Sergeant Gunderson and Sr. Trooper Walters survey the river banks for swimmers and fishermen.

 Noah Noteboom photo

The Columbia River Gorge is known for its beautiful views, wicked wind for kite boarders and secret swimming holes, but to an inexperienced swimmer or boater it can be a dangerous place to recreate. Swift currents, cold water and unsafe recreation habits are all cause for extra caution when swimming or boating on the Columbia River.

The Oregon State Police and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are teaming up to educate swimmers and boaters on the importance of being safe while out on the water. On May 25, OSP Sergeant with the Fish and Wildlife Division Craig Gunderson, OSP Senior Trooper Jason Walters and USACE Community Relations Specialist Amber Tilton took to the Columbia River to see how people are — or are not — upholding safety standards.

Sergeant Gunderson and Amber Tilton discuss the advantages to wearing life jackets.
Sergeant Gunderson prepares for docking after a routine trip down the Mid-Columbia on May 25.
OSP Fish and Wildlife Senior Trooper Jason Walters makes contact with a group of fishermen enjoying the morning sun. “Routine checks like this can help save lives,” said Walters.
Rod Thompson and Peter Kirk wearing their life jackets while boating on the Columbia River on May 25.