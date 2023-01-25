Officer Kelsey Rooks

Officer Kelsey Rooks is now patrolling the streets of Bingen-White Salmon. 

 Jacob Bertram photo

WHITE SALMON — The Bingen-White Salmon Police Department recently hired a sixth officer to its force, Kelsey Rooks, who is providing more than a decade of experience to the department.

Rooks, 33, originally hails from Bondurant, Wyo., and most recently served with the Goldendale Police Department for seven years. Before that, she served with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in the county jail and as a military police officer in the U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. She also obtained her bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Central Washington University.