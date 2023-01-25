WHITE SALMON — The Bingen-White Salmon Police Department recently hired a sixth officer to its force, Kelsey Rooks, who is providing more than a decade of experience to the department.
Rooks, 33, originally hails from Bondurant, Wyo., and most recently served with the Goldendale Police Department for seven years. Before that, she served with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in the county jail and as a military police officer in the U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. She also obtained her bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Central Washington University.
Her enlistment to the military in 2007, following graduation from high school, was where she first gained law enforcement experience. At the time, the military had just opened the position of military police officer to women, since the military considered the job to be a combat role.
Rooks said the idea of becoming a law enforcement officer was interesting to her. “I grew up in a small town with around 100 people. I was definitely drawn to the idea of helping people in bad situations, but I also wanted to see the world and experience different things,” she said.
As a military police officer she said her role was not only enforcing the laws of the county, state, and military, but also preparing for a possible deployment to Iraq. She received her honorable discharge before a deployment, and found herself looking for jobs in law enforcement, and eventually found work at the Klickitat County Jail.
That experience was very different from a patrol position, she said. As a patrol officer, she goes out and speaks to members of the public every day, and the job is not as structured. In the jail, she was tasked with making sure inmates were up to date on medications and fed, while keeping the peace in the facility.
Working in the county and in Goldendale, she had made plenty of contacts with community partners, and got to know the different local agencies and her future coworkers.
Since starting on the job on Nov. 30, Rooks has been getting acquainted with the different municipalities, its roads, and the people. She had two weeks of training with a field training officer, and is now doing her own patrols.
“I’m looking forward to the new department with new opportunities. I’m excited to work under Chief Mike Hepner. I think he’s led the department in a really good direction and I’m just excited to see what happens next,” Rooks said.
Along with her experience in law enforcement she also brings an intimate knowledge of hand-to-hand combat and martial arts. She was the defensive tactics instructor for the Goldendale Police Department and hopes to continue using her skills to train the force once she completes her recertification.
Rooks said throughout her experience as a law enforcement officer, she’s learned that “you have to be reliable and calm in chaotic situations. And on top of that, I continue to keep up with legislation, what’s happening in the state, because it’s changed a lot over the years.”
Over the past month since Rooks has joined the force, she said the community has been welcoming.
“I’m just excited to serve this community and I look forward to a long career here, and I will say everybody’s been really welcoming to me. I’ve had people come up and introduce themselves and say, ‘Hey, are you the new officer?’ That’s been really welcoming, and I appreciate it.”
