having life jackets. It’s almost always a citation,” said Gunderson. “We have pulled out way too many bodies over the years to not take such a strict stance.”
Over the past 24 years, the Army Corps states that there were 3,933 public recreation fatalities. Of those fatalities, 89% of them did not have a life jacket on, which Tilton points to as one more reason to wear a life jacket when swimming or boating.
The Gorge is a popular tourist destination, but many come for the some of the world’s best water recreation opportunities. Every summer (hundreds of thousands) visit the Hood River Marina and Waterfront to swim, surf, kite board, windsurf, stand up paddle board (SUP), fish and boat. Gunderson and Walters both said they are seeing an uptick in new watersports every year. The Oregon Marine Board Academy dubbed this the “Year of the SUP.” New water sports means new regulations, guidelines and safety standards. Gunderson said the OSP is using advanced technology to assist in maintaining water safety. Earlier in the spring season, Gunderson said the OSP was contacted about an individual who witnesses say was struggling to keep steady on their SUP. The OSP opted to use a drone configured with a communication system to make contact. Through this they found the individual was under the influence and required assistance. Quickly, they responded and helped them to safety.
Gunderson confirmed that newer technologies are expected at OSP. He said they are field testing image stabilizing binoculars.
“[The technology] is not something we depend on, but it’s nice to know we have it,” said Gunderson.
Other organizations around the Gorge are educating youth swimmers and boaters. Hood River resident and three-time SUP World Champion Fiona Wylde started the nonprofit Wylde, Wind and Water which aims to provide opportunities for youth and adults. She and her team preach safety above all else. In May, she went around to the Hood River and Wy’east middle schools and gave presentations, answered questions and played games to help educate students on the advantages of wearing a life jacket.
“We had about 330 kids through 14 classes, and I was incredibly impressed by all the kids’ response,” said Wylde. “Every single kid was excited to put on a life jacket.”
Wylde and the students also had discussions about the stigma against wearing them.
“We talked about the reasons why some people might not want to wear a life jacket. They’re like, ‘Maybe I don’t look so cool.’ Or ‘Maybe I can’t swim as fast,’” she said. Many students agreed that it was not worth the risk to not wear a life jacket.
Double checking the quality of the water is also an important step to total water safety.
The Columbia Riverkeeper is an environmental group who has made it their mission to “protect and restore the water quality of the Columbia River and all life connected to it.” The group tests the water quality at popular swimming areas along the Washington and Oregon side of the river on a weekly basis. For more information and to check water quality at your favorite swimming hole go to www.columbiariverkeeper.org/columbia/swim-guide-2023.
